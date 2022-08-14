Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Fairfax, Virginia

If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Fairfax, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city.

These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and is compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Fairfax.

Let's take a look at the list!

The top-rated seafood restaurant in Fairfax is undoubtedly the Capital Grille. The owner describes this eatery as a multi-occasion eatery: Make it a day to remember. From birthdays and anniversaries to professional milestones, we aim to make every gathering special at The Capital Grille. Open seven days a week, The Capital Grille is best known for its expertly prepared steaks, which are dry-aged in-house for 18 to 24 days and then hand-cut by our restaurant's on-premise butcher. The Capital Grille's wine list features more than 350 selections, and its floor-to-ceiling wine kiosk regularly houses 3,500 - 5,000 bottles. Reservations are recommended but not required. For more information, please visit our website. See you soon.

The menu features prime items like the Sushi-Grade Sesame Seared Tuna with Gingered Rice, White Soy, and Sambal Vinaigrette and filet mignon.

Ironically, the number two highest-rated seafood restaurant is an authentic greek comfort food eatery in the heart of Mosiac District, Virginia. Their seafood menu features Thalassina for $36, the Market Fresh Fish of the Day for $38, and Solomos for $24.

Ruth's Chris is an iconic staple for restaurant goers all over the world. While they're a famous steakhouse, many don't know that they have an exquisite seafood selection.

Amongst the regular seafood staples like shrimp and lobster tail, their menu also features Garlic Crusted Sea Bass and Sizzling Crab Cakes.

Ruth's Chris Steak House in Fairfax, VA describes itself as a restaurant that serves the finest USDA Prime beef available, broiled at 1,800° and served on 500° plates, so your steak stays hot, juicy and delicious from first bite to last. Enjoy our New Orleans-inspired appetizers, USDA Prime steaks, fresh seafood, signature side dishes and homemade desserts. All this while you enjoy our warm, inviting atmosphere and Ruth’s Chris’ genuine hospitality. So whether you’re a regular or have just been wondering what all the buzz is about, Ruth's Chris is the perfect excuse to enjoy the perfect night out. Dinner is served nightly, reservations are suggested and private dining and offsite catering may be arranged.

The number four spot on our list has over 1334 Reviews and a 4.5-star rating. One reviewer said, "Great food. Great service. Can’t believe we have passed this neighborhood gem time and time again without stopping! Will make it part of the rotation for a nice dinner."

A small, cozy neighborhood restaurant that serves Northern Italian food in a warm & inviting ambiance. We are chef-owned and operated and offer a diverse menu featuring seafood, homemade pastas, meats and homemade desserts. We offer a full bar and extensive wine list. We now offer outside seating so you can enjoy a dish of homemade pasta and a glass of wine in the sun enjoying the beauty of historic Old Town Fairfax right across the street from the Old Town Hall.

Some of their seafood offerings include Linguine w/ Cozze marinara and the fresh catch of the day.

Last but not least on our list is TRIO Grill. Some of their amazing seafood dishes include Tuna Tartare Nachos, Soy Glazed Chilean Seabass, and Seafood Cioppino. TRIO Grill is a modern American restaurant in Falls Church, Virginia, offering the finest steaks and freshest seafood, an extensive beverage program, and Merrifield’s only cigar lounge. TRIO blends urban sophistication with the relaxed ambiance of a neighborhood grill, making us perfect for date night, after-work drinks, or your next private dining occasion.

Fairfax residents, will you try any of these spots? What do you think of this list? Let us know in the comments.