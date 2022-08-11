Chesapeake, VA Comedian Donates Game Show Winnings to Children's Hospital

If you don't know who Jay Pharoah is, you probably should. This Hampton Roads native is a well-known comedian who graduated from Indian River High School right here in the Virginia Beach and Chesapeake area.

On Sunday, August 7th, he appeared on the hit game show Family Feud. He starred alongside comedian Rhys Darby and his team. Jay's team was comprised of his parents, Antonio and Ramona Farrow, his cousin, Jovel Ford, and his sister and manager, Shaina Farrow. Together, his team earned $5,000.

This win is special because Jay donated the full $5,000 to the Children's Hospital of the King's Dominion (CHKD).

About CHKD

CHKD's about me section of their website describes their hospital as not just a pediatric hospital. The King's Daughters, a women's service organization that has worked to improve the well-being of children in our region for more than a century, established Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters, Virginia's only free-standing children's hospital, in 1961.

Today, CHKD The Virginia Children's Hospital, is a 206-bed teaching hospital with special units for neonatal and pediatric intensive care, cancer care, acute inpatient rehabilitation, medical and surgical care, and transitional care. As a freestanding, full-service children's hospital, every inch of our facility and all members of our medical team are devoted exclusively to the needs of young people, and our patients benefit from the full range of pediatric specialists and support services available only at freestanding children's hospitals.

Pharoah's Career and Personal Life

Pharoah's Wikipedia page shares some insight about Pharoah's career history and a little bit about his personal life. According to the page, in 2010, Pharoah was hired by Saturday Night Live as a featured performer for the show's 36th season. Pharoah debuted on Saturday Night Live on September 25, 2010, and was regarded by Rob Moynihan of TV Guide as the "breakout player" for that season, for his impersonations of the likes of figures such as Barack Obama. He debuted his SNL impersonation of Barack Obama in the 38th season premiere on September 15, 2012, succeeding Fred Armisen in that role. Rolling Stone magazine described him as the "Jimmy Fallon of 2 Chainz impressions."

In 2016, he appeared in a commercial for Old Navy,[10] alongside fellow SNL cast members Nasim Pedrad and Cecily Strong. On August 8, 2016, it was announced Pharoah alongside fellow cast member Taran Killam would be exiting the show ahead of its 42nd season. Pharoah hosted the American Music Awards of 2016 with model Gigi Hadid. Pharoah has been working on his first album with record producer Myles William.

Notably, Pharoah was allegedly involved in an incident that he described as racial profiling. This situation took place after George Floyd's death which was caused by a police offer kneeling on his neck in a fatal manner. Pharoah was visiting Los Angeles. California when allegedly Los Angeles Police Department officers incorrectly identified Pharoah as a suspect of a crime while Pharoah was out for a jog. Shortly after detaining him by kneeling on his neck, they released him. "We as a country can't breathe anymore. Black lives always matter," Pharoah said.

