If you're looking to secure a high-paying job but don't have a college degree, you may want to take a closer look at this list of highest-paying jobs without a degree in Virginia. While pay is important for a certain standard of living, it's not everything!

This list was compiled from U.S. News' recent rankings.

One of the most demanding yet rewarding careers is also the highest paying without a degree. The highest paying job in Patrol Officers made a median salary of $65,540 in 2020. The best-paid 25 percent made $86,880 that year, while the lowest-paid 25 percent made $48,950. Each jurisdiction has its own educational requirements for patrol officers. In some, a high school diploma is sufficient. Before becoming an officer, you'll go through some form of training academy, where you'll learn about key legal codes, first aid, firearms, patrol protocol, and more. You'll also have to pass a rigorous physical exam.

The projected job rate is around 48,600 position openings.

If you watched the icon film The Devil Wears Prada then you have some idea of what an executive assistant does--just not that extreme. The unemployment rate for this profession is only around 4.4% and the median salary is $63,100. The best-paid 25 percent made $78,410 that year, while the lowest-paid 25 percent made $49,890.

A high school diploma is all it takes to get into this career field. However, a certification could advance you beyond the competition. Certifications include Certified Administrative Professional and the Organizational Management Certificate.

Job expectancy is on the decline for this position, unfortunately. The forecasted job demand is only around -100,600.

If you love people, and you happen to be good at sales, don't miss out on a fantastic opportunity to make a lot of money.

The third highest paying job in Virginia is that of a sales representative. Sales Representatives made a median salary of $62,070 in 2020. The best-paid 25 percent made $89,030 that year, while the lowest-paid 25 percent made $43,580.

The best part of this job is there are absolutely no degree minimum requirements other than a high school diploma. However, some establishments may even waive that requirement for the right candidate. Most companies require new sales representatives to attend formal training programs that can last up to two years. During these programs, trainees are often rotated through different offices and production plants to learn about all the phases that go into manufacturing and distributing a product.

Truly, a dream position for many, the flight attendant profession made the list of highest paying jobs without a degree. If you've dreamed of traveling the world but didn't know how you'd afford it, this is likely the position for you.

Flight Attendants made a median salary of $59,050 in 2020. The best-paid 25 percent made $71,550 that year, while the lowest-paid 25 percent made $43,080.

Airlines may require flight attendant candidates to pass a physical examination, as the job has some physical demands. Airlines require flight attendants to have at least a high school or GED diploma and prefer candidates with work experience at a hotel or resort or another line of work that involves dealing with the public, such as retail sales .

Somewhat of a surprising ranking, the electrician profession made our list of highest paying jobs without a degree in Virginia.

While a college degree is not required to become an electrician, many who enter this trade have several years of apprenticeship or trade school experience.

Electricians made a median salary of $56,900 in 2020. The best-paid 25 percent made $75,380 that year, while the lowest-paid 25 percent made $42,790.

There's expected to be a demand for 66,100 electrician positions within the coming year.