Texas will extend extra food stamp benefits through June 2022

In an announcement on June 1, 2022, Texas Governor Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) stated that $317.9 million would be doled out to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients this month.

The allotments are expected to help about 1.3 million Texas households.

The original request to provide emergency allotments (Supplements to SNAP households) was requested on April 4, 2020, by Wayne Salter, Deputy Executive Commissioner, Access and Eligibility Services. The entire form is accessible to the public and can be viewed here: https://fns-prod.azureedge.us/sites/default/files/resource-files/VA-SNAP-COV-EmergencyAllotments-Incoming.pdf

The letter is addressed to Mr. Dwight Crudup Regional Director United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service. Within the request, the letter states, "On March 13, 2020 President Trump declared a national emergency due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Additionally, Texas’ Governor, Greg Abbott, also issued a statewide declaration of disaster on March 13, 2020 due to impacts of COVID-19. In order to address the temporary food needs of SNAP recipients and as authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (HR 6201), the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is requesting your consideration of the attached waiver to provide an emergency allotment to bring all households up to the maximum benefit due to pandemic related economic conditions for the months of April 2020 and May 2020."

The estimated number of households receiving emergency allotment benefits at the time of the original request to provide emergency allotments was 896,541 and the number of emergency allotment benefits issued for one month was noted at $168,134,793.

These benefits extensions are related to the COVID-19 pandemic due in part to a public health emergency declaration. Extension requests must be approved and filed each month.

This month's filing to extend these benefits in June 2022 in the state of Texas documents that the estimated number of households receiving emergency allotment benefits is now 1,094,333. And the amount of emergency allotment benefits issued per month is around $ 193,452,256 in the state of Texas.

The form that must be filled out each month by the requesting state in order to receive an extension of these benefits includes a memorandum. In part, the memorandum states, "The Families First Coronavirus Response Act authorized emergency allotments to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic. Since March 2020, SNAP households have received Emergency Allotments (EA) in an amount equal to the maximum benefit for the household size, minus their monthly base benefit. This means households that are at or near the maximum SNAP benefit received little or no additional support. The President’s Executive Order on Economic Relief Related to the COVID-19 Pandemic, issued January 22, 2021, directed all Federal agencies to consider administrative actions to better address the current economic crisis resulting from the pandemic. When the Executive Order was released, the White House called on USDA to consider allowing larger Emergency Allotments for the lowest income SNAP households. FNS has reviewed this policy and determined that a new approach to EA will provide greater equity for households most in need." You can read the entire memorandum here.

Texas residents, what do you think of this emergency extension of SNAP benefits? Let us know in the comments!