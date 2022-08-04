Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune Away

Vienna Billionaire, Daniel D'Aniello, is not just wealthy, he's extremely philanthropic.

D'Aniello is one of three founds of the Carlyle Group, a private equity firm. Notably, he received his Master of Business Administration from Harvard University; and his Bachelor of Arts/Science from Syracuse University.

As of today, he's estimated to be worth 4.1 billion dollars.

Philanthropic Giving

"What's in my mind is that I'm investing in people," D'Aniello told the Post. "It might be through a building or a program, but I'm investing in people. And the people that I’m investing in are underprivileged or hold a core value that I believe in."

Allegedly, D'Aniello has kept his donation history quite private. Over his lifetime, he donated $20 million dollars to the American Enterprise Institute. The American Enterprise Institute is considered a center-right Washington, D.C.–based think tank that researches government, politics, economics, and social welfare.

Additionally, he's privately donated millions of dollars to Syracuse University where he studied as a student and received a scholarship.

Also, he's made donations to the Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts , of which he was elected board chair in February. He told the Post that he has brought in a young relative to run the D'Aniello Family Foundation and that he plans to ramp up his philanthropy.

D'Aniello's giving may be under the radar, however, he's been public about his philanthropy structure. he calls this structure his "five pillars": faith-based giving (food banks, housing, and assistance for aging priests and nuns), education, programs that promote free enterprise, the performing arts, and mental health research.

The website, www.carlyle.com lists the following information about the former Carlyle Group founder: Mr. D’Aniello is a Co-Founder and Non-Executive Chairman Emeritus of Carlyle. He has served on our Board of Directors since the Board’s inception on July 18, 2011, serving as Chairman from 2012 until January 1, 2018. Prior to forming Carlyle in 1987, Mr. D’Aniello was the Vice President for Finance and Development at Marriott Corporation for eight years. Before joining Marriott, Mr. D’Aniello was a financial officer at PepsiCo, Inc. and Trans World Airlines. Mr. D'Aniello served in the United States Navy from 1968 through 1971 during which time he was a Distinguished Naval Graduate of Officer Candidate School, Newport R.I.; a Supply Officer (LTJG) aboard the USS Wasp (CVS 18); and in 2016, Mr. D'Aniello was awarded the designation of Lone Sailor by the U.S. Navy Memorial Foundation. Mr. D’Aniello is Chairman of the American Enterprise Institute for Public Research; Co-Chairman of the Institute for Veterans and Military Families; Chairman of the Wolf Trap Foundation of the Performing Arts; an Advisor to the John Templeton Foundation; a founding Trustee of the Lumen Institute; and a Lifetime Member of the Board of Trustees of Syracuse University, a member of the Chancellor’s Council and the Corporate Advisory Council to the Martin J. Whitman School of Management. Mr. D’Aniello previously served as chairman and/or director of several private and public companies in which Carlyle had significant investment interests. Mr. D’Aniello is a 1968 magna cum laude graduate of Syracuse University, where he was a member of Beta Gamma Sigma, and a 1974 graduate of the Harvard Business School, where he was a Teagle Foundation Fellow.

Virginia residents, do you know Daniel D'Aniello? What do you think of his givings? Let us know in the comments!