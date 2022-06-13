Stockton, CA

Most expensive Stockton neighborhoods--do you live here?

Channelocity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bv0ah_0g8ekAC200
(Matt Gush/Adobe Stock Images)

The current metro area population of Stockton in 2022 is 446,000, a 1.13% increase from 2021.

"Stockton is situated in the San Joaquin Valley which is famous for its agricultural lands. The valley produces Grapes, Raisin, Almonds, Cotton, etc. on a large scale. However, the area is one of the most polluted regions in California."

We found the most expensive neighborhoods in Stock, California. Check out the list below.

#1-Morada

The average home price in the most expensive neighborhood in Stockton is a staggering $1,256,173, which is more expensive than 81.8% of the neighborhoods in California and 95.7% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Morada is currently $2,043, which is actually lower in price than 73.7% of California neighborhoods.

Trying to get a home in Morada is tough. In Morada, the current vacancy rate is 0.9%, which is a lower rate of vacancies than 92.5% of all neighborhoods in the U.S.

#2-Brookside West

The Brookside West neighborhood is built around the Brookside Country Club. The average home price in Brookside West is $1,053,681, which is more expensive than 77.9% of the neighborhoods in California and 95.0% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Brookside West is currently $3,183, which is higher than 70.3% of the neighborhoods in California.

Brookside West is full of working professionals. In fact, 81.6% of the workforce is made up of executives, managers, and professionals which is a higher concentration of high-level professionals than what is found in 99.5% of the neighborhoods in the country.

#3-Brookside

The neighborhood Brookside in Stockton has a median home price of $820,179, which is more expensive than 60.0% of the neighborhoods in California and 88.6% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Brookside is currently $2,886, which is higher than 60.3% of the neighborhoods in California.

Real estate in Brookeside is mostly comprised of large homes. In fact, there are more large 4, 5, or additional bedroom homes than 97.3% of the neighborhoods in the country.

#4-Gillis / Holt

The fourth most expensive neighborhood in Stockton is Gillis/Holt. The average home price is $777,644, which is more expensive than 53.4% of the neighborhoods in California and 84.3% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Rent is a lot cheaper than owning a home here. The average monthly rental rate is around which is currently lower in price than 97.4% of California neighborhoods.

Interestingly enough, there are only 8 people per square mile living here, making this location less crowded than 97.5% of America.

#5-Waterloo

The Waterloo neighborhood has a median home price of $746,190, which is more expensive than 50.3% of the neighborhoods in California and 86.7% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Waterloo is currently $1,376, which is lower in price than 94.7% of California neighborhoods.

There is a high demand for property in Waterloo. The vacancy rate is 0.5%, which is a lower rate of vacancies than 93.6% of places in the U.S.

Stockton residents, what do you think of this list? Would you purchase a home in one of these neighborhoods? Let us know in the comments!

