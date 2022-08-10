2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023

Channelocity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZTuWW_0hCGMsSS00
( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images)

The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.

The article published by U.S. News listed 25 cities in total that made the list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Check out the two cities in Virginia that made the list.

#22-Virginia Beach, Virginia

Coming in at the 22nd spot on U.S. News's list is Virginia Beach. Here is what the article had to say about this bolstering military city: The popular beach destination receives its highest score for desirability, based on a SurveyMonkey survey that asked approximately 3,500 U.S. residents where they would prefer to live. Out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S., Virginia Beach ranks 27th for desirability. Residents also benefit from a short average morning commute of just 24.6 minutes, more than two minutes shorter than the national average of 26.9 minutes.

Virginia Beach is also home to several military bases including the prestigious U.S. NAVY SEAL teams. Residents have access to the ocean, hiking trails, eateries, and more. It's no wonder this popular vacation spot made the list as one of the best places to live on the East Coast.

#11-Richmond, Virginia

Higher up on the list, the city of Richmond made the cut. Here's what U.S. News had to say about the bustling metropolitan area:

Virginia’s capital city offers modern Southern charm and a varied job market for people looking to work in the financial industry, state government or even tourism. With an average annual salary of $55,630, Richmond is just below the national average salary of $56,310. While it’s lower than some other places on this list, the cost of living in Richmond is rising, as housing costs require 24.14% of the median annual household income.

Here's the full list of city features in the U.S. New's article: The Best Places to Live on the East Coast:

  • Portland, Maine.
  • Boston.
  • Washington, D.C.
  • Melbourne, Florida.
  • Jacksonville, Florida.
  • Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
  • Hartford, Connecticut.
  • Charleston, South Carolina.
  • Richmond, Virginia.
  • Manchester, New Hampshire.
  • Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
  • Daytona Beach, Florida.
  • Worcester, Massachusetts.
  • Reading, Pennsylvania.
  • Port St. Lucie, Florida.
  • Baltimore, Maryland.
  • Trenton, New Jersey.
  • York, Pennsylvania.
  • Philadelphia.
  • Savannah, Georgia.
  • Providence, Rhode Island.
  • Virginia Beach, Virginia.
  • New Haven, Connecticut.
  • Salisbury, Maryland.
  • Springfield, Massachusetts.

Virginia residents, do you live in either one of these cities? Do you agree that they should be considered some of the best places to live on the East Coast? Let us know in the comments!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 46

Published by

News stories, relationship articles, scientific discoveries and more.

Virginia Beach, VA
9337 followers

More from Channelocity

Roanoke, VA

Roanoke, Virginia Section 8 Waiting List Opening Soon

(JP Photography/Adobe Stock Images) Roanoke residents are feeling the heat and it's not just the weather. Home and rental prices are increasing in cost and some people are struggling to keep up with the payments.

Read full story
4 comments
Virginia State

2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in Virginia

(Rawpixel.com/Adobe Stock Images) The state of Virginia is generally comprised of people of English heritage who settled into the state or is home to those who immigrated here. Generally, 66.32% of the population is white,19.05% are considered Black or African American, and 6.70% are Asian. We found the top 5 most diverse places to live in Virginia--check out the list below.

Read full story
6 comments
Virginia State

Virginia Rent Relief Program Gave $745 Million Away to Virginians

(Anthony Crider/WikiCommons Images) The rising costs of renting in the state of Virginia are impacting residents all across the state. An Agency of the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Virginia Rent Relief Program (RRP) identifies itself as a resource that can provide rental assistance for households who have experienced a negative financial impact during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Read full story
33 comments
Virginia State

Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social Security

( freebird7977/Adobe Stock Images) The state of Virginia is considered very tax-friendly for retirees. In fact, Social Security retirement benefits are not taxed in Virginia. Other types of retirement income, such as pension income and retirement account withdrawals, are deductible for up to $12,000 for seniors.

Read full story
12 comments
Virginia State

The Cost of Living in Virginia

(Daryl/Adobe Stock Images) For many Virginians, rising rent, home, and food prices are of serious concern. The unemployment rate is right around 2.8%, yet residents of the state complain that they can't pay their bills.

Read full story
28 comments
Virginia State

Virginia Governor Will Pursue 15-Week Abortion Ban

(Glenn Youngkin/WikiCommon Images) After the Supreme Court effectively overruled Roe v. Wade in June of this year, many states had different reactions to the shocking ruling. It was Justice Samuel Alito who said that the 1973 Roe ruling and repeated subsequent high court decisions reaffirming Roe "must be overruled" because they were "egregiously wrong," the arguments "exceptionally weak" and so "damaging" that they amounted to "an abuse of judicial authority."

