2022 Best Places To Teach in Virginia

There's currently a statewide teacher shortage that's impacting school districts. According to research by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), the teacher shortage could reach 200,000 by 2025, up from 110,000 in 2018.

Teachers, like most employees, want to work in an environment that encourages development, provides opportunities for growth, and implements fair policies.

We found the best places to teach in Virginia. Let's take a closer look.

#5-Highland County Public Schools

Ranked as the #17 overall best school district in Virginia, Highland County Public Schools was voted as the best place to teach.

Highland County Public Schools is an above-average, public school district located in MONTEREY, VA. It has 184 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 8 to 1. According to state test scores, 87% of students are at least proficient in math and 92% in reading.

One 5 star review of this school district says: Highland County Public Schools offers small class sizes with a larger school availability for AP and College courses to Juniors and Seniors. The Teachers take the time to get to know your children and spend one-on-one time with them in a teaching atmosphere. Everyone is interested in your childs education and there is a ton of community support. Sports draw large crowds and everyone is involved.

#4-West Point Public Schools

West Point Public School District is the number four top district on our list.

West Point Public Schools is a highly rated, public school district located in WEST POINT, VA. It has 804 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 13 to 1. According to state test scores, 93% of students are at least proficient in math and 92% in reading.

Additionally, this district is ranked number one as having the best teachers in Virginia.

#3-Charlotte County Public Schools

The average teacher salary at this district rings in at $67,684 a year. The staff is comprised of 7.1% of teachers in their first and second years of teaching.

Charlotte County Public Schools is an above-average, public school district located in CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE, VA. It has 1,726 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 14 to 1. According to state test scores, 86% of students are at least proficient in math and 80% in reading.

#2-Falls Church City Public Schools

Falls Church City Public Schools is one of nine K-12 International Baccalaureate Continuum school divisions in America.

Falls Church City Public Schools is a student‐centered, innovative, and inclusive community of lifelong learners. We aspire to be the premier International Baccalaureate school division. We strive to create a personalized environment that supports each child's unique needs and prepares every student to be a responsible, caring, and internationally-minded citizen.

The average teacher salary here is $102,638.

#1-Arlington Public Schools

The number one best place to teach in Virginia is in the Arlington Public School District.

Arlington Public Schools is a highly rated, public school district located in ARLINGTON, VA. It has 26,831 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 14 to 1. According to state test scores, 87% of students are at least proficient in math and 83% in reading.

The average teacher salary within this school district is $102,483.

Virginia residents and teachers, what do you think of this list? Let us know in the comments!