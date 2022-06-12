Lexington, KY

Most expensive Lexington, KY neighborhoods--do you live here?

Channelocity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dt1MV_0g8XS6Ao00
(jackienix/Adobe Stock Images)

The current metro area population of Lexington-Fayette in 2022 is 341,000, a 1.19% increase from 2021.

"Lexington is named one of the top college towns in the U.S. by Livability. Lexington was given its name after settlers heard of the colonists' victory in the Battles of Lexington and Concord. Lexington would be the first of many U.S. cities to be named after the Massachusetts town."

This big city has some of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the state. We found the most expensive neighborhoods in the City. Check out the list below.

#1-Westmorland

The average home price in Westmorland is $895,494, which is more expensive than 99.7% of the neighborhoods in Kentucky and 91.3% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Westmorland is currently $1,619, which is higher than 92.8% of the neighborhoods in Kentucky.

Unsurprisingly The neighbors in the Westmorland neighborhood in Lexington are wealthy, making it among the 15% highest income neighborhoods in the country. The residents here have a higher income than 91.8% of the neighborhoods in America.

#2-Shadeland East / Lakewood

The second most expensive neighborhood in Lexington is Shadeland East / Lakewood. If you're trying to purchase a home here, it will cost you. The average home price is $793,117, which is more expensive than 99.6% of the neighborhoods in Kentucky and 89.8% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Shadeland East / Lakewood is currently $1,873, which makes it higher than 96.7% of the neighborhoods in Kentucky.

Real estate in this area of Lexington is competitive. The rate of vacancies is 4.5%, which is lower than one will find in 72.6% of places in the country.

#3-Greenbrier Residents

The median home price in Greenbrier Residents is $689,401, which is more expensive than 99.1% of the neighborhoods in Kentucky and 86.3% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Greenbrier Residents is currently $1,687, which is higher than 93.9% of the neighborhoods in Kentucky.

A 7 bedroom, 5 bathroom, 7,793 square foot home located at 3000 Bobwhite Trail, in the Greenbrier Residents neighborhood is priced at $2,500,000. You can view the listing here.

#4-Athens

The neighborhood of Athens has a median home price of $633,470, which is more expensive than 98.7% of the neighborhoods in Kentucky and 83.3% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Athens is currently $1,724, which is higher than 94.5% of the neighborhoods in Kentucky.

Interestingly enough, 0.7% of its residents in Athens primarily speak Persian at home. This may seem insignificant, but it is higher than 96.8% of the neighborhoods in America.

#5-Boone Creek Southwest

The average home price in this neighborhood is $595,621, which is more expensive than 98.6% of the neighborhoods in Kentucky and 82.0% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Boone Creek Southwest is currently $1,724, which is higher than 94.5% of the neighborhoods in Kentucky.

Lexington, Kentucky residents, what do you think of this list? Would you purchase a home in one of these neighborhoods? Let us know in the comments!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

News stories, relationship articles, scientific discoveries and more.

Virginia Beach, VA
4860 followers

More from Channelocity

Stockton, CA

Most expensive Stockton neighborhoods--do you live here?

(Matt Gush/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Stockton in 2022 is 446,000, a 1.13% increase from 2021. "Stockton is situated in the San Joaquin Valley which is famous for its agricultural lands. The valley produces Grapes, Raisin, Almonds, Cotton, etc. on a large scale. However, the area is one of the most polluted regions in California."

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Texas will extend extra food stamp benefits through June 2022

(littlewolf1989/Adobe Stock Images) In an announcement on June 1, 2022, Texas Governor Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) stated that $317.9 million would be doled out to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients this month.

Read full story
Corpus Christi, TX

Most expensive Corpus Christi neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Corpus Christi in 2022 is 350,000, a 0.57% increase from 2021. Corpus Christi Bay has 192 square miles of shoreline in Texas. Interestingly enough, Whataburger was founded in Corpus Christi and spread across Texas like wildfire. The original two-story location is still open today, serving juicy burgers at 121 Shoreline Blvd. in downtown Corpus Christi.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Texas border illegal immigration at a 22-year high--are you concerned?

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection/WikiCommons) In March of this year, the United States Border Patrol reported a record number of illegal migrants entering the country. U.S. Border Patrol reported 221,303 migrants along the southwest border in the Texas area in March of 2022.

Read full story
71 comments
Honolulu, HI

Wealthiest neighborhoods in Honolulu--would you buy a home here?

(Jason Jacobs from Honolulu, USA/WikiCommons) The current metro area population of Honolulu in 2022 is 905,000, a 0.78% increase from 2021. Honolulu is not just a vacation hotspot in the beautiful islands of Hawaii.

Read full story
4 comments
Henderson, NV

Most expensive Henderson, NV neighborhoods--do you live here?

(Kit Leong/Adobe Stock Images) Henderson is a large city located in the state of Nevada. The population in 2022 is estimated to be 324,343, making it the second-largest city in Nevada, after Las Vegas. The city of Henderson is in Clark County, in the Mojave Desert, and part of the Las Vegas Valley.

Read full story
2 comments

Wealthiest neighborhoods in New Orleans--would you buy a home here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) New Orleans, Louisiana is a city that is rich in history. The current metro area population of New Orleans in 2022 is 1,005,000, a 0.7% increase from 2021.

Read full story
24 comments
Bakersfield, CA

Richest neighborhoods in Bakersfield--would you buy a home here?

(Matt Gush/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Bakersfield in 2022 is 718,000, a 1.84% increase from 2021. Bakersfield is a very large city located in the heart of California and the ninth-largest community in California.

Read full story
15 comments
Aurora, CO

Most expensive Aurora, CO neighborhoods--do you live here?

(Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images) Aurora is a beautiful city in Colorado. Aurora's population in 2022 is estimated to be 400,669 and is the third-largest city in Colorado, and the fifty-second most populous city in the United States.

Read full story
6 comments

Most expensive Tampa neighborhoods--would you live here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Tampa in 2022 is 2,945,000, a 1.17% increase from 2021. This beautiful vacation spot is almost home to some of the most expensive neighborhoods in Florida. Interestingly enough, Tampa has more people living here who work in computers and math than 95% of the places in the US.

Read full story
6 comments
Kansas City, KS

Richest neighborhoods in Kansas City--do you live here?

(rudi1976/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Kansas City in 2022 is 1,711,000, a 0.77% increase from 2021. Kansas City is predominately made up of blue-collar workers with 35.99% of people working in blue-collar occupations, while the average in America is just 27.7%.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy