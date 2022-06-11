Honolulu, HI

Wealthiest neighborhoods in Honolulu--would you buy a home here?

(Jason Jacobs from Honolulu, USA/WikiCommons)

The current metro area population of Honolulu in 2022 is 905,000, a 0.78% increase from 2021. Honolulu is not just a vacation hotspot in the beautiful islands of Hawaii.

This city is rich in history. This island marks the spot where the WWII Pearl Harbor attack took place and is the memorial site of the USS Arizona.

Honolulu is the third most expensive city in the entire United States right behind new York City and San Francisco.

We found the most expensive neighborhoods in Honolulu. Check out the list below.

#1-Diamond Head

Diamond Head is built around the Diamond Head State monument. The staggering median home price is $2,777,672, which is more expensive than 99.4% of the neighborhoods in Hawaii and 99.7% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rate of rent is $4,042 a month, which is higher than 78.8% of the neighborhoods in Hawaii.

Interestingly enough, 39.9% of this neighborhood's residents have Asian ancestry and 1.5% have Romanian ancestry.

#2-Kahala

The average home price in Kahala is $2,384,176, which is more expensive than 98.6% of the neighborhoods in Hawaii and 99.4% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Kahala is currently $5,263, which is higher than 92.6% of the neighborhoods in Hawaii.

A 3,662 square foot home with 6 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms is listed for sale at $3,988,000. You can view the entire listing here.

Notably, 14% of homes here are seasonally occupied.

#3-Portlock

Right next to the Hanauma Nature Reserve is the luxurious neighborhood of Portlock. The median home price here is $2,314,716, which is more expensive than 98.4% of the neighborhoods in Hawaii and 99.4% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Portlock is currently $5,943, which is higher than 99.3% of the neighborhoods in Hawaii.

11.2% of homes in Portlock are only occupied seasonally and the vacancy rate is 21.9%. The residents of Portlock share one major thing in common, they're all very wealthy. Portlock residents wealthier than 99.7% of the country.

#4-Hawaii Loa Ridge

If you want to live in Hawaii Loa Ride, it will cost you. The average home price here is around $1,631,683, which is more expensive than 87.7% of the neighborhoods in Hawaii and 96.9% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rate of rent per month here is $4,604, which is higher than 87.2% of the neighborhoods in Hawaii.

#5-Judd Hillside / Ualakaa

The average home price in Judd Hillside / Ualakaa is $1,583,178, which is more expensive than 95.6% of the neighborhoods in Hawaii and 98.5% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Judd Hillside / Ualakaa is currently $3,183, which is actually currently lower in price than 46.2% of Hawaii neighborhoods.

The housing market is in high demand in this neighborhood. In Judd Hillside / Ualakaa, the current vacancy rate is 2.4%, which is a lower rate of vacancies than 86.0% of all neighborhoods in the U.S.

Hawaii residents, what do you think of this list? Would you purchase a home in one of these neighborhoods? let us know in the comments!

