Rhode Island--Haunted 'The Conjuring' Home Sells For More Than $1.5M--Would You Buy It?

Channelocity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k5VQ9_0gMe62f500
(Sabrina Janelle Gordon/Shutterstock Imgaes)

Unless you've been sleeping under a rock, there's no doubt you've likely heard of The Conjuring. It's considered one of the scariest stories and films of all time.

What makes it so scary? The entire premise is based on a true story that just so happens to be located in Burrillville, Rhode Island.

The famous home where The Conjuring occurred and the real events of the story recently sold for a staggering $1.525 million which is well above the $1.2 million asking price. The proud new owner Jacqueline Nuñez, owner of WonderGroup LLC stated, “This purchase is personal for me. It’s not a real-estate development. It’s around my own beliefs.”

The sellers of the home, Cory and Jennifer Heinzen, broadcasted the sale via Facebook Live. Allegedly, the Heinzen's will remain involved with the operations of the home and it will still be available for tours and paranormal visits.

So what is the real story of The Conjuring?

The news outlet All That's Interesting documents the true story of The Conjuring in an article they posted:

"The true story of The Conjuring begins with the first film which focuses on the Perron family.

In January 1971, the Perron family moved into a 14-room farmhouse in Harrisville, Rhode Island, where Carolyn, Roger, and their five daughters began to notice strange things happening almost immediately after they moved in.

It started small. Carolyn would notice that the broom went missing, or seemed to move from place to place on its own. She would hear the sound of something scraping against the kettle in the kitchen when no one was in there. She’d find small piles of dirt in the center of a newly-cleaned kitchen floor.

The girls began to notice spirits around the house, though for the most part, they were harmless. There were a few, however, that were angry.

Carolyn allegedly researched the history of the home and discovered that it had been in the same family for eight generations and that many of them had died under mysterious or horrible circumstances. Several of the children had drowned in a nearby creek, one was murdered, and a few of them hanged themselves in the attic.

The spirit that was depicted in the film, Bathsheba, was the worst of them all."

It turns out that Bathseba was a real person named Bathsheba Sherman. She was a suspected satanist who was allegedly the murderer of a young child in the haunted neighborhood. A trial never took place.

The story claims that renowned demonists, Ed and Lorraine performed a seance to attempt to communicate with Bathsheba.

"According to Andrea, the family experienced other spirits as well that smelled like rotting flesh and would cause beds to rise off the floor. She claims her father would enter the basement and feel a “cold, stinking presence behind him.” They often stayed away from the dirt-floored cellar, but the heating equipment would often fail mysteriously, causing Roger to venture down.

Over the ten years that the family lived in the house, the Warrens made multiple trips to investigate. At one point, Lorraine conducted a seance to attempt to contact the spirits that were possessing the family. During the seance, Carolyn Perron became possessed, speaking in tongues and rising from the ground in her chair."

So the real question is, would you ever purchase the home? Have you ever visited this famous home? Let us know in the comments!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 10

Published by

News stories, relationship articles, scientific discoveries and more.

Virginia Beach, VA
5902 followers

More from Channelocity

Plano, TX

Most expensive Plano neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(RaksyBH/Shutterstock Images) Plano is a city in Texas State of United States. it is located about 17 miles from Downtown Dallas. Plano's population in 2022 is estimated to be 291,347 and covers a city area of 72.04 sq mi. Plano city is part of the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, it is in Collin County and Denton County, Plano is named for the flat plains, old and large trees abound in the city's many parks.

Read full story
5 comments
Elizabethtown, PA

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa--two people fell into a chocolate tank at Mars Wrigley candy factory

(industryviews/Shutterstock Images) In a freak accident, two candy factory employees fell into a tank of chocolate in a large tank. This incident occurred at the Mars Wrigley factory in Elizabethtown, Pa this month.

Read full story
14 comments
Chula Vista, CA

Wealthiest neighborhoods in Chula Vista--would you live here?

(Unwind/Shutterstock Images) Chula Vista is a major city located in California. This bolstering place is adjacent to San Diego. Chula Vista is the second-largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area, the seventh-largest city in Southern California, the fifteenth largest city in the state of California, and the 78th-largest city in the United States. The population was 275,487 as of the 2020 census, up from 243,916 as of the 2010 census.

Read full story
6 comments
Moose Lake, MN

Should this jailed Moose Lake, MN transgender woman be suing for genital reassignment surgery?

(Scott Griessel/Adobe Stock Images) A transgender woman named Christina Lusk has sued for discrimination on the basis that she is transgender. Lusk is an inmate currently incarcerated in Minnesota. Additionally, aside from alleging discrimination by the state Department of Corrections (DOC), she also argues the DOC is deferring sex reassignment surgery.

Read full story
1 comments
Afton, WI

America’s richest self-made woman lives in Afton, Wisconsin

(Jeanette Dietl/Shutterstock) It's official. Forbes has named the richest self-made woman and it just so happens that she lives in Afton, Wisconsin. Her name? Her name is Diane Hendricks, Co-founder, and Chairman, of ABC Supply.

Read full story
22 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Most expensive St. Louis neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(Kovcs/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of St. Louis in 2022 is 2,221,000, a 0.23% increase from 2021. We bet you didn't know that this city is named for King Louis IX. The city was founded in 1764 as a French fur-trading village by Pierre Laclede who honored the patron saint of then-French king Louis XV by naming this Missouri city after him.

Read full story
9 comments
Durham, NC

Most expensive Durham neighborhoods--do you have a home here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) Durham's population in 2022 is estimated to be 298,135, covering a city area of 112.64 sq mi (291.74 sq km), Durham is home to many institutions of higher education, the most popular ones are Duke University and North Carolina Central University.

Read full story
7 comments
Greensboro, NC

Wealthiest Greensboro neighborhoods--do you live here?

( Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Greensboro in 2022 is 369,000, a 1.1% increase from 2021. You may not know this particular fact about Greensboro--the city’s name was spelled Greensborough from 1808 to 1895. And at the time of the European encounter, the inhabitants of the area that became Greensboro were Siouan-speaking people called the Saura.

Read full story
6 comments

Most expensive Irvine neighborhoods--would you live here?

(SailingAway/Adobe Stock Images) The Irvine population in 2022 is estimated to be 328,284. This city covers a city area of 65.92 sq mi (170.74 sq km) and ranks as the fourteenth largest city in California and the sixty-sixth populous city in the United States. Irvine is the part of Los Angeles metropolitan area.

Read full story
11 comments
Saint Paul, MN

Most expensive St. Paul, MN neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(lpaulson_90/Adobe Stock Images) The city of St. Paul in Minnesota has a population in 2022 estimated to be 317,664. This population covers a city area of 56.20 sq mi (145.55 sq km) and ranks the second largest city in Minnesota, and the sixty-third populous city in the United States.

Read full story
2 comments
Stockton, CA

Most expensive Stockton neighborhoods--do you live here?

(Matt Gush/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Stockton in 2022 is 446,000, a 1.13% increase from 2021. "Stockton is situated in the San Joaquin Valley which is famous for its agricultural lands. The valley produces Grapes, Raisin, Almonds, Cotton, etc. on a large scale. However, the area is one of the most polluted regions in California."

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Texas will extend extra food stamp benefits through June 2022

(littlewolf1989/Adobe Stock Images) In an announcement on June 1, 2022, Texas Governor Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) stated that $317.9 million would be doled out to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients this month.

Read full story
Corpus Christi, TX

Most expensive Corpus Christi neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Corpus Christi in 2022 is 350,000, a 0.57% increase from 2021. Corpus Christi Bay has 192 square miles of shoreline in Texas. Interestingly enough, Whataburger was founded in Corpus Christi and spread across Texas like wildfire. The original two-story location is still open today, serving juicy burgers at 121 Shoreline Blvd. in downtown Corpus Christi.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Texas border illegal immigration at a 22-year high--are you concerned?

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection/WikiCommons) In March of this year, the United States Border Patrol reported a record number of illegal migrants entering the country. U.S. Border Patrol reported 221,303 migrants along the southwest border in the Texas area in March of 2022.

Read full story
72 comments
Honolulu, HI

Wealthiest neighborhoods in Honolulu--would you buy a home here?

(Jason Jacobs from Honolulu, USA/WikiCommons) The current metro area population of Honolulu in 2022 is 905,000, a 0.78% increase from 2021. Honolulu is not just a vacation hotspot in the beautiful islands of Hawaii.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy