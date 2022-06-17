Most expensive Cincinnati neighborhoods--would you live here?

The current metro area population of Cincinnati in 2022 is 1,764,000, a 0.57% increase from 2021.

We bet you didn't know that Charles Manson was born in Cincinnati on Nov. 12, 1934. Or that Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, taught aeronautical engineering at the University of Cincinnati for eight years.

Some of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the state of Ohio are located in Cincinnati. We found the wealthiest neighborhoods in the city. Check out the list below.

#1-Idlewood / Xavier University

The median home price in the Idlewood/Xavier University area is $822,396, which is more expensive than 99.6% of the neighborhoods in Ohio and 90.8% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Idlewood / Xavier University is currently $885, the is lower in price than 87.0% of Ohio neighborhoods.

Amazingly, 65.0% of the adults here have earned a Masters's degree, medical degree, Ph.D., or law degree. This is a higher rate of people with a graduate degree than is found in 99.9% of U.S. neighborhoods.

#2-Mount Adams

The second most expensive neighborhood in Cincinnati is Mount Adams. The average home price is $681,077, which is more expensive than 98.2% of the neighborhoods in Ohio and 83.2% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Mount Adams is currently $1,883, which is higher than 95.7% of the neighborhoods in Ohio.

Notably, demand for real estate in Mount Adams is considered above average. Real estate vacancies in Mount Adams are 6.2%, which is lower than one will find in 61.9% of other parts of the country.

#3-Over-the-Rhine

Over-the-Rhine is one of the most expensive neighborhoods in Cincinnati. The average home price is $658,194, which is more expensive than 99.0% of the neighborhoods in Ohio and 84.6% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Over-the-Rhine is currently $1,196, based on NeighborhoodScout's exclusive analysis. The average rental cost in this neighborhood is higher than 63.6% of the neighborhoods in Ohio.

If you prefer to walk to work, this may be the spot for you. Walking to and from work is the chosen way to commute for 28.6% of residents here. That's a higher rate than 98.6% of other neighborhoods in the country.

#4-Mount Lookout

The median home price in Mount Lookout is $613,918, which is more expensive than 98.6% of the neighborhoods in Ohio and 82.6% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Mount Lookout is currently $1,831, which is higher than 95.0% of the neighborhoods in Ohio.

#5-California

The California neighborhood in Cincinnati has an average home price of $605,334, which is more expensive than 97.4% of the neighborhoods in Ohio and 80.1% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in California is currently $1,311, based on NeighborhoodScout's exclusive analysis. The average rental cost in this neighborhood is higher than 74.6% of the neighborhoods in Ohio.

