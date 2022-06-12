Corpus Christi, TX

Most expensive Corpus Christi neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

Channelocity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Ghi8_0g83iNiZ00
(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images)

The current metro area population of Corpus Christi in 2022 is 350,000, a 0.57% increase from 2021.

Corpus Christi Bay has 192 square miles of shoreline in Texas. Interestingly enough, Whataburger was founded in Corpus Christi and spread across Texas like wildfire. The original two-story location is still open today, serving juicy burgers at 121 Shoreline Blvd. in downtown Corpus Christi.

We found the most expensive neighborhoods in Corpus Christi. Check out the list below.

#1-Padre Island

The average home price in Padre Island is $802,377, which is more expensive than 97.0% of the neighborhoods in Texas and 90.1% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Padre Island is currently $1,904, which is higher than 73.2% of the neighborhoods in Texas.

The current real estate vacancy rate here is 55.7%. This rate is higher than what is found in 98.9% of all U.S. neighborhoods. Notably, 38.6% of housing here is seasonally occupied.

#2-Chapman Ranch / Tierra Grande

Chapman Ranch / Tierra Grande's median home price is $602,029, which is more expensive than 93.4% of the neighborhoods in Texas and 82.3% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Chapman Ranch / Tierra Grande is currently $1,652, which is higher than 60.6% of the neighborhoods in Texas.

The vacancy rate is 5.5%, which is lower than 66.1% of neighborhoods in the country. There are only 30 residents per square mile, making this neighborhood less crowded than 92.8% of all U.S. neighborhoods.

#3-Padre Island Southwest

The average home price in Padre Island Southwest is estimated to be $581,790, which is more expensive than 80.9% of the neighborhoods in Texas and 71.0% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Padre Island Southwest is currently $2,710, which is higher than 94.3% of the neighborhoods in Texas.

Professionals here are largely employed in roles as executives, managers, and professionals. In fact, 77.8% of the workforce in Padre Island Southwest is employed in roles of this type.

#4-City Center

City Center's median home price is $502,014, which is more expensive than 88.8% of the neighborhoods in Texas and 75.7% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Corpus Christi City Center is currently $1,374, which is lower in price than 58.8% of Texas neighborhoods.

The current real estate vacancy rate here is 32.3%. This is higher than the rate of vacancies in 95.1% of the country.

Interestingly enough, 1.9% of this neighborhood's residents have Greek ancestry and 6.7% have African ancestry.

#5-Padre Island South

The average home price in Padre Island South is $423,703, which is more expensive than 77.9% of the neighborhoods in Texas and 63.9% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Padre Island South is currently $3,394, which is higher than 98.4% of the neighborhoods in Texas.

Notably, 95.9% of the homes in this area were built in 2000 or sooner.

Corpus Christi residents, what do you think of this list? Would you ever buy a home in one of these neighborhoods? Let us know in the comments!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

News stories, relationship articles, scientific discoveries and more.

Virginia Beach, VA
4860 followers

More from Channelocity

Stockton, CA

Most expensive Stockton neighborhoods--do you live here?

(Matt Gush/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Stockton in 2022 is 446,000, a 1.13% increase from 2021. "Stockton is situated in the San Joaquin Valley which is famous for its agricultural lands. The valley produces Grapes, Raisin, Almonds, Cotton, etc. on a large scale. However, the area is one of the most polluted regions in California."

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Texas will extend extra food stamp benefits through June 2022

(littlewolf1989/Adobe Stock Images) In an announcement on June 1, 2022, Texas Governor Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) stated that $317.9 million would be doled out to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients this month.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas border illegal immigration at a 22-year high--are you concerned?

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection/WikiCommons) In March of this year, the United States Border Patrol reported a record number of illegal migrants entering the country. U.S. Border Patrol reported 221,303 migrants along the southwest border in the Texas area in March of 2022.

Read full story
71 comments
Honolulu, HI

Wealthiest neighborhoods in Honolulu--would you buy a home here?

(Jason Jacobs from Honolulu, USA/WikiCommons) The current metro area population of Honolulu in 2022 is 905,000, a 0.78% increase from 2021. Honolulu is not just a vacation hotspot in the beautiful islands of Hawaii.

Read full story
4 comments
Henderson, NV

Most expensive Henderson, NV neighborhoods--do you live here?

(Kit Leong/Adobe Stock Images) Henderson is a large city located in the state of Nevada. The population in 2022 is estimated to be 324,343, making it the second-largest city in Nevada, after Las Vegas. The city of Henderson is in Clark County, in the Mojave Desert, and part of the Las Vegas Valley.

Read full story
2 comments

Wealthiest neighborhoods in New Orleans--would you buy a home here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) New Orleans, Louisiana is a city that is rich in history. The current metro area population of New Orleans in 2022 is 1,005,000, a 0.7% increase from 2021.

Read full story
24 comments
Bakersfield, CA

Richest neighborhoods in Bakersfield--would you buy a home here?

(Matt Gush/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Bakersfield in 2022 is 718,000, a 1.84% increase from 2021. Bakersfield is a very large city located in the heart of California and the ninth-largest community in California.

Read full story
15 comments
Aurora, CO

Most expensive Aurora, CO neighborhoods--do you live here?

(Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images) Aurora is a beautiful city in Colorado. Aurora's population in 2022 is estimated to be 400,669 and is the third-largest city in Colorado, and the fifty-second most populous city in the United States.

Read full story
6 comments

Most expensive Tampa neighborhoods--would you live here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Tampa in 2022 is 2,945,000, a 1.17% increase from 2021. This beautiful vacation spot is almost home to some of the most expensive neighborhoods in Florida. Interestingly enough, Tampa has more people living here who work in computers and math than 95% of the places in the US.

Read full story
6 comments
Kansas City, KS

Richest neighborhoods in Kansas City--do you live here?

(rudi1976/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Kansas City in 2022 is 1,711,000, a 0.77% increase from 2021. Kansas City is predominately made up of blue-collar workers with 35.99% of people working in blue-collar occupations, while the average in America is just 27.7%.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy