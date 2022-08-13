Top 10 Oceanfront Dining Restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA

Located right on the boardwalk is Waterman’s Surfside Grille. Waterman's is known all over the Beach for their fresh seafood, house-smoked baby back ribs, tender steaks, ocean views, signature cocktails especially Virginia's Original Orange Crush, our CrushFest events, large party accommodations, and private banquets.

Popular menu items include local lump crab cakes, the fresh seafood platter, and the lobster tail lunch.

Livia P. is the owner of this oceanfront establishment. It's described as 10,000 sq. ft. of ocean-liner-inspired space to get social. Featuring a shuffleboard, bocce ball, board games, a full bar, and a kitchen. Also features stunning ocean views!

Based on numerous customer reviews, this local spot is known for its tuna bites and is continually referred to as a "diamond in the rough".

If you visit Virginia Beach or you happen to live here, Chix on the Beach is a must-visit! At Chix we have fresh seafood, amazing orange crushes, and live music all throughout the summer. It's the spot to be if you are looking for a fun environment on the water.

The menu features scallops, yellowfin tuna, and the fish of the day!

If you're looking for fresh oysters, look no further than The Atlantic. This top eatery is described as a contemporary oyster and seafood hall serving tapas-style plates with a vibrant atmosphere and a glass of excellent wine and cocktail list. Established in 2018. The Atlantic has been in the works for years, it just needed the perfect location. We are now the premier seafood restaurant in VA Beach.

Blue Seafood and Spirits is a hidden gem tucked away in Virginia Beach. The owner of the restaurant, Charles T. describes his restaurant as a fresh and local spot: Our specialties include crab cakes, tempura fried shrimp, and seafood dishes based on our "Buy Fresh, Buy Local" philosophy. We believe using local ingredients makes a difference in not only freshness and quality, but also grows our small economy. We source fresh produce, seafood, hormone-free meats, and more from small, local businesses whenever possible.

The menu features quite a few fresh seafood options to choose from.

The Shack is a very unique spot in Virginia Beach. The Shack is an outdoor bar and restaurant and local hangout located on the corner of 8th & Atlantic Avenue at the heart of the Virginia Beach oceanfront. You could stay in your own back yard to cook out, chill out, and rock out--but why do that when you can enjoy our happening little oasis at the beach? We've got jumbo Jenga, shuffleboard, ping pong, fire pits, corn hole, outdoor events, a full menu, cold beer and fresh squeezed orange crushes!

This Virginia Beach restaurant was established in 1949.

Ocean Eddie's Seafood Restaurant is the only restaurant over the beach! It opened decades ago on the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier in the sleepy resort town of Virginia Beach. Originally established as a hotdog stand, Ocean Eddie's has grown to become one of the most popular seafood restaurants and nightspots on the oceanfront.

The menu offers a plethora of fresh seafood options and some delicious desserts such as key lime pie and a strawberry ice cream sundae.

A favorite on this list, Catch 31 was established in 2005.

Catch 31 is Virginia Beach's preeminent restaurant for the freshest seafood and hardwood grilled steaks. Located in the beautiful Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront just steps away from the boardwalk, King Neptune statue ant the Atlantic ocean.

Some top menu items include their fresh shrimp cocktail, oysters, and seafood tower!

Located right on the ocean, you can pick up some truly unique dishes here. The menu features Bomb Mi, The Godfather Burger, and Pb and J Burger. The manager, Justin B., writes the following description of the restaurant: With a passion for all things food and spirit I am constantly trying to raise the bar (pun intended) improving on my knowledge so I can give the most informative and memorable experience to my guests.

For a true seafood experience, you need to check out Oscar's Oceanside. One reviewer said, "Best dining experience. Food and service was excellent. Ask for Skylar. Best server ever! She made our dining experience extra special and memorable.

The menu features crab cakes, scallops, lobster tail, and more. Truly, a must-visit.

Virginia Beach residents, are you going to visit any of these restaurants? Have you already eaten at one? What did you think? Let us know in the comments!