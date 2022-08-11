Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia Beach

Even though Valentine's Day is months away, love is in the air. The state of Virginia's slogan isn't "Virginia is for Lovers" for nothing. If you're looking to wine and dine your love interest, if you're just looking to experience the most romantic restaurants in Virginia Beach, look no further than these top spots.

Each month OpenTable analyzes more than 400,000 new diner reviews. They sorted the results by category to highlight the best restaurants in the area. Here's the list of the most romantic restaurants in Virginia Beach.

If you're looking for an absolutely amazing steak house with a romantic atmosphere, Byrd and Baldwin Bros Steakhouse is the place for you. OpenTable describes this eatery as a traditional Steak and chophouse restaurant had long been absent in Norfolk. With its opening in 2006, the Byrd & Baldwin Bros Steakhouse filled that void. Housed in the Circa 1906 building of the same name, the Byrd & Baldwin Bros Steakhouse was conceived and executed with a no-compromise philosophy, rewarding guests with a memorable dining experience.

Their menu features exquisite dishes such as their 14 ounces Black Diamond Dry Aged Ribeye starting at $105. Surely this restaurant will impress anyone you're looking to woo.

Located in the Vibe Creative district of Virginia Beach and near the Virginia Beach Convention Center, is one of the most romantic restaurants in the area. Zoes Steak and Seafood is described on OpenTable as a AAA Four Diamond restaurant located at the Virginia Beach oceanfront, Zoës originally opened in 2003, and re-opened under new ownership on March 16, 2009. Renowned sommelier Marc Sauter, as well as devoted restaurant goers Bill and Joni Greene, to continue the Zoës legacy with the same great location, friendly staff, soothing ambiance, and award-winning food and spirits.

Dishes featured on this restaurant's menu include a 6 oz. Japanese Miyazaki Wagyu Tenderloin for $160. Given this restaurant's location to the ocean and the highly rated cuisine, this is certainly a romantic hot spot.

Situated right on Atlantic Ave overlooking the ocean is the Isle of Capri restaurant. OpenTable describes this eatery as home to authentic Italian cuisine and breathtaking views of the Virginia Beach oceanfront, oceanfront panoramic Virginia Beach views, the Isle of Capri is one of the more historic restaurants in Virginia Beach, under the helm of Chef Pasquale Arcese, and top-rated among locals and visitors alike. Featuring a carefully selected menu of over 260 international wines that are perfectly paired with our robust and flavorful Italian entrée and antipasti menus, Isle of Capri elevates the dining experience in Virginia Beach. Ride our express elevator to the 6th floor of the Holiday Inn & Suites North Beach to begin your next amazing dining experience.

The menu features quite a lot of reasonably priced items like Scallops al Limone for $27.

This plate is made up of jumbo sea scallops over linguine with a lemon cream sauce. The Isle of Capri is a place that won't disappoint even the most unapproving critic.

Virginia Beach residents, will you be stopping by one of these eateries? Let us know in the comments!