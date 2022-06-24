New York City, NY

NYC Nigerian-born female is named Forbes world’s most influential Chief Marketing Officer

Channelocity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YbPDZ_0gL9rugN00
(Ryan Moore Photography/WikiCommons)

If you don't know who Dara Treseder is, you should. This New York City resident and Nigerian-born immigrant was recently named Forbes world’s most influential Chief Marketing Office of 2022. This is no easy feat and undoubtedly a title that is earned from continual success and achievements.

Treseder's Linkedin page boasts that she was cum laude at Harvard University, and received her Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Standford University Graduate School of Business.

Additionally, her resume lists that she's currently the Senior Vice President and Global head of Marketing, Communications & Membership at Peleton Interactive. She sits on the board of directors at Robinhood and Public Health Institute. She also lists two positions she held at Apple.

If you don't know what Peleton is, it's labeled as the world's largest interactive fitness platform. It's become somewhat of a cult classic fitness trend that took the world by storm during the COVID-19 lockdown era. Almost branding itself as a "must-have" fitness item that was considered hip and trendy. Suppose it's safe to say that Treseder had her hand in the way Peleton has captured market share in a way no other interactive fitness platform has been able to do.

Dara's personal website notes that she is a heralded thought leader and subject matter expert, and a sought-out speaker, lecturer, and advisor on marketing, innovation, and growth.

The article that Forbes wrote about Treseder highlights her recent journey in growing Peleton into the success that it is today. You can read the article here:

"While every CMO should be able to think and act quickly in response to the unforeseen, few have had to do so with the regularity—and cultural attention—that Treseder has in her tenure at Peloton. Within 48 hours of the brand’s ignominious appearance on HBO’s And Just Like That, Treseder and her team had coolly responded with a brilliant bit of creative. It then went viral, first for how good it was and then for reasons having nothing to do with them—which, in turn, forced them to adapt and respond yet again.

Treseder’s ability to face down such challenges with agility, creativity and aplomb is one reason she’s earned the top spot on this year’s Forbes World’s Most Influential CMOs List. She’s also led the brand’s evolution “beyond the bike,” helping it to become a connected entertainment brand and platform. And while her influence extends across the company’s global marketing including membership, product marketing, strategy & insights, acquisition, communications and creative, she’s maintained laser focus on ensuring the brand experience superserves the full spectrum of needs and wants for its 7 million-plus member community.

That includes responding to vociferous member demand for Beyoncé’s music on the platform by forging a seminal deal with the megastar. Then there’s the bit of marketing aikido she pulled off with the recent “Love Every Journey” campaign, converting Peloton skeptics to members.

There’s no playbook for what she’s had to market with and around, but she’s creating one for brands that live in the cultural zeitgeist—whether they mean to or not."

New York City residents, what do you think of this new ranking? Do you know who Dara Treseder is or have you ever met her in person? Let us know in the comments!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

News stories, relationship articles, scientific discoveries and more.

Virginia Beach, VA
5871 followers

More from Channelocity

Rhode Island--Haunted 'The Conjuring' Home Sells For More Than $1.5M--Would You Buy It?

(Sabrina Janelle Gordon/Shutterstock Imgaes) Unless you've been sleeping under a rock, there's no doubt you've likely heard of The Conjuring. It's considered one of the scariest stories and films of all time.

Read full story
10 comments
Plano, TX

Most expensive Plano neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(RaksyBH/Shutterstock Images) Plano is a city in Texas State of United States. it is located about 17 miles from Downtown Dallas. Plano's population in 2022 is estimated to be 291,347 and covers a city area of 72.04 sq mi. Plano city is part of the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, it is in Collin County and Denton County, Plano is named for the flat plains, old and large trees abound in the city's many parks.

Read full story
4 comments
Elizabethtown, PA

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa--two people fell into a chocolate tank at Mars Wrigley candy factory

(industryviews/Shutterstock Images) In a freak accident, two candy factory employees fell into a tank of chocolate in a large tank. This incident occurred at the Mars Wrigley factory in Elizabethtown, Pa this month.

Read full story
14 comments
Chula Vista, CA

Wealthiest neighborhoods in Chula Vista--would you live here?

(Unwind/Shutterstock Images) Chula Vista is a major city located in California. This bolstering place is adjacent to San Diego. Chula Vista is the second-largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area, the seventh-largest city in Southern California, the fifteenth largest city in the state of California, and the 78th-largest city in the United States. The population was 275,487 as of the 2020 census, up from 243,916 as of the 2010 census.

