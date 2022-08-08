Virginia Rent Relief Program Gave $745 Million Away to Virginians

The rising costs of renting in the state of Virginia are impacting residents all across the state. An Agency of the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Virginia Rent Relief Program (RRP) identifies itself as a resource that can provide rental assistance for households who have experienced a negative financial impact during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Virginia Rent Relief Program (RRP) was designed to support and ensure housing stability across the commonwealth during the coronavirus pandemic. Since the program’s inception, more than $745 million has been distributed to households in Virginia and 147,827 payments have been made in rent and mortgage relief assistance. Depending on the availability of funds and household needs, RRP was able to provide financial assistance for rent payments for eligible households. That included financial assistance for rent payments past due beginning April 1, 2020, and onward with the opportunity for renewal based on the availability of funding and the household’s need for additional assistance and continued eligibility. This assistance does not have to be repaid.

Unfortunately, The Virginia Rent Relief Program (RRP) is closed to applications at 11:59 p.m. on May 15, 2022.

Although the cut-off date for new applications has closed, this program does offer free assistance for those residents facing eviction. If you are facing a potential eviction, call 1-833-NOEvict (1-833-663-8428) or visit evictionhelpline.org. For additional state and local resources, call 2-1-1 or visit 211Virginia.org.

How was the money equitably distributed?

The RRP states that equitable distribution of rental assistance throughout Virginia is a guiding principle of the Virginia Rent Relief Program (RRP). Prioritization was given to households who were facing eviction, whose income is at or below 50% of Area Median Income (AMI), and/or includes an adult who has been unemployed for more than 90 days. Out of the households that have received payments since the inception of the program (as of July 1, 2021), more than 79% of all households are at or below 30% of the area median income.

Furthermore, the RRP was utilized to support historically economically disadvantaged communities. In fact, as of July 1, 2021, RRP data shows that of those who identified their race, Black households account for almost 52% of those served, and white households account for 23% of those served. Over 67% of households served have included children under 8 years old. The RRP Outreach and Engagement grant was strategically implemented to assist households and landlords who have limited access to the internet or who were not able to complete the online RRP application due to accessibility and language barriers.

Virginia residents, did you benefit from this program? Let us know in the comments.

The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development lists the following resources for anyone interested in contacting the RRP for more information or for those who have questions.

Assistance with the RRP portal for tenants and landlords is available by calling the RRP Support Center at 1-833-RENT-RELIEF (1-833-736-8735). Status on applications submitted through Gov2Go can be checked on the platform or by calling the support center.

If you have questions or concerns, please email the RRP Team at rrpsupport@egov.com.