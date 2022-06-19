Most expensive Pittsburgh neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

The current metro area population of Pittsburgh in 2022 is 1,699,000, a 0.06% decline from 2021.

We bet you may not know the Big Mac was invented in the Pittsburgh suburbs by Jim Delligatti, a local McDonald’s franchisee. It was first sold in 1967, and there is even a Big Mac Museum that you can visit.

And the oldest-known site of human habitation in North America is located just south of Pittsburgh at Meadowcroft Rockshelter.

We found the most expensive Pittsburgh neighborhoods. Check out the list below.

#1-Bellefield / Carnegie Mellon University

The Bellefield / Carnegie Mellon University neighborhood has a median home price of $762,847, which is more expensive than 97.5% of the neighborhoods in Pennsylvania and 88.6% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Bellefield / Carnegie Mellon University is currently $2,611, which is higher than 96.5% of the neighborhoods in Pennsylvania.

Amazingly, 58.9% of the adults here have earned a Masters's degree, medical degree, Ph.D., or law degree. This is a higher rate of people with a graduate degree than is found in 99.8% of U.S. neighborhoods,

#2-Strip District

The average home price in the Strip District is $745,180, which is more expensive than 97.5% of the neighborhoods in Pennsylvania and 88.1% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Strip District is currently $2,611, which is higher than 96.5% of the neighborhoods in Pennsylvania.

Interestingly enough, 65.3% of residents in the Strip District live alone. This is a higher percentage of people living alone than we found in 99.5% of all U.S. neighborhoods.

#3-Central Business District / Point Park University

In the Central Business District / Point Park University of Pittsburgh area, a home will cost you around $673,119, which is more expensive than 87.4% of the neighborhoods in Pennsylvania and 73.7% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Central Business District / Point Park University is currently $2,068, which is higher than 89.2% of the neighborhoods in Pennsylvania.

Most of the real estate here is classified as apartment complexes or high-rise apartments, In fact, 91.5% of real estate falls into these categories. This is a higher percentage than 98.4% of neighborhoods in the country.

#4-Homewood

Homewood's median home price is $609,844, which is more expensive than 95.2% of the neighborhoods in Pennsylvania and 82.8% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Homewood is currently $1,831, which is higher than 82.7% of the neighborhoods in Pennsylvania.

Real estate is incredibly competitive here with a vacancy rate of only 1.2%, which is a lower rate of vacancies than 91.6% of all neighborhoods in the U.S.

#5-Squirrel Hill

The average home price in Squirrel Hill is $599,106, which is more expensive than 93.5% of the neighborhoods in Pennsylvania and 80.5% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Squirrel Hill is currently $2,397, which is higher than 94.4% of the neighborhoods in Pennsylvania.