Best Places to Purchase a Home in Virginia Right Now

Virginia is known for its epic scenery and is home to some of the most famous historical landmarks in the country. We found a list of the best locations to purchase a home in Virginia based on cost, population, home offerings, schools, crime, safety, and other important factors. Take a look at the list and let us know in the comments what you think.

#5-Mount Hermon

Ranked out of 576 locations in Virginia, Mount Hermon rings in as the 5th best place to purchase a home in Virginia right now. Mount Hermon is a town in Virginia with a population of 4,417. Mount Hermon is in Pittsylvania County. Living in Mount Hermon offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. Many retirees live in Mount Hermon and residents tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Mount Hermon are above average. The median household income is right around $77,546 which is slightly higher than the nation average.

#4-Monument Avenue Park

Ranked not only as the 4th best place to purchase a home in Virginia but Monument Avenue Park is also considered #1 in Best Neighborhoods to Live in Richmond. Monument Avenue Park is a neighborhood in Richmond, Virginia with a population of 584. Monument Avenue Park is in Richmond City County and is one of Virginia's best places to live. In Monument Avenue Park, most residents own their homes. In Monument Avenue Park there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in Monument Avenue Park and residents tend to have moderate political views.

#3-Blue Ridge

Rated as the #1 in Best Places to Buy a House in the Roanoke Area and the third best place to purchase a home in all of Virginia. The median home cost is $195,800 and the average monthly rental rate is $744. Blue Ridge is a suburb of Roanoke with a population of 3,169. Blue Ridge is in Botetourt County and is one of the best places to live in Virginia. Living in Blue Ridge offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. Many young professionals and retirees live in Blue Ridge and residents tend to be conservative. The public schools in Blue Ridge are above average.

#2-Wyndham

Wyndam is considered the #1 in Best Suburbs to Buy a House in Virginia and the second best locality to purchase a home in all of Virginia. The average home price is $534,200 while the national average is right around $229,800. Additionally, the median monthly rent costs $1,842 whereas the national average is $1,096. Wyndham is a suburb of Richmond with a population of 11,656. Wyndham is in Henrico County and is one of Virginia's best places to live. Living in Wyndham offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. Many families live in Wyndham and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Wyndham are highly rated.

#1-Chatmoss

The number one best place to purchase a home in Virginia is none other than Chatmoss. This relatively smaller area only has a population of 1,710 people. Homes here cost around $228,800 and the median rent is only $509. Living in Chatmoss offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. Many retirees live in Chatmoss and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Chatmoss are above average.

Virginia residents, what do you think of this list? Would you ever purchase a home in one of these areas? Let us know in the comments!