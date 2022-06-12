Most expensive Lexington, KY neighborhoods--do you live here?

The current metro area population of Lexington-Fayette in 2022 is 341,000, a 1.19% increase from 2021.

"Lexington is named one of the top college towns in the U.S. by Livability. Lexington was given its name after settlers heard of the colonists' victory in the Battles of Lexington and Concord. Lexington would be the first of many U.S. cities to be named after the Massachusetts town."

This big city has some of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the state. We found the most expensive neighborhoods in the City. Check out the list below.

#1-Westmorland

The average home price in Westmorland is $895,494, which is more expensive than 99.7% of the neighborhoods in Kentucky and 91.3% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Westmorland is currently $1,619, which is higher than 92.8% of the neighborhoods in Kentucky.

Unsurprisingly The neighbors in the Westmorland neighborhood in Lexington are wealthy, making it among the 15% highest income neighborhoods in the country. The residents here have a higher income than 91.8% of the neighborhoods in America.

#2-Shadeland East / Lakewood

The second most expensive neighborhood in Lexington is Shadeland East / Lakewood. If you're trying to purchase a home here, it will cost you. The average home price is $793,117, which is more expensive than 99.6% of the neighborhoods in Kentucky and 89.8% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Shadeland East / Lakewood is currently $1,873, which makes it higher than 96.7% of the neighborhoods in Kentucky.

Real estate in this area of Lexington is competitive. The rate of vacancies is 4.5%, which is lower than one will find in 72.6% of places in the country.

#3-Greenbrier Residents

The median home price in Greenbrier Residents is $689,401, which is more expensive than 99.1% of the neighborhoods in Kentucky and 86.3% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Greenbrier Residents is currently $1,687, which is higher than 93.9% of the neighborhoods in Kentucky.

A 7 bedroom, 5 bathroom, 7,793 square foot home located at 3000 Bobwhite Trail, in the Greenbrier Residents neighborhood is priced at $2,500,000. You can view the listing here.

#4-Athens

The neighborhood of Athens has a median home price of $633,470, which is more expensive than 98.7% of the neighborhoods in Kentucky and 83.3% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Athens is currently $1,724, which is higher than 94.5% of the neighborhoods in Kentucky.

Interestingly enough, 0.7% of its residents in Athens primarily speak Persian at home. This may seem insignificant, but it is higher than 96.8% of the neighborhoods in America.

#5-Boone Creek Southwest

The average home price in this neighborhood is $595,621, which is more expensive than 98.6% of the neighborhoods in Kentucky and 82.0% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Boone Creek Southwest is currently $1,724, which is higher than 94.5% of the neighborhoods in Kentucky.

Lexington, Kentucky residents, what do you think of this list? Would you purchase a home in one of these neighborhoods? Let us know in the comments!