Afton, WI

America’s richest self-made woman lives in Afton, Wisconsin

Channelocity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HnHrU_0gIwfTJn00
(Jeanette Dietl/Shutterstock)

It's official. Forbes has named the richest self-made woman and it just so happens that she lives in Afton, Wisconsin. Her name? Her name is Diane Hendricks, Co-founder, and Chairman, of ABC Supply.

This coveted list is brimming with female celebrities, moguls, and even a Little Caesars Pizza self-made entrepreneur.

Notably, Forbes released the list of the richest self-made women and start their article by reporting that "The U.S. stock market this spring pushed down the combined net worth of the nation’s richest self-made women to $111 billion, a 6% drop from last year; it also helped lower the admission cutoff to Forbes’ eighth annual list of these trailblazers to $215 million, down from $225 million a year ago. Thirty-eight of the 100 on this list are worth less than in 2021, but 51 are richer, including seven newcomers and seven who return to the ranks after having previously fallen off. Among the notable new faces: movie star Sandra Bullock, recurring Shark Tank judge Emma Grede and Daily Harvest founder Rachel Drori."

Who is Diane Hendricks?

Diane Hendricks is not just an Afton, Wisconsin native, she chairs ABC Supply, one of the largest wholesale distributors of roofing, siding, and windows in America.

Her late husband, Ken, a former roofer, and herself founded the company in Beloit. The company was set up in 1982 and he co-led it alongside her until his death in 2007.

Her net worth as of today is estimated to be $11.2 billion dollars. As of June 14, 2022, her net worth was estimated to be around $12.2 billion dollars.

Forbes reports that "She led ABC to make the two biggest acquisitions in its history, buying rival Bradco in 2010 and building materials distributor L&W Supply in 2016."

If you've ever seen an ABC Supply store, you're not alone. There are around 800 branch locations of this company and they did nearly $15 billion in 2021 revenues.

Hendricks could be considered quite the trailblazer for economic development. Reportedly, she has spent millions on local economic development, rebuilding entire blocks in Beloit and bringing in several new businesses to the state.

She's currently 75 years old and is also number 183 on the Forbes 2022 Billionaires list. Her Forbes profile lists that she has 7 children and a high school diploma as her highest level of education. It just goes to show that education and degrees don't necessarily predict success or wealth. In fact, allegedly, Hendricks grew up as one of nine sisters on a dairy farm.

The ABC Supply website lists under their mission and vision the following statement, " Since 1982, we have become the country’s largest wholesale distributor of roofing supplies and one of the largest of siding, windows and other select exterior and interior building products, tools and related supplies.

Our mission and values were developed with the understanding that this is ultimately not about us—never has been and never will be. Instead, it’s about empowering our associates to serve the real-world business needs of contractors like you."

Afton residents, do you happen to know Henricks? Do you shop at ABC Supply? Let us know in the comments!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 22

Published by

News stories, relationship articles, scientific discoveries and more.

Virginia Beach, VA
5597 followers

More from Channelocity

Moose Lake, MN

Should this jailed Moose Lake, MN transgender woman be suing for genital reassignment surgery?

(Scott Griessel/Adobe Stock Images) A transgender woman named Christina Lusk has sued for discrimination on the basis that she is transgender. Lusk is an inmate currently incarcerated in Minnesota. Additionally, aside from alleging discrimination by the state Department of Corrections (DOC), she also argues the DOC is deferring sex reassignment surgery.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Most expensive St. Louis neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(Kovcs/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of St. Louis in 2022 is 2,221,000, a 0.23% increase from 2021. We bet you didn't know that this city is named for King Louis IX. The city was founded in 1764 as a French fur-trading village by Pierre Laclede who honored the patron saint of then-French king Louis XV by naming this Missouri city after him.

Read full story
9 comments
Durham, NC

Most expensive Durham neighborhoods--do you have a home here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) Durham's population in 2022 is estimated to be 298,135, covering a city area of 112.64 sq mi (291.74 sq km), Durham is home to many institutions of higher education, the most popular ones are Duke University and North Carolina Central University.

Read full story
4 comments
Greensboro, NC

Wealthiest Greensboro neighborhoods--do you live here?

( Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Greensboro in 2022 is 369,000, a 1.1% increase from 2021. You may not know this particular fact about Greensboro--the city’s name was spelled Greensborough from 1808 to 1895. And at the time of the European encounter, the inhabitants of the area that became Greensboro were Siouan-speaking people called the Saura.

Read full story
5 comments
Irvine, CA

Most expensive Irvine neighborhoods--would you live here?

(SailingAway/Adobe Stock Images) The Irvine population in 2022 is estimated to be 328,284. This city covers a city area of 65.92 sq mi (170.74 sq km) and ranks as the fourteenth largest city in California and the sixty-sixth populous city in the United States. Irvine is the part of Los Angeles metropolitan area.

Read full story
9 comments
Saint Paul, MN

Most expensive St. Paul, MN neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(lpaulson_90/Adobe Stock Images) The city of St. Paul in Minnesota has a population in 2022 estimated to be 317,664. This population covers a city area of 56.20 sq mi (145.55 sq km) and ranks the second largest city in Minnesota, and the sixty-third populous city in the United States.

Read full story
2 comments
Stockton, CA

Most expensive Stockton neighborhoods--do you live here?

(Matt Gush/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Stockton in 2022 is 446,000, a 1.13% increase from 2021. "Stockton is situated in the San Joaquin Valley which is famous for its agricultural lands. The valley produces Grapes, Raisin, Almonds, Cotton, etc. on a large scale. However, the area is one of the most polluted regions in California."

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Texas will extend extra food stamp benefits through June 2022

(littlewolf1989/Adobe Stock Images) In an announcement on June 1, 2022, Texas Governor Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) stated that $317.9 million would be doled out to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients this month.

Read full story
Corpus Christi, TX

Most expensive Corpus Christi neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Corpus Christi in 2022 is 350,000, a 0.57% increase from 2021. Corpus Christi Bay has 192 square miles of shoreline in Texas. Interestingly enough, Whataburger was founded in Corpus Christi and spread across Texas like wildfire. The original two-story location is still open today, serving juicy burgers at 121 Shoreline Blvd. in downtown Corpus Christi.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Texas border illegal immigration at a 22-year high--are you concerned?

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection/WikiCommons) In March of this year, the United States Border Patrol reported a record number of illegal migrants entering the country. U.S. Border Patrol reported 221,303 migrants along the southwest border in the Texas area in March of 2022.

Read full story
72 comments
Honolulu, HI

Wealthiest neighborhoods in Honolulu--would you buy a home here?

(Jason Jacobs from Honolulu, USA/WikiCommons) The current metro area population of Honolulu in 2022 is 905,000, a 0.78% increase from 2021. Honolulu is not just a vacation hotspot in the beautiful islands of Hawaii.

Read full story
6 comments
Henderson, NV

Most expensive Henderson, NV neighborhoods--do you live here?

(Kit Leong/Adobe Stock Images) Henderson is a large city located in the state of Nevada. The population in 2022 is estimated to be 324,343, making it the second-largest city in Nevada, after Las Vegas. The city of Henderson is in Clark County, in the Mojave Desert, and part of the Las Vegas Valley.

Read full story
3 comments
New Orleans, LA

Wealthiest neighborhoods in New Orleans--would you buy a home here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) New Orleans, Louisiana is a city that is rich in history. The current metro area population of New Orleans in 2022 is 1,005,000, a 0.7% increase from 2021.

Read full story
28 comments
Bakersfield, CA

Richest neighborhoods in Bakersfield--would you buy a home here?

(Matt Gush/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Bakersfield in 2022 is 718,000, a 1.84% increase from 2021. Bakersfield is a very large city located in the heart of California and the ninth-largest community in California.

Read full story
15 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy