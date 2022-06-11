Virginia will extend extra food stamp benefits through June 2022

Channelocity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qFDns_0g7l27EN00
(Office of Joyce Beatty/WikiCommons)

Residents in the state of Virginia will receive extra food stamp benefits as a result of an emergency action that was enacted during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food stamps or better known as SNAP benefits will allocate extra benefits to recipients throughout June 2022. The department that manages this program, the Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS), made this announcement on June 7, 2022.

In a formal publication by the Virginia Department of Social Services, the announcement subject line reads, "Emergency Allotments Will Continue for SNAP Households in June." The message entails, that "Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will again release emergency allotments of benefits to eligible households this month. Benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer cards on Thursday, June 16." You can view the online notice here.

The notice goes on to state, "The enhanced SNAP benefit is made available through a public health emergency declaration that requires government agencies to request an extension of emergency allotment issuances on a month-to-month basis. Accordingly, the status of future emergency allotment benefits will be determined by this monthly approval process. SNAP participants with questions related to their benefits are encouraged to contact their local department of social services or visit CommonHelp at commonhelp.virginia.gov to access account information. For additional information regarding SNAP, how to apply, and other assistance programs, visit dss.virginia.gov/benefit/. For streamlined access to other critical and actionable resources from 2-1-1 Virginia, CommonHelp, and other state and federal agencies, visit COVID.Virginia.gov/app to download the COVID-19 Virginia Resources mobile app."

The original request to provide emergency allotments (Supplements to SNAP households) was requested on March 23, 2020, by Toni Blue Washington, Director. The entire form is accessible to the public and can be viewed here: https://fns-prod.azureedge.us/sites/default/files/resource-files/VA-SNAP-COV-EmergencyAllotments-Incoming.pdf

The estimated number of households receiving emergency allotment benefits at the time of the original request to provide emergency allotments was 330,236 and the number of emergency allotment benefits issued for one month was noted at $ 38 Million.

These benefits extensions are related to the COVID-19 pandemic due in part to a public health emergency declaration. Extension requests must be approved and filed each month.

SNAP monetary allotments award a family of one $250 per month and a family of two $459 per month. Families of three and four get an amount of $658 and $835 respectively. While a household of five received $992 and a family of 6 gets $1,1190 per month. The maximum SNAP Allotments for 48 States and D.C. table shows that a household of 8 people will get $1,504 in SNAP benefits and each additional person will receive an additional $188 in food stamp benefits.

The Virginia government's website issues the following statement about the VDSS, which is the entity that controls the SNAP program:

"The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS), one of the Commonwealthʼs largest government agencies, is comprised of approximately 2,000 state staff who proudly serve alongside more than 10,000 employees of 120 local departments of social services and community action agencies to deliver critical social services to Virginiaʼs most vulnerable citizens. VDSS is committed to ensuring Virginians have access to the high-quality human services and resources needed to enhance their individual and collective well-being, and shape strong futures for themselves, their families and communities. The agency provides a wide range of services and resources in the areas of food and energy assistance, foster care and adoption, child support, and abuse and neglect prevention, among others. For more information, visit dss.virginia.gov."

You can apply for SNAP benefits online or by calling your local social services department.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 18

Published by

News stories, relationship articles, scientific discoveries and more.

Virginia Beach, VA
4860 followers

More from Channelocity

Stockton, CA

Most expensive Stockton neighborhoods--do you live here?

(Matt Gush/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Stockton in 2022 is 446,000, a 1.13% increase from 2021. "Stockton is situated in the San Joaquin Valley which is famous for its agricultural lands. The valley produces Grapes, Raisin, Almonds, Cotton, etc. on a large scale. However, the area is one of the most polluted regions in California."

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Texas will extend extra food stamp benefits through June 2022

(littlewolf1989/Adobe Stock Images) In an announcement on June 1, 2022, Texas Governor Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) stated that $317.9 million would be doled out to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients this month.

Read full story
Corpus Christi, TX

Most expensive Corpus Christi neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Corpus Christi in 2022 is 350,000, a 0.57% increase from 2021. Corpus Christi Bay has 192 square miles of shoreline in Texas. Interestingly enough, Whataburger was founded in Corpus Christi and spread across Texas like wildfire. The original two-story location is still open today, serving juicy burgers at 121 Shoreline Blvd. in downtown Corpus Christi.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Texas border illegal immigration at a 22-year high--are you concerned?

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection/WikiCommons) In March of this year, the United States Border Patrol reported a record number of illegal migrants entering the country. U.S. Border Patrol reported 221,303 migrants along the southwest border in the Texas area in March of 2022.

Read full story
71 comments
Honolulu, HI

Wealthiest neighborhoods in Honolulu--would you buy a home here?

(Jason Jacobs from Honolulu, USA/WikiCommons) The current metro area population of Honolulu in 2022 is 905,000, a 0.78% increase from 2021. Honolulu is not just a vacation hotspot in the beautiful islands of Hawaii.

Read full story
4 comments
Henderson, NV

Most expensive Henderson, NV neighborhoods--do you live here?

(Kit Leong/Adobe Stock Images) Henderson is a large city located in the state of Nevada. The population in 2022 is estimated to be 324,343, making it the second-largest city in Nevada, after Las Vegas. The city of Henderson is in Clark County, in the Mojave Desert, and part of the Las Vegas Valley.

Read full story
2 comments

Wealthiest neighborhoods in New Orleans--would you buy a home here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) New Orleans, Louisiana is a city that is rich in history. The current metro area population of New Orleans in 2022 is 1,005,000, a 0.7% increase from 2021.

Read full story
24 comments
Bakersfield, CA

Richest neighborhoods in Bakersfield--would you buy a home here?

(Matt Gush/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Bakersfield in 2022 is 718,000, a 1.84% increase from 2021. Bakersfield is a very large city located in the heart of California and the ninth-largest community in California.

Read full story
15 comments
Aurora, CO

Most expensive Aurora, CO neighborhoods--do you live here?

(Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images) Aurora is a beautiful city in Colorado. Aurora's population in 2022 is estimated to be 400,669 and is the third-largest city in Colorado, and the fifty-second most populous city in the United States.

Read full story
6 comments

Most expensive Tampa neighborhoods--would you live here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Tampa in 2022 is 2,945,000, a 1.17% increase from 2021. This beautiful vacation spot is almost home to some of the most expensive neighborhoods in Florida. Interestingly enough, Tampa has more people living here who work in computers and math than 95% of the places in the US.

Read full story
6 comments
Kansas City, KS

Richest neighborhoods in Kansas City--do you live here?

(rudi1976/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Kansas City in 2022 is 1,711,000, a 0.77% increase from 2021. Kansas City is predominately made up of blue-collar workers with 35.99% of people working in blue-collar occupations, while the average in America is just 27.7%.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy