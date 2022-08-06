The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia

Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.

#10-Arlington Forest

The number 10 spot on our list is Arlington Forest located in Arlington, Virginia. This suburb has a population of 2,811 and most of the residents are homeowners. In Arlington Forest, there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many families live in Arlington Forest and residents tend to be liberal. The public schools in Arlington Forest are highly rated. The median home value is around $758,498 and the average rent price is $2,255.

#9-Stone Ridge

Stone Ridge has a population of 15,034. Living in Stone Ridge offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes. Many families and young professionals live in Stone Ridge and residents tend to lean liberal. The public schools in Stone Ridge are highly rated. The average home price is $510,300 and rent is around $2,459.

#8-Short Pump

Located in Richmond Virginia, this location has a population of 27,385. The median home price is $420,700 and the average rent is $1,454. Many families and young professionals live in Short Pump and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in Short Pump are highly rated.

#7-Innsbrook

Inssbrook is ranked as the #1 in Best Places to Live in Richmond Area. With a population of 9,081 the median home price is $362,700 and rent is around $1,221. Innsbrook offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Innsbrook there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many families and young professionals live in Innsbrook and residents tend to have moderate political views.

#6-Clarendon/Courthouse

This area is considered the #5 in Best Neighborhoods to Live in Arlington. With a population of f 9,877, there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in Clarendon/Courthouse and residents tend to be liberal. The public schools in Clarendon/Courthouse are highly rated.

#5-Cascades

The Cascades is considered the #1 in Best Suburbs to Live in Virginia. This area has a population of 12,132 people. Many families and young professionals live in Cascades and residents tend to have moderate political views. The median home price is $477,800 and the average monthly rent is $2,343.

#4-Ballston/Virginia Square

Ranked #4 in Best Neighborhoods to Live in Arlington, this locality has a population of 13,929 people. Many young professionals live in Ballston/Virginia Square and residents tend to be liberal. The median home price is $561,254 and the average rent price is $2,290.

#3-Colonial Village

Colonial Village is a neighborhood in Arlington, Virginia with a population of 3,071. Colonial Village is in Arlington County and is one of the best places to live in Virginia. The median home price is $376,387 and the average rental amount is $2,010.

#2-Bluemont

Bluemont is rated as the #1 in Best Neighborhoods to Raise a Family in Arlington. In Bluemont there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in Bluemont and residents tend to be liberal. The population is 7,641 and the average home price is $789,707.

#1-Radnor/Fort Myer Heights

The number one spot on our list is rated as the #1 in Best Neighborhoods to Live in Arlington. The median household income here is $116,508 and the population is 11,927. Home prices average $536,537 and monthly rental prices are around $2,051. In Radnor/Fort Myer Heights there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in Radnor/Fort Myer Heights and residents tend to be liberal.

Virginia residents, do you live in any of these locations? Is it worth the hype? Let us know in the comments.