NYC Nigerian-born female is named Forbes world’s most influential Chief Marketing Officer

If you don't know who Dara Treseder is, you should. This New York City resident and Nigerian-born immigrant was recently named Forbes world’s most influential Chief Marketing Office of 2022. This is no easy feat and undoubtedly a title that is earned from continual success and achievements.

Treseder's Linkedin page boasts that she was cum laude at Harvard University, and received her Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Standford University Graduate School of Business.

Additionally, her resume lists that she's currently the Senior Vice President and Global head of Marketing, Communications & Membership at Peleton Interactive. She sits on the board of directors at Robinhood and Public Health Institute. She also lists two positions she held at Apple.

If you don't know what Peleton is, it's labeled as the world's largest interactive fitness platform. It's become somewhat of a cult classic fitness trend that took the world by storm during the COVID-19 lockdown era. Almost branding itself as a "must-have" fitness item that was considered hip and trendy. Suppose it's safe to say that Treseder had her hand in the way Peleton has captured market share in a way no other interactive fitness platform has been able to do.

Dara's personal website notes that she is a heralded thought leader and subject matter expert, and a sought-out speaker, lecturer, and advisor on marketing, innovation, and growth.

The article that Forbes wrote about Treseder highlights her recent journey in growing Peleton into the success that it is today. You can read the article here:

"While every CMO should be able to think and act quickly in response to the unforeseen, few have had to do so with the regularity—and cultural attention—that Treseder has in her tenure at Peloton. Within 48 hours of the brand’s ignominious appearance on HBO’s And Just Like That, Treseder and her team had coolly responded with a brilliant bit of creative. It then went viral, first for how good it was and then for reasons having nothing to do with them—which, in turn, forced them to adapt and respond yet again.

Treseder’s ability to face down such challenges with agility, creativity and aplomb is one reason she’s earned the top spot on this year’s Forbes World’s Most Influential CMOs List. She’s also led the brand’s evolution “beyond the bike,” helping it to become a connected entertainment brand and platform. And while her influence extends across the company’s global marketing including membership, product marketing, strategy & insights, acquisition, communications and creative, she’s maintained laser focus on ensuring the brand experience superserves the full spectrum of needs and wants for its 7 million-plus member community.

That includes responding to vociferous member demand for Beyoncé’s music on the platform by forging a seminal deal with the megastar. Then there’s the bit of marketing aikido she pulled off with the recent “Love Every Journey” campaign, converting Peloton skeptics to members.

There’s no playbook for what she’s had to market with and around, but she’s creating one for brands that live in the cultural zeitgeist—whether they mean to or not."

New York City residents, what do you think of this new ranking? Do you know who Dara Treseder is or have you ever met her in person? Let us know in the comments!