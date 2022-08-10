Roanoke, Virginia Section 8 Waiting List Opening Soon

Roanoke residents are feeling the heat and it's not just the weather. Home and rental prices are increasing in cost and some people are struggling to keep up with the payments.

In fact, in the first quarter of 2022, according to data from CoStar, the statewide average rent was up 11.3% in Virginia. This is the third quarter in a row of double-digit rent growth in the Commonwealth. In Q1 2022, the average rent in Virginia was $1,546, up from $1,386 during the first quarter of 2020, before the pandemic.

The affordable housing online website notes that the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher waiting list is opening soon.

In fact, the official website states that the RRHA will start accepting applications for this waiting list from August 15, 2022, at 8:30 am, until August 19, 2022, at 5:00 pm ET.

How To Apply For Roanoke Section 8

To apply during the opening period, complete the online application that will be available here. Applications must be submitted online; paper applications will not be accepted.

Section 8 or housing choice vouchers are a part of the U.S. Department of

Housing and Urban Development's efforts to provide safe and affordable housing for marginalized groups. Unfortunately, this program has a history of not being able to keep up with the demand for vouchers.

Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority Must-Know Information

According to the RRHA public notice, "RRHA will have limited computer availability at the following sites from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. during the application period: Lansdowne Park, 2624 Salem Turnpike NW, Roanoke, VA 24017. Villages at Lincoln, 1801 Dunbar Street NW, Roanoke, VA 24012. Jamestown Place, 1533 Pike Lane SE, Roanoke, VA 24014. Indian Rock Village, 2034 Indian Village Lane, Roanoke, VA 24013".

This waiting list has the following preferences:

Elderly/ Disabled Family.

Families who pay 40% of their income towards rent.

Mainstream non-elderly persons with disabilities who are transitioning out of institutional or other segregated settings, at serious risk of institutionalization, homeless, or at risk of becoming homeless.

Family Unification Program Families for whom the lack of adequate housing is a primary factor in the imminent placement of the family’s child, or children, in out of home care; or the delay in the discharge of the child, or children, to the family from out-of-home care; and youth at least 18 years and not more than 24 years of age (have not reached their 25th birthday), who left foster care, or will leave foster care within 90 days, in accordance with a transition plan described in Section 475(5)(H) of the Social Security Act and are homeless or are at risk of becoming homeless at age 16 or older.

Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH).

For persons with intellectual or developmental disabilities who are in the target population of Virginia’s Olmstead Settlement Agreement with DOJ; 10 HCV Vouchers are set aside to serve individuals meeting this preference.

RRHA will offer a preference to families that include victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, or stalking who have either been referred by a partnering service agency or consortia or are seeking an emergency transfer under VAWA from RRHA’s public housing program or other covered housing program operated by RRHA.

Selected applicants will be placed on the waiting list by random lottery, by order of preferences.

For more information, visit the RRHA website.

Sources: This information was verified by the RRHA public notice on August 8, 2022.

