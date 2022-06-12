Most expensive Corpus Christi neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

The current metro area population of Corpus Christi in 2022 is 350,000, a 0.57% increase from 2021.

Corpus Christi Bay has 192 square miles of shoreline in Texas. Interestingly enough, Whataburger was founded in Corpus Christi and spread across Texas like wildfire. The original two-story location is still open today, serving juicy burgers at 121 Shoreline Blvd. in downtown Corpus Christi.

We found the most expensive neighborhoods in Corpus Christi. Check out the list below.

#1-Padre Island

The average home price in Padre Island is $802,377, which is more expensive than 97.0% of the neighborhoods in Texas and 90.1% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Padre Island is currently $1,904, which is higher than 73.2% of the neighborhoods in Texas.

The current real estate vacancy rate here is 55.7%. This rate is higher than what is found in 98.9% of all U.S. neighborhoods. Notably, 38.6% of housing here is seasonally occupied.

#2-Chapman Ranch / Tierra Grande

Chapman Ranch / Tierra Grande's median home price is $602,029, which is more expensive than 93.4% of the neighborhoods in Texas and 82.3% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Chapman Ranch / Tierra Grande is currently $1,652, which is higher than 60.6% of the neighborhoods in Texas.

The vacancy rate is 5.5%, which is lower than 66.1% of neighborhoods in the country. There are only 30 residents per square mile, making this neighborhood less crowded than 92.8% of all U.S. neighborhoods.

#3-Padre Island Southwest

The average home price in Padre Island Southwest is estimated to be $581,790, which is more expensive than 80.9% of the neighborhoods in Texas and 71.0% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Padre Island Southwest is currently $2,710, which is higher than 94.3% of the neighborhoods in Texas.

Professionals here are largely employed in roles as executives, managers, and professionals. In fact, 77.8% of the workforce in Padre Island Southwest is employed in roles of this type.

#4-City Center

City Center's median home price is $502,014, which is more expensive than 88.8% of the neighborhoods in Texas and 75.7% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Corpus Christi City Center is currently $1,374, which is lower in price than 58.8% of Texas neighborhoods.

The current real estate vacancy rate here is 32.3%. This is higher than the rate of vacancies in 95.1% of the country.

Interestingly enough, 1.9% of this neighborhood's residents have Greek ancestry and 6.7% have African ancestry.

#5-Padre Island South

The average home price in Padre Island South is $423,703, which is more expensive than 77.9% of the neighborhoods in Texas and 63.9% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Padre Island South is currently $3,394, which is higher than 98.4% of the neighborhoods in Texas.

Notably, 95.9% of the homes in this area were built in 2000 or sooner.

Corpus Christi residents, what do you think of this list? Would you ever buy a home in one of these neighborhoods? Let us know in the comments!