4 Virginia Counties Named on List of Top 20 Healthiest Counties in the U.S.

U.S. News recently their ranking of the healthiest 500 counties in the country. The article reviewed 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents and used 89 metrics across 10 health and health-related categories to make their rankings.

Amazingly, four counties in Virginia made the list. Check out the list below.

Falls Church, Virginia

The number two healthiest county in America is none other than Falls Church, Virginia. This city received an overall population health score of 100. The smoking rate is only 8.8% whereas the national average is 20%, the population with no insurance is only 3.8% while the national median is 11%, life expectancy is 80.7 years and the national median age is only 77.5

Additionally, the prevalence of obesity is only 27.5% compared to the national average of 36.2% is quite low. Also, the diabetes rate is 7.2% and the national average is 10.4%.

Settled more than 300 years ago and situated less than 10 miles from the White House, Falls Church has had a front-row seat to many of the nation’s most historic moments.

Loudoun County, VA

Loudon County is ranked number 12 out on U.S. News' list. This city received an overall population health score of 92. The smoking rate is only 9.9% whereas the national average is 20%, the population with no insurance is only 6.1% while the national median is 11%, life expectancy is 84.7 years and the national median age is only 77.5

Additionally, the prevalence of obesity is only 25.8% compared to the national average of 36.2% is quite low. Also, the diabetes rate is 8.3% and the national average is 10.4%.

Arlington County, VA

Arlington County is ranked number 13 out on U.S. News' list. This city received an overall population health score of 97. The smoking rate is only 8.7% whereas the national average is 20%, the population with no insurance is only 6.1% while the national median is 11%, life expectancy is 85.9 years and the national median age is only 77.5

Additionally, the prevalence of obesity is only 23.5% compared to the national average of 36.2% is quite low. Also, the diabetes rate is 8.0% and the national average is 10.4%.

Fairfax County, VA

Fairfax County is ranked number 17 out on U.S. News' list. This city received an overall population health score of 97. The smoking rate is only 10.5% whereas the national average is 20%, the population with no insurance is only 9.1% while the national median is 11%, life expectancy is 85.6 years and the national median age is only 77.5

Additionally, the prevalence of obesity is only 24.2% compared to the national average of 36.2% is quite low. Also, the diabetes rate is 8.4% and the national average is 10.4%.

According to the U.S. News publication, part of the methodology used to rank the top healthiest counties in the U.S. includes some of the following stipulations: To determine the weights assigned to each category, more than a dozen experts in population health and well-being participated in an online survey in which they assessed each category's relative importance to community health. Each individual distributed 100 points across the 10 health and health-related categories, assigning more points to categories they perceived to be more important. The total points assigned to each category were then averaged to create final category weights.

Virginia residents, do you agree with these rankings? Let us know in the comments.