Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Virginia and Their Locations

Virginia was founded many years ago. Given its history of the horrific slave trade, civil war, and the aftermath of these events, it's no wonder the state has many haunted locations.

We found the top 5 most haunted places in Virginia and exactly where to find them.

Let's take a closer look at the most haunted places in Virginia.

1. Peyton Randolph House, Williamsburg

The Peyton Randolph House is a two-story, Georgian-style mansion built in 1715 by Sir William Robertson. It passed into the hands of Peyton Randolph, a famous revolutionary leader, in 1754. Portions of the house date back to 1715. This historic landmark was once the home of Peyton Randolph, the first President of the Continental Congress. The house also served briefly as a hospital during the Battle of Williamsburg. Peyton’s wife, Betty, was known to be a very cruel slave master.

One of her slaves, Eve, is said to have placed a terrible curse on the house. Perhaps this is why decades later, many people died at the mansion – from freak accidents, murder, and even mysterious illnesses. The house is thus one of the hottest attractions along Colonial Ghosts’ guided tour of Williamsburg. Besides seeing and hearing ghosts, people have been attacked by them as well. A security guard, for instance, was trapped in the house’s basement by some angry force.

2. St. Albans Sanatorium, Radford

This insane asylum’s spooky history began before it was even built. The land on which it stands was where a bloody massacre occurred. In 1755, the colonists of Draper’s Meadow were attacked by a group of Shawnee Indians. Those who weren’t killed were taken as hostages. St. Albans Sanatorium was built in 1892 but first functioned as a boys’ school, where bullying and homicide were not uncommon. The building became a psychiatric hospital in 1916. From insulin-induced comas to lobotomies, the treatment methods at the sanatorium were often more deadly than conducive. Today, plenty of creepy instruments and old gurneys lie rusting in the hospital.

3. The Exchange Hotel Civil War Medical Museum, Gordonsville

The Exchange Hotel Civil War Medical Museum is currently run by Historic Gordonsville, Inc. It acquired the property in 1971 and has been renovating it. The hotel was built in 1859 and spent its early years as a popular place to stay for weary train passengers. Then, in 1862, it was converted into a Civil War receiving hospital.

Over 23,000 sick and wounded soldiers were shuttled in and out of the building. Around 700 could not be saved and were buried there. This explains why nearly 80 recorded unexplainable incidents have been reported at The Exchange Hotel Civil War Medical Museum. One of the museum’s ghosts is believed to be a little boy who worked there during the Civil War. The hospital’s depressing environment is said to have driven him to commit suicide.

4. Henricus Historical Park, Chester

The city of Henricus was established in September 1611 and was Virginia’s second settlement. The town prospered and grew until the famous Indian Massacre of 1622, during which some 400 colonists were slaughtered. Henricus was also the site of a bloody, naval Civil War skirmish that lasted from January 23 to 25, 1865. Restless spirits from both events continue to roam the area. Even when no reenactments are being staged at the park, visitors encounter people dressed in colonial garb and hear canon fires in the distance

5. Historic Jordan Springs, Stephensen

Historic Jordan Springs is one of Virginia’s few authenticated paranormal sites. Its history dates back to 1549. The area was first inhabited by the Catawba Indians, who had heard about the healing powers of the White Sulphur Spring and the Calibeate Spring. In 1832, Branch M. Jordan started a successful resort business there. Hotel operations were brought to an abrupt halt thanks to the Civil War. The spirits of soldiers have been seen and photographed around the property. Historic Jordan Springs has even been featured on an episode of SciFi’s Ghost Hunters!

