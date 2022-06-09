Top wealthiest neighborhoods in Arlington--would you buy a home here?

Arlington, Texas is a large city. In fact, Arlington's population in 2022 is estimated to be 400,850, which makes it the 49th-most populous city in the United States, and the seventh-most populous city in the state of Texas.

It's no surprise that a city of this size is also home to some of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Texas. We found the most expensive neighborhoods in this city, check out the list below.

#1-NE Green Oaks Blvd / W Shadow Dr

The most expensive neighborhood in Arlington, TX is the NE Green Oaks Blvd / W Shadow Dr area. The median home price here is $657,352, which is more expensive than 94.7% of the neighborhoods in Texas and 84.9% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in NE Green Oaks Blvd / W Shadow Dr is currently $1,816, which is actually higher than 69.5% of the neighborhoods in Texas.

It's very common for working professionals who live here to commute to work. In fact, 97.8% of commuters who live in the NE Green Oaks Blvd / W Shadow Dr neighborhood get to work each day by driving alone in their automobiles, which is a higher proportion than 98.7% of U.S. neighborhoods.

#2-Treepoint

Treepoint is around the Southwest Nature Preserve. In order to own a home here, it will cost you around $449,390, which is more expensive than 85.3% of the neighborhoods in Texas and 70.9% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Rent here is around $1,428 a month which is currently lower in price than 54.2% of Texas neighborhoods.

Interestingly enough, 56.0% of the households here are made up of people living alone, this is a higher percentage of people living alone than 98.1% of the neighborhoods in America.

#3-Estates Of River Ridge

Number three on our list is Estates of River Ridge. In fact, the median home price is $411,269, which is more expensive than 81.8% of the neighborhoods in Texas and 66.8% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Estates Of River Ridge is currently $1,481. This cost is actually lower in price than 50.6% of Texas neighborhoods.

The vacancy rate here is 15.7% which is 77.7% higher than most places in the country. This is indicative of low real estate demand or new construction that isn't occupied yet.

#4-Viridian

The median home price in Viridian is $405,515, which is more expensive than 81.1% of the neighborhoods in Texas and 66.0% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Amazingly, 74.7% of its residents are married, which is a higher percentage than is found in 99.3% of the neighborhoods in America.

#5-Eden Glen / Wildwood Estates

The median home price in Eden Glen / Wildwood Estates is $402,738, which is more expensive than 81.1% of the neighborhoods in Texas and 65.8% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Eden Glen / Wildwood Estates is currently $1,759, which is higher than 67.1% of the neighborhoods in Texas.

Arlington residents, what do you think of this list? Would you ever buy a home here? Let us know in the comments.