Most expensive St. Louis neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

The current metro area population of St. Louis in 2022 is 2,221,000, a 0.23% increase from 2021.

We bet you didn't know that this city is named for King Louis IX. The city was founded in 1764 as a French fur-trading village by Pierre Laclede who honored the patron saint of then-French king Louis XV by naming this Missouri city after him.

Also, one of the most popular tourist attractions in St. Louis is the Gateway Arch. On a clear day, visitors can see almost 30 miles in each direction from the top.

It likely comes as no surprise that a city of this size is home to some of the most expensive neighborhoods in the state.

We found the most expensive St. Louis neighborhoods. Check out the list below.

#1-Westwood / Frontenac

The most expensive neighborhood in St. Louis is Westwood / Frontenac. The median home price is $809,511, which is more expensive than 99.2% of the neighborhoods in Missouri and 90.1% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Westwood / Frontenac is currently $2,199, which is higher than 98.6% of the neighborhoods in Missouri.

Amazingly, 9.8% of its residents five years old and above primarily speak Chinese at home. Although this percentage is low, it is actually higher than 97.8% of the neighborhoods in America.

#2-Crystal Lake Park / Huntleigh

Homes in Crystal Lake Park / Huntleigh go for an average of $799,365, which is more expensive than 98.7% of the neighborhoods in Missouri and 88.3% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Crystal Lake Park / Huntleigh is currently $2,190, which is higher than 98.5% of the neighborhoods in Missouri.

A large majority of residents have their degrees in this neighborhood. In fact, 80.6% of the adults living in the Crystal Lake Park / Huntleigh neighborhood have earned at least a bachelor's degree.

#3-Vandeventer West

The third most expensive neighborhood on our list is Vandeventer West. The average home price here is $515,337, which is more expensive than 96.6% of the neighborhoods in Missouri and 76.8% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Vandeventer West is currently $963, which is currently lower in price than 74.4% of Missouri neighborhoods.

The real estate market in Vandeventer West is somewhat competiitve. In fact, the vacancy rate is 7.1% in Vandeventer West which is lower than 55.9% of other neighborhoods in the country.

#4-Central West End North

Central West End North's median home price is $487,855, which is more expensive than 94.6% of the neighborhoods in Missouri and 73.2% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Central West End North is currently $1,401, which is higher than 79.4% of the neighborhoods in Missouri.

#5-Oakville Southeast

The average home price in Oakville Southeast is $480,741, which is more expensive than 90.0% of the neighborhoods in Missouri and 69.7% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Oakville Southeast is currently $1,327, which is higher than 74.1% of the neighborhoods in Missouri.

St. Louis residents, what do you think of this list? Would you purchase a home in one of these neighborhoods? Let us know in the comments.