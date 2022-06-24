Madison, WI

America’s 2nd richest self-made woman lives in Madison, Wisconsin

(Dmitry_Tsvetkov/Shutterstock Images)

Forbes has released their list of America's richest self-made women. Interestingly enough, one of them lives in Madison, Wisconsin. And it's none other than Judy Faulkner, Founder-CEO, Epic Systems, and she is listed as the 2nd richest self-made woman in the country. She's worth about $6.5 billion.

This honorary title isn't just bestowed upon anyone. The list encompasses coveted names like Tory Burch, Rhianna, and Kylie Jenner.

The article that lists the richest self-made women of 2022 starts by noting that the "U.S. stock market this spring pushed down the combined net worth of the nation’s richest self-made women to $111 billion, a 6% drop from last year; it also helped lower the admission cutoff to Forbes’ eighth annual list of these trailblazers to $215 million, down from $225 million a year ago. Thirty-eight of the 100 on this list are worth less than in 2021, but 51 are richer, including seven newcomers and seven who return to the ranks after having previously fallen off. Among the notable new faces: movie star Sandra Bullock, recurring Shark Tank judge Emma Grede and Daily Harvest founder Rachel Drori."

Who is Judy Faulkner?

Faulkner is the founder of the medical-record software provider, Epic Systems. It all started in a Wisconsin basement in 1979 and now it's now the largest company in its industry in the country.

Amazingly, Judy didn't just start this software company but she's also its CEO and has brought her company's worth to an astonishing $3.8 billion, It likely comes as no surprise that by trade she's a computer programmer. She now owns 47% of the company.

Her company stands alone in that they develop their software in-house and have never sought venture capitalists for funding. Admirably, Faulkner joined the Giving Pledge, which means she has agreed to give away almost all of her wealth before her death.

On the about us section of the Epic Systems website, they list their a lot about who they are as a company:

"We have the privilege and responsibility to positively impact patient care through supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives relating to healthcare delivery. Our software helps healthcare organizations provide inclusive and equitable care by offering tools to identify and address health disparities.

Health systems using Epic include large organizations, small Federally Qualified Health Centers, academic, and community organizations. Through collaboration, organizations work together to find the best ways to improve quality of life and support long-term health of those who are medically underserved.

Doing good is a part of who we are. Epic staff give back to the community through our volunteering, company-wide drives, and annual donations to hundreds of non-profits. Together, we strive to reduce inequity by addressing foundational needs: healthcare, the Safety Net, and education.

Each year, a portion of Epic's charitable giving is determined by employees, who vote for their preferred charities from a list of organizations that focus on healthcare, housing, and education. In 2021, employees directed donations to hundreds of organizations, including more than 150 local organizations that support Dane County.

At Epic, our core mission is improving healthcare: helping people get well, helping people stay well, and helping future generations be healthier. Nurturing a community that appreciates diversity is a part of that mission. To this end, Epic's Diversity Council coordinates strategic initiatives to support people of all backgrounds, including folks of every race, ethnicity, ability status, gender identity, and sexual orientation."

Madison residents, do you agree with Faulkner's placement on this list? Have you met her? Let us know in the comments!

