Most expensive Tampa neighborhoods--would you live here?

The current metro area population of Tampa in 2022 is 2,945,000, a 1.17% increase from 2021.

This beautiful vacation spot is almost home to some of the most expensive neighborhoods in Florida. Interestingly enough, Tampa has more people living here who work in computers and math than 95% of the places in the US.

We found the wealthiest neighborhoods in Tampa. Check out the list below.

#1-Davis Islands

Davis Islands is exactly what the name entails, it's an island. Right off the shore of Florida, the median home price is $1,193,664, which is more expensive than 95.6% of the neighborhoods in Florida and 94.4% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Davis Islands is currently $1,994. Believe it or not, the average rental price here is actually lower in price than in 45.9% of Florida neighborhoods.

This is a true vacation spot with home vacancies teetering around 13.6%. This rate is well above average compared to other U.S. neighborhoods (higher than 72.1% of American neighborhoods). This means that a large portion of the home here are vacant for most of the year.

#2-Historic Hyde Park

Historic Hyde Park's median home price is $1,162,468, which is more expensive than 97.5% of the neighborhoods in Florida and 95.7% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Historic Hyde Park is currently $2,747, which is higher than 85.5% of the neighborhoods in Florida.

If working from home in your beautiful office is your vibe, you may want to consider this neighborhood. In fact, 28.8% of residents worked from home. This is a higher percentage of people working from home than 99.4% of the neighborhoods in America.

#3-Gandy Sun Bay Southwest

The median home price in this wealthy area is $1,150,852, which is more expensive than 93.8% of the neighborhoods in Florida and 93.2% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

If you want to rent here, it will cost you around $2,471, which is higher than 76.3% of the neighborhoods in Florida.

Believe it or not, With 1.8% of employed workers living in the Gandy Sun Bay Southwest neighborhood are active in the military. In fact, there are more people in the military who live here than in 96.6% of American neighborhoods.

#4-Bayshore Beautiful

Homes in Bayshore Beautiful are exactly that, beautiful. However, if you want to live here it will cost you. The median home price is $1,039,275, which is more expensive than 96.2% of the neighborhoods in Florida and 93.8% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price here is $2,325, which is higher than 70.9% of the neighborhoods in Florida.

#5-Parkland Estates / New Suburb Beautiful

The average home price in Parkland Estates / New Suburb Beautiful is $1,025,773, which is more expensive than 95.8% of the neighborhoods in Florida and 93.2% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Parkland Estates / New Suburb Beautiful is currently $2,834. This is significantly higher than most places in Florida (87.7%).

Tampa residents, what do you think of this list? Would you ever purchase a home here? Let us know in the comments!