2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in Virginia

The state of Virginia is generally comprised of people of English heritage who settled into the state or is home to those who immigrated here. Generally, 66.32% of the population is white,19.05% are considered Black or African American, and 6.70% are Asian. We found the top 5 most diverse places to live in Virginia--check out the list below.

#5-Lorton

Lorton is considered the #3,331 in Best Places to Raise a Family in America and it's also rated as the 5th most diverse place to live in Virginia. Lorton is in Fairfax County and is one of the best places to live in Virginia. Living in Lorton offers residents an urban-suburban mix feel and most residents own their homes. In Lorton, there are a lot of parks. Many families and young professionals live in Lorton and residents tend to be liberal. The public schools in Lorton are highly rated. This location has a population of 20,924 people and an average home price of $464,900. It's diverse with 30% of residents being African American and around 18% being Hispanic or Asian.

#4-Annandale

Annadale is considered the #5,217 in Best Places to Live in America and is the 4th most diverse place to live in all of Virginia. With a population of 42,240 people, this location is very diverse. In fact, 30% of residents are Hispanic, 24% are Asian, and 9% are African American. Annandale is in Fairfax County and is one of the best places to live in Virginia. Living in Annandale offers residents an urban-suburban mix feel and most residents own their homes. In Annandale, there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many families and young professionals live in Annandale and residents tend to be liberal. The public schools in Annandale are above average.

#3-Triangle

Third, on our list is Triangle. This location is considered #15 in Best Places to Live in Prince William and the third most diverse place to live in Virginia. This spot has a population of 10,526. Triangle is in Prince William County. Living in Triangle offers residents a dense suburban feel; most residents own their homes. Many families and young professionals live in Triangle and residents tend to be liberal. The public schools in Triangle are above average. Over 38% of residents are African American and 22% are Hispanic.

#2-Lincolnia

Lincolnia is #5,097 in Best Places to Live in America and is the 2nd most diverse place to live in Virginia. There are 22,579 people living in Lincolnia. Of that population, 26% are Hispanic and 24% are African American. Lincolnia is in Fairfax County and is one of the best places to live in Virginia. Living in Lincolnia offers residents an urban-suburban mix feel and most residents own their homes. In Lincolnia there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many families and young professionals live in Lincolnia and residents tend to lean liberal. The public schools in Lincolnia are above average.

#1-Hybla Valley

Hybla Valley has a rating of #8,321 in Best Places to Raise a Family in America and is the number one most diverse place to live in Virginia. Over 37% of residents identify as Hispanic and 25% are African American. In Hybla Valley there are a lot of parks. Many families and young professionals live in Hybla Valley and residents tend to be liberal. The public schools in Hybla Valley are above average.

Virginia residents, would you ever live in one of these locations? Do you wish your neighborhood had more diversity? Let us know in the comments!