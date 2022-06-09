Most expensive Oakland neighborhoods--would you live here?

Oakland is the largest city in the Eastern region of the San Francisco Bay Area, Oakland's population in 2022 is estimated to be 451,618, Covering a city area of 77.89 square miles, and is the forty-fifth most populated city in the United States.

We found the most expensive neighborhoods in Oakland. Check out the list below.

#1-Upper Rockridge / Rockridge

The most expensive neighborhood in Oakland is Upper Rockridge / Rockridge. The average real estate price is an astounding $1,778,799, which is more expensive than 93.6% of the neighborhoods in California and 98.6% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

In order to rent here, it will cost you. Unbelievably, the average monthly rent is $5,306, which is higher than 97.5% of the neighborhoods in California.

If you aspire to be around well-educated people, this is the neighborhood for you. In fact, 53.2% of the adults here have earned a Masters's degree, medical degree, Ph.D., or law degree. This is a higher rate of people with a graduate degree than is found in 99.5% of U.S. neighborhoods.

#2-North Oakland East

Real estate in North Oakland East costs around $1,754,128, which is more expensive than 94.6% of the neighborhoods in California and 98.9% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in North Oakland East is currently $4,119. This is amazingly higher than 88.5% of the neighborhoods in California.

Like the Rockridge area, there are a lot of educated residents here. This neighborhood has a higher rate of adults with an advanced degree than 99.4% of the neighborhoods in America.

#3-Trestle Glen

Trestle Glen's median real estate price is $1,735,516, which is more expensive than 94.6% of the neighborhoods in California and 98.9% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average monthly rental cost is $4,296, based on NeighborhoodScout's exclusive analysis. The average rental cost in this neighborhood is higher than 90.8% of the neighborhoods in California.

Unbelievable, the occupancy rate here is 1.5%, which is a lower rate of vacancies than 90.3% of all neighborhoods in the U.S. Real estate is in short supply, and if you want to live here, it will cost you.

#4-Montclair Business West

Montclair Business West has a median home price of $1,397,653, which is more expensive than 90.3% of the neighborhoods in California and 97.9% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Montclair Business West is currently $5,082, which is higher than 96.7% of the neighborhoods in California.

Unsurprisingly, there are more residents here who are employed as executives, managers, and professionals than in 98.0% of the neighborhoods in America.

#5-Fairview Park

The average real estate cost in Fairview Park is $1,362,391, which is more expensive than 87.4% of the neighborhoods in California and 97.2% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Fairview Park is currently $3,537, which is higher than 78.8% of the neighborhoods in California.

Oakland residents, would you live in any of these neighborhoods, or do you already own real estate here? Let us know in the comments!