Read full story
121 comments
Virginia State

The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia

(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.

Read full story
24 comments
Virginia State

Slavery Comments Triggers Virginia's Historic Resources Board Appointee To Resign

(Mk17b/WikiCommons Images) After a massive uprising in Virginia several years ago, many confederate statues were defaced or completely torn down. As such, the topic of the confederate monuments still remains a controversial topic amongst Virginia citizens.

Read full story
59 comments
Vienna, VA

Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune Away

(Adam Radosavljevic/Adobe Stock Images) Vienna Billionaire, Daniel D'Aniello, is not just wealthy, he's extremely philanthropic. D'Aniello is one of three founds of the Carlyle Group, a private equity firm. Notably, he received his Master of Business Administration from Harvard University; and his Bachelor of Arts/Science from Syracuse University.

Read full story
203 comments
Virginia State

Virginia Extends Extra SNAP Benefits Through August 2022--Here's When You'll Receive Them

(Nejron Photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia has been approved to distribute emergency allotment SNAP benefits in August 2022. Approximately 445,000 Virginia households will receive extra food stamp benefits through P-SNAP in August.

Read full story
40 comments
Virginia State

Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through July

( dusanpetkovic1/Adobe Stock Images) People throughout Virginia can expect to continue receiving their emergency SNAP benefits throughout July 2022. The agency that governs this benefit, the Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS), made this announcement earlier this month. SNAP EBT cardholders will receive the maximum benefit amount for their household size.

Read full story
27 comments

Rhode Island--Haunted 'The Conjuring' Home Sells For More Than $1.5M--Would You Buy It?

(Sabrina Janelle Gordon/Shutterstock Imgaes) Unless you've been sleeping under a rock, there's no doubt you've likely heard of The Conjuring. It's considered one of the scariest stories and films of all time.

Read full story
10 comments
Plano, TX

Most expensive Plano neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(RaksyBH/Shutterstock Images) Plano is a city in Texas State of United States. it is located about 17 miles from Downtown Dallas. Plano's population in 2022 is estimated to be 291,347 and covers a city area of 72.04 sq mi. Plano city is part of the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, it is in Collin County and Denton County, Plano is named for the flat plains, old and large trees abound in the city's many parks.

Read full story
6 comments
Elizabethtown, PA

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa--two people fell into a chocolate tank at Mars Wrigley candy factory

(industryviews/Shutterstock Images) In a freak accident, two candy factory employees fell into a tank of chocolate in a large tank. This incident occurred at the Mars Wrigley factory in Elizabethtown, Pa this month.

Read full story
16 comments
Chula Vista, CA

Wealthiest neighborhoods in Chula Vista--would you live here?

(Unwind/Shutterstock Images) Chula Vista is a major city located in California. This bolstering place is adjacent to San Diego. Chula Vista is the second-largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area, the seventh-largest city in Southern California, the fifteenth largest city in the state of California, and the 78th-largest city in the United States. The population was 275,487 as of the 2020 census, up from 243,916 as of the 2010 census.

Read full story
15 comments
Moose Lake, MN

Should this jailed Moose Lake, MN transgender woman be suing for genital reassignment surgery?

(Scott Griessel/Adobe Stock Images) A transgender woman named Christina Lusk has sued for discrimination on the basis that she is transgender. Lusk is an inmate currently incarcerated in Minnesota. Additionally, aside from alleging discrimination by the state Department of Corrections (DOC), she also argues the DOC is deferring sex reassignment surgery.

Read full story
2 comments
Afton, WI

America’s richest self-made woman lives in Afton, Wisconsin

(Jeanette Dietl/Shutterstock) It's official. Forbes has named the richest self-made woman and it just so happens that she lives in Afton, Wisconsin. Her name? Her name is Diane Hendricks, Co-founder, and Chairman, of ABC Supply.

Read full story
31 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Most expensive St. Louis neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(Kovcs/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of St. Louis in 2022 is 2,221,000, a 0.23% increase from 2021. We bet you didn't know that this city is named for King Louis IX. The city was founded in 1764 as a French fur-trading village by Pierre Laclede who honored the patron saint of then-French king Louis XV by naming this Missouri city after him.

Read full story
9 comments
Durham, NC

Most expensive Durham neighborhoods--do you have a home here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) Durham's population in 2022 is estimated to be 298,135, covering a city area of 112.64 sq mi (291.74 sq km), Durham is home to many institutions of higher education, the most popular ones are Duke University and North Carolina Central University.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy