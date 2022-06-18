Most expensive Irvine neighborhoods--would you live here?

The Irvine population in 2022 is estimated to be 328,284. This city covers a city area of 65.92 sq mi (170.74 sq km) and ranks as the fourteenth largest city in California and the sixty-sixth populous city in the United States. Irvine is the part of Los Angeles metropolitan area.

This relatively young city has some of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the state of California. We found the most expensive neighborhoods in Irvine. Check out the list below.

#1-Hidden Canyon

The most expensive neighborhood in Irvine is Hidden Canyon. The median home price rings in at an astonishing $4,018,665. This price is more expensive than 98.4% of the neighborhoods in California and 99.7% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Hidden Canyon is currently $4,042, which is higher than 87.5% of the neighborhoods in California.

A 6,2220 square foot home with 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms is listed in Hidden Canyon for $6,885,000. You can check out the full listing here.

#2-Turtle Ridge

The average home price in Turtle Ridge is $3,814,359, which is more expensive than 96.5% of the neighborhoods in California and 99.2% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Turtle Ridge is currently $4,919, which is higher than 95.9% of the neighborhoods in California.

Notably, 76.0% of the adults living in the Turtle Ridge neighborhood have earned at least a bachelor's degree. This is a higher rate than 96.8% of places in the country.

#3-Concordia University Irvine

The Concordia University Irvine area has an average home price of $2,165,296, which is more expensive than 93.0% of the neighborhoods in California and 98.4% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Concordia University Irvine is currently $4,502, which makes this cost higher than 93.0% of the neighborhoods in California.

This neighborhood is particularly multicultural. In fact, 2.7% of this neighborhood's residents have Iranian ancestry and 38.3% have Asian ancestry.

#4-Turtle Rock

Turtle Rock's median home price is $1,886,961, which is more expensive than 95.3% of the neighborhoods in California and 99.0% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Turtle Rock is currently $5,509, which is higher than 98.8% of the neighborhoods in California.

A high majority of residents here are well-educated. In fact, 40.4% of the adults here have earned a Masters's degree, medical degree, Ph.D., or law degree. This is a higher rate of people with a graduate degree than is found in 97.5% of the country.

#5-Orchard Hills

The last spot on our list is Orchard Hills. The average home price here is $1,822,981, which is more expensive than 92.0% of the neighborhoods in California and 98.3% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Orchard Hills is currently $3,742, which is higher than 82.9% of the neighborhoods in California.

English is the primary spoken language in 38.0% of households here. Other important languages spoken here include Chinese, Spanish, Korean and Arabic.

Irvine residents, what do you think of this list? Would you purchase a home in one of these neighborhoods? Let us know in the comments!