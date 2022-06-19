Wealthiest Greensboro neighborhoods--do you live here?

The current metro area population of Greensboro in 2022 is 369,000, a 1.1% increase from 2021.

You may not know this particular fact about Greensboro--the city’s name was spelled Greensborough from 1808 to 1895. And at the time of the European encounter, the inhabitants of the area that became Greensboro were Siouan-speaking people called the Saura.

Given Greensboro is one of the largest cities in North Carolina, it should come as no surprise that some of the wealthiest neighborhoods are situated in this city.

We found the most expensive neighborhoods in Greensboro. Check out the list below.

#1-Brown Town / Old Irving Park

The most expensive place to live in Greensboro is Brown Town / Old Irving Park. The average home price is $931,234, which is more expensive than 98.1% of the neighborhoods in North Carolina and 91.4% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Brown Town / Old Irving Park is currently $1,893, which is higher than 84.7% of the neighborhoods in North Carolina.

This residential area has a high concentration of educated adults. In fact, 78.0% of the adults living in the Brown Town / Old Irving Park neighborhood have earned at least a bachelor's degree. This is a higher rate than NeighborhoodScout found in 97.5% of U.S. neighborhoods.

#2-Hillsdale / Scalesville

The average home price in Hillsadle/Scalesville is $506,986, which is more expensive than 90.4% of the neighborhoods in North Carolina and 75.8% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Hillsdale / Scalesville is currently $2,026, which is higher than 88.4% of the neighborhoods in North Carolina.

The demand for property here is competitive. The vacancy rate is 2.3%, which is a lower rate of vacancies than 86.2% across the country.

#3-Carlson Dairy Rd / Hedrick Dr

In the Carlson Dairy Rd/ Hedrick Dr area, the average home price is $471,509, which is more expensive than 88.2% of the neighborhoods in North Carolina and 73.0% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Carlson Dairy Rd / Hedrick Dr is currently $2,126, which is higher than 91.0% of the neighborhoods in North Carolina.

#4-Friendly Acres / Westridge Heights

The average home price in Friendly Acres / Westridge Heights is around $465,384, which is more expensive than 87.8% of the neighborhoods in North Carolina and 72.4% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Friendly Acres / Westridge Heights is currently $1,910, which is higher than 85.2% of the neighborhoods in North Carolina.

#5-Idlewood

Home prices in Idlewood are around $423,899, which is more expensive than 80.7% of the neighborhoods in North Carolina and 65.7% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Idlewood is currently $1,417, which is higher than 60.0% of the neighborhoods in North Carolina.

Idlewood is a great place for working professionals because 52.4% spend under 15 minutes commuting one way to work which is one of the fastest commutes across the country.

Greensboro residents, what do you think of his list? Would you purchase a home in one of these neighborhoods? Let us know in the comments!