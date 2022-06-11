Virginia will extend extra food stamp benefits through June 2022

Residents in the state of Virginia will receive extra food stamp benefits as a result of an emergency action that was enacted during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food stamps or better known as SNAP benefits will allocate extra benefits to recipients throughout June 2022. The department that manages this program, the Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS), made this announcement on June 7, 2022.

In a formal publication by the Virginia Department of Social Services, the announcement subject line reads, "Emergency Allotments Will Continue for SNAP Households in June." The message entails, that "Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will again release emergency allotments of benefits to eligible households this month. Benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer cards on Thursday, June 16." You can view the online notice here.

The notice goes on to state, "The enhanced SNAP benefit is made available through a public health emergency declaration that requires government agencies to request an extension of emergency allotment issuances on a month-to-month basis. Accordingly, the status of future emergency allotment benefits will be determined by this monthly approval process. SNAP participants with questions related to their benefits are encouraged to contact their local department of social services or visit CommonHelp at commonhelp.virginia.gov to access account information. For additional information regarding SNAP, how to apply, and other assistance programs, visit dss.virginia.gov/benefit/. For streamlined access to other critical and actionable resources from 2-1-1 Virginia, CommonHelp, and other state and federal agencies, visit COVID.Virginia.gov/app to download the COVID-19 Virginia Resources mobile app."

The original request to provide emergency allotments (Supplements to SNAP households) was requested on March 23, 2020, by Toni Blue Washington, Director. The entire form is accessible to the public and can be viewed here: https://fns-prod.azureedge.us/sites/default/files/resource-files/VA-SNAP-COV-EmergencyAllotments-Incoming.pdf

The estimated number of households receiving emergency allotment benefits at the time of the original request to provide emergency allotments was 330,236 and the number of emergency allotment benefits issued for one month was noted at $ 38 Million.

These benefits extensions are related to the COVID-19 pandemic due in part to a public health emergency declaration. Extension requests must be approved and filed each month.

SNAP monetary allotments award a family of one $250 per month and a family of two $459 per month. Families of three and four get an amount of $658 and $835 respectively. While a household of five received $992 and a family of 6 gets $1,1190 per month. The maximum SNAP Allotments for 48 States and D.C. table shows that a household of 8 people will get $1,504 in SNAP benefits and each additional person will receive an additional $188 in food stamp benefits.

The Virginia government's website issues the following statement about the VDSS, which is the entity that controls the SNAP program:

"The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS), one of the Commonwealthʼs largest government agencies, is comprised of approximately 2,000 state staff who proudly serve alongside more than 10,000 employees of 120 local departments of social services and community action agencies to deliver critical social services to Virginiaʼs most vulnerable citizens. VDSS is committed to ensuring Virginians have access to the high-quality human services and resources needed to enhance their individual and collective well-being, and shape strong futures for themselves, their families and communities. The agency provides a wide range of services and resources in the areas of food and energy assistance, foster care and adoption, child support, and abuse and neglect prevention, among others. For more information, visit dss.virginia.gov."

You can apply for SNAP benefits online or by calling your local social services department.