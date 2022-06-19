Most expensive Durham neighborhoods--do you have a home here?

Durham's population in 2022 is estimated to be 298,135, covering a city area of 112.64 sq mi (291.74 sq km), Durham is home to many institutions of higher education, the most popular ones are Duke University and North Carolina Central University.

It should come as no surprise that a city like Durham is not only home to prestigious universities, but to some of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the state.

We found the most expensive neighborhoods in Durham. Check out the list below.

#1-Hope Valley Green / Valleybrook

The average home price in Hope Valley Green / Valleybrook is $959,150, which is more expensive than 96.4% of the neighborhoods in North Carolina and 89.9% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Hope Valley Green / Valleybrook is currently $1,760, which is higher than 78.9% of the neighborhoods in North Carolina.

Trying to secure a home here is a competitive process. In fact, the vacancy rate is just 2.9%, which is a lower rate of vacancies than 82.7% of all neighborhoods in the U.S.

#2-Trinity Park

Trinity Park's average home price is $638,539, which is more expensive than 95.2% of the neighborhoods in North Carolina and 83.8% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Trinity Park is currently $1,772, which is higher than 79.5% of the neighborhoods in North Carolina.

Interestingly enough, 48.9% of the adults here have earned a Masters's degree, medical degree, Ph.D., or law degree. This is a higher rate of people with a graduate degree than is found in 99.1% of the country.

#3-Fairfield / Lakehurst

Home prices in Fairfield / Lakehurst average around $565,456, which is more expensive than 92.3% of the neighborhoods in North Carolina and 79.2% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Fairfield / Lakehurst is currently $3,206, which is higher than 99.4% of the neighborhoods in North Carolina.

This particular neighborhood may hold the secret to a successful marriage. In fact, 73.4% of the residents here are married, which is a higher percentage than is found in 99.0% of the neighborhoods in America.

#4-Forest Hills / Morehead Hill

The neighborhood of Forest Hills / Morehead Hill has an average home price of $552,643, which is more expensive than 92.8% of the neighborhoods in North Carolina and 79.2% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Forest Hills / Morehead Hill is currently $1,718, which is higher than 76.4% of the neighborhoods in North Carolina.

#5-Central Park / Old Five Points

Central Park / Old Five Points; average home price is $526,974, which is more expensive than 91.9% of the neighborhoods in North Carolina and 77.6% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Central Park / Old Five Points is currently $2,453, which is higher than 95.9% of the neighborhoods in North Carolina.

Durham residents, what do you think of this list? Would you ever purchase a home in one of these neighborhoods or do you already own a home here? Let us know in the comments.