Read full story
6 comments
Moose Lake, MN

Should this jailed Moose Lake, MN transgender woman be suing for genital reassignment surgery?

(Scott Griessel/Adobe Stock Images) A transgender woman named Christina Lusk has sued for discrimination on the basis that she is transgender. Lusk is an inmate currently incarcerated in Minnesota. Additionally, aside from alleging discrimination by the state Department of Corrections (DOC), she also argues the DOC is deferring sex reassignment surgery.

Read full story
1 comments
Afton, WI

America’s richest self-made woman lives in Afton, Wisconsin

(Jeanette Dietl/Shutterstock) It's official. Forbes has named the richest self-made woman and it just so happens that she lives in Afton, Wisconsin. Her name? Her name is Diane Hendricks, Co-founder, and Chairman, of ABC Supply.

Read full story
22 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Most expensive St. Louis neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(Kovcs/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of St. Louis in 2022 is 2,221,000, a 0.23% increase from 2021. We bet you didn't know that this city is named for King Louis IX. The city was founded in 1764 as a French fur-trading village by Pierre Laclede who honored the patron saint of then-French king Louis XV by naming this Missouri city after him.

Read full story
9 comments
Durham, NC

Most expensive Durham neighborhoods--do you have a home here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) Durham's population in 2022 is estimated to be 298,135, covering a city area of 112.64 sq mi (291.74 sq km), Durham is home to many institutions of higher education, the most popular ones are Duke University and North Carolina Central University.

Read full story
7 comments
Greensboro, NC

Wealthiest Greensboro neighborhoods--do you live here?

( Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Greensboro in 2022 is 369,000, a 1.1% increase from 2021. You may not know this particular fact about Greensboro--the city’s name was spelled Greensborough from 1808 to 1895. And at the time of the European encounter, the inhabitants of the area that became Greensboro were Siouan-speaking people called the Saura.

Read full story
6 comments
Irvine, CA

Most expensive Irvine neighborhoods--would you live here?

(SailingAway/Adobe Stock Images) The Irvine population in 2022 is estimated to be 328,284. This city covers a city area of 65.92 sq mi (170.74 sq km) and ranks as the fourteenth largest city in California and the sixty-sixth populous city in the United States. Irvine is the part of Los Angeles metropolitan area.

Read full story
11 comments
Saint Paul, MN

Most expensive St. Paul, MN neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(lpaulson_90/Adobe Stock Images) The city of St. Paul in Minnesota has a population in 2022 estimated to be 317,664. This population covers a city area of 56.20 sq mi (145.55 sq km) and ranks the second largest city in Minnesota, and the sixty-third populous city in the United States.

Read full story
2 comments
Stockton, CA

Most expensive Stockton neighborhoods--do you live here?

(Matt Gush/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Stockton in 2022 is 446,000, a 1.13% increase from 2021. "Stockton is situated in the San Joaquin Valley which is famous for its agricultural lands. The valley produces Grapes, Raisin, Almonds, Cotton, etc. on a large scale. However, the area is one of the most polluted regions in California."

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Texas will extend extra food stamp benefits through June 2022

(littlewolf1989/Adobe Stock Images) In an announcement on June 1, 2022, Texas Governor Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) stated that $317.9 million would be doled out to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients this month.

Read full story
Corpus Christi, TX

Most expensive Corpus Christi neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Corpus Christi in 2022 is 350,000, a 0.57% increase from 2021. Corpus Christi Bay has 192 square miles of shoreline in Texas. Interestingly enough, Whataburger was founded in Corpus Christi and spread across Texas like wildfire. The original two-story location is still open today, serving juicy burgers at 121 Shoreline Blvd. in downtown Corpus Christi.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Texas border illegal immigration at a 22-year high--are you concerned?

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection/WikiCommons) In March of this year, the United States Border Patrol reported a record number of illegal migrants entering the country. U.S. Border Patrol reported 221,303 migrants along the southwest border in the Texas area in March of 2022.

Read full story
72 comments
Honolulu, HI

Wealthiest neighborhoods in Honolulu--would you buy a home here?

(Jason Jacobs from Honolulu, USA/WikiCommons) The current metro area population of Honolulu in 2022 is 905,000, a 0.78% increase from 2021. Honolulu is not just a vacation hotspot in the beautiful islands of Hawaii.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy