2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023

The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.

The article published by U.S. News listed 25 cities in total that made the list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Check out the two cities in Virginia that made the list.

#22-Virginia Beach, Virginia

Coming in at the 22nd spot on U.S. News's list is Virginia Beach. Here is what the article had to say about this bolstering military city: The popular beach destination receives its highest score for desirability, based on a SurveyMonkey survey that asked approximately 3,500 U.S. residents where they would prefer to live. Out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S., Virginia Beach ranks 27th for desirability. Residents also benefit from a short average morning commute of just 24.6 minutes, more than two minutes shorter than the national average of 26.9 minutes.

Virginia Beach is also home to several military bases including the prestigious U.S. NAVY SEAL teams. Residents have access to the ocean, hiking trails, eateries, and more. It's no wonder this popular vacation spot made the list as one of the best places to live on the East Coast.

#11-Richmond, Virginia

Higher up on the list, the city of Richmond made the cut. Here's what U.S. News had to say about the bustling metropolitan area:

Virginia’s capital city offers modern Southern charm and a varied job market for people looking to work in the financial industry, state government or even tourism. With an average annual salary of $55,630, Richmond is just below the national average salary of $56,310. While it’s lower than some other places on this list, the cost of living in Richmond is rising, as housing costs require 24.14% of the median annual household income.

Here's the full list of city features in the U.S. New's article: The Best Places to Live on the East Coast:

Portland, Maine.

Boston.

Washington, D.C.

Melbourne, Florida.

Jacksonville, Florida.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Hartford, Connecticut.

Charleston, South Carolina.

Manchester, New Hampshire.

Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Daytona Beach, Florida.

Worcester, Massachusetts.

Reading, Pennsylvania.

Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Baltimore, Maryland.

Trenton, New Jersey.

York, Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia.

Savannah, Georgia.

Providence, Rhode Island.

New Haven, Connecticut.

Salisbury, Maryland.

Springfield, Massachusetts.

Virginia residents, do you live in either one of these cities? Do you agree that they should be considered some of the best places to live on the East Coast? Let us know in the comments!