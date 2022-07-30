Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through July

People throughout Virginia can expect to continue receiving their emergency SNAP benefits throughout July 2022. The agency that governs this benefit, the Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS), made this announcement earlier this month. SNAP EBT cardholders will receive the maximum benefit amount for their household size.

The original request to provide emergency allotments (Supplements to SNAP households) was requested on March 23, 2020, by Toni Blue Washington, Director. The entire form is accessible to the public and can be viewed here: https://fns-prod.azureedge.us/sites/default/files/resource-files/VA-SNAP-COV-EmergencyAllotments-Incoming.pdf

The estimated number of households receiving emergency allotment benefits at the time of the original request to provide emergency allotments was 330,236 and the number of emergency allotment benefits issued for one month was noted at $ 38 Million. July's emergency allotment request details the number of households receiving emergency allotment benefits at 435,000 which is an increase from the original request. And the number of emergency allotment benefits issued per month is now at $ 83 million. This monetary increase is more than double the original request. The entire request can be viewed here by the public:https://fns-prod.azureedge.us/sites/default/files/resource-files/VA-SNAP-COVID-EA-Extension-July-2022-Acknowledged.pdf

SNAP is the acronym for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) serves as the first line of defense against hunger for Virginia residents. It enables low-income families to buy nutritious food with coupons and Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards. SNAP recipients spend their benefits to buy eligible food in authorized retail food stores. These benefits extensions are related to the COVID-19 pandemic due in part to a public health emergency declaration. Extension requests must be approved and filed each month.SNAP monetary allotments award a family of one $250 per month and a family of two $459 per month. Families of three and four get an amount of $658 and $835 respectively. While a household of five received $992 and a family of 6 gets $1,1190 per month. The maximum SNAP Allotments for 48 States and D.C. table shows that a household of 8 people will get $1,504 in SNAP benefits and each additional person will receive an additional $188 in food stamp benefits.

The Virginia government's website issues the following statement about the VDSS, which is the entity that controls the SNAP program: "The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS), one of the Commonwealthʼs largest government agencies, is comprised of approximately 2,000 state staff who proudly serve alongside more than 10,000 employees of 120 local departments of social services and community action agencies to deliver critical social services to Virginiaʼs most vulnerable citizens. VDSS is committed to ensuring Virginians have access to the high-quality human services and resources needed to enhance their individual and collective well-being, and shape strong futures for themselves, their families and communities. The agency provides a wide range of services and resources in the areas of food and energy assistance, foster care and adoption, child support, and abuse and neglect prevention, among others. For more information, visit dss.virginia.gov."You can apply for SNAP benefits online or by calling your local social services department.

Virginia residents, what do you think of this extension of benefits?

