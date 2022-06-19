Pittsburgh, PA

Most expensive Pittsburgh neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

Channelocity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZhgGA_0gFEXxnW00
(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images)

The current metro area population of Pittsburgh in 2022 is 1,699,000, a 0.06% decline from 2021.

We bet you may not know the Big Mac was invented in the Pittsburgh suburbs by Jim Delligatti, a local McDonald’s franchisee. It was first sold in 1967, and there is even a Big Mac Museum that you can visit.

And the oldest-known site of human habitation in North America is located just south of Pittsburgh at Meadowcroft Rockshelter.

We found the most expensive Pittsburgh neighborhoods. Check out the list below.

#1-Bellefield / Carnegie Mellon University

The Bellefield / Carnegie Mellon University neighborhood has a median home price of $762,847, which is more expensive than 97.5% of the neighborhoods in Pennsylvania and 88.6% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Bellefield / Carnegie Mellon University is currently $2,611, which is higher than 96.5% of the neighborhoods in Pennsylvania.

Amazingly, 58.9% of the adults here have earned a Masters's degree, medical degree, Ph.D., or law degree. This is a higher rate of people with a graduate degree than is found in 99.8% of U.S. neighborhoods,

#2-Strip District

The average home price in the Strip District is $745,180, which is more expensive than 97.5% of the neighborhoods in Pennsylvania and 88.1% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Strip District is currently $2,611, which is higher than 96.5% of the neighborhoods in Pennsylvania.

Interestingly enough, 65.3% of residents in the Strip District live alone. This is a higher percentage of people living alone than we found in 99.5% of all U.S. neighborhoods.

#3-Central Business District / Point Park University

In the Central Business District / Point Park University of Pittsburgh area, a home will cost you around $673,119, which is more expensive than 87.4% of the neighborhoods in Pennsylvania and 73.7% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Central Business District / Point Park University is currently $2,068, which is higher than 89.2% of the neighborhoods in Pennsylvania.

Most of the real estate here is classified as apartment complexes or high-rise apartments, In fact, 91.5% of real estate falls into these categories. This is a higher percentage than 98.4% of neighborhoods in the country.

#4-Homewood

Homewood's median home price is $609,844, which is more expensive than 95.2% of the neighborhoods in Pennsylvania and 82.8% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Homewood is currently $1,831, which is higher than 82.7% of the neighborhoods in Pennsylvania.

Real estate is incredibly competitive here with a vacancy rate of only 1.2%, which is a lower rate of vacancies than 91.6% of all neighborhoods in the U.S.

#5-Squirrel Hill

The average home price in Squirrel Hill is $599,106, which is more expensive than 93.5% of the neighborhoods in Pennsylvania and 80.5% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Squirrel Hill is currently $2,397, which is higher than 94.4% of the neighborhoods in Pennsylvania.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 6

Published by

News stories, relationship articles, scientific discoveries and more.

Virginia Beach, VA
5364 followers

More from Channelocity

Afton, WI

America’s richest self-made woman lives in Afton, Wisconsin

(Jeanette Dietl/Shutterstock) It's official. Forbes has named the richest self-made woman and it just so happens that she lives in Afton, Wisconsin. Her name? Her name is Diane Hendricks, Co-founder, and Chairman, of ABC Supply.

Read full story
5 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Most expensive St. Louis neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(Kovcs/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of St. Louis in 2022 is 2,221,000, a 0.23% increase from 2021. We bet you didn't know that this city is named for King Louis IX. The city was founded in 1764 as a French fur-trading village by Pierre Laclede who honored the patron saint of then-French king Louis XV by naming this Missouri city after him.

Read full story
10 comments
Durham, NC

Most expensive Durham neighborhoods--do you have a home here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) Durham's population in 2022 is estimated to be 298,135, covering a city area of 112.64 sq mi (291.74 sq km), Durham is home to many institutions of higher education, the most popular ones are Duke University and North Carolina Central University.

Read full story
4 comments
Greensboro, NC

Wealthiest Greensboro neighborhoods--do you live here?

( Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Greensboro in 2022 is 369,000, a 1.1% increase from 2021. You may not know this particular fact about Greensboro--the city’s name was spelled Greensborough from 1808 to 1895. And at the time of the European encounter, the inhabitants of the area that became Greensboro were Siouan-speaking people called the Saura.

Read full story
4 comments
Irvine, CA

Most expensive Irvine neighborhoods--would you live here?

(SailingAway/Adobe Stock Images) The Irvine population in 2022 is estimated to be 328,284. This city covers a city area of 65.92 sq mi (170.74 sq km) and ranks as the fourteenth largest city in California and the sixty-sixth populous city in the United States. Irvine is the part of Los Angeles metropolitan area.

Read full story
9 comments
Saint Paul, MN

Most expensive St. Paul, MN neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(lpaulson_90/Adobe Stock Images) The city of St. Paul in Minnesota has a population in 2022 estimated to be 317,664. This population covers a city area of 56.20 sq mi (145.55 sq km) and ranks the second largest city in Minnesota, and the sixty-third populous city in the United States.

Read full story
2 comments
Stockton, CA

Most expensive Stockton neighborhoods--do you live here?

(Matt Gush/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Stockton in 2022 is 446,000, a 1.13% increase from 2021. "Stockton is situated in the San Joaquin Valley which is famous for its agricultural lands. The valley produces Grapes, Raisin, Almonds, Cotton, etc. on a large scale. However, the area is one of the most polluted regions in California."

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Texas will extend extra food stamp benefits through June 2022

(littlewolf1989/Adobe Stock Images) In an announcement on June 1, 2022, Texas Governor Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) stated that $317.9 million would be doled out to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients this month.

Read full story
Corpus Christi, TX

Most expensive Corpus Christi neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Corpus Christi in 2022 is 350,000, a 0.57% increase from 2021. Corpus Christi Bay has 192 square miles of shoreline in Texas. Interestingly enough, Whataburger was founded in Corpus Christi and spread across Texas like wildfire. The original two-story location is still open today, serving juicy burgers at 121 Shoreline Blvd. in downtown Corpus Christi.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Texas border illegal immigration at a 22-year high--are you concerned?

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection/WikiCommons) In March of this year, the United States Border Patrol reported a record number of illegal migrants entering the country. U.S. Border Patrol reported 221,303 migrants along the southwest border in the Texas area in March of 2022.

Read full story
72 comments
Honolulu, HI

Wealthiest neighborhoods in Honolulu--would you buy a home here?

(Jason Jacobs from Honolulu, USA/WikiCommons) The current metro area population of Honolulu in 2022 is 905,000, a 0.78% increase from 2021. Honolulu is not just a vacation hotspot in the beautiful islands of Hawaii.

Read full story
6 comments
Henderson, NV

Most expensive Henderson, NV neighborhoods--do you live here?

(Kit Leong/Adobe Stock Images) Henderson is a large city located in the state of Nevada. The population in 2022 is estimated to be 324,343, making it the second-largest city in Nevada, after Las Vegas. The city of Henderson is in Clark County, in the Mojave Desert, and part of the Las Vegas Valley.

Read full story
2 comments
New Orleans, LA

Wealthiest neighborhoods in New Orleans--would you buy a home here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) New Orleans, Louisiana is a city that is rich in history. The current metro area population of New Orleans in 2022 is 1,005,000, a 0.7% increase from 2021.

Read full story
26 comments
Bakersfield, CA

Richest neighborhoods in Bakersfield--would you buy a home here?

(Matt Gush/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Bakersfield in 2022 is 718,000, a 1.84% increase from 2021. Bakersfield is a very large city located in the heart of California and the ninth-largest community in California.

Read full story
15 comments
Aurora, CO

Most expensive Aurora, CO neighborhoods--do you live here?

(Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images) Aurora is a beautiful city in Colorado. Aurora's population in 2022 is estimated to be 400,669 and is the third-largest city in Colorado, and the fifty-second most populous city in the United States.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy