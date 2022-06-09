Long Beach, CA

Most expensive neighborhoods in Long Beach--would you live here?

Long Beach, California is not just a favorite name drop in rapper Snoop Dogg's lyrics, but it's also one of the biggest cities in California.

"Long Beach has a 2020 population of 452,917. The average household income in Long Beach is $86,806 with a poverty rate of 16.83%. The median rental costs in recent years come to $1,324 per month, and the median house value is $556,100. The median age in Long Beach is 34.9 years, 34.2 years for males, and 35.6 years for females."

We found the most expensive neighborhoods in Long Beach, CA. Check out the list below.

#1-Peninsula

Peninsula is the most expensive neighborhood in Long Beach. This premier real estate location's median real estate price is $2,300,545, which is more expensive than 97.6% of the neighborhoods in California and 99.5% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Peninsula is currently $2,941, which is higher than 62.7% of the neighborhoods in California.

This beautiful neighborhood is situated right on the water. Home vacancy rates are 7.0% in the Peninsula which is lower than 57.0% of the neighborhoods in the nation, approximately near the middle range for vacancies.

#2-Naples

Naples is right next to the Peninsula neighborhood and has an average home price of $1,625,621, which is more expensive than 93.0% of the neighborhoods in California and 98.5% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Rent is estimated to be $2,947 a month, which is higher than 62.9% of the neighborhoods in California.

Residents in Naples are very wealthy. This neighborhood is among the 15% highest income neighborhoods in America. People here have a higher income than 93.9% of the neighborhoods in America.

#3-Belmont Shore

The residential area of Belmont Shore has a median home price of $1,426,781, which is more expensive than 89.0% of the neighborhoods in California and 97.6% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Renting here will cost you around $2,478 a month, which is lower in price than 55.7% of California neighborhoods.

Real estate is sparse with a vacancy rate of 5.4%, which is lower than one will find in 66.7% of American neighborhoods.

#4-Belmont Shore North

Belmont Shore North has a sky-high median home price of $1,332,465, which is more expensive than 87.9% of the neighborhoods in California and 97.3% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

And the rent is equally as high at an average of $2,881 a month, which is higher than 60.1% of the neighborhoods in California.

In Belmont Shore North, 33.2% of the real estate here are small 2, 3, or 4 unit apartment buildings, which is a higher proportion than found in 95.4% of America's neighborhoods.

#5-Belmont Park

Last on our list is Belmont Park. The median home cost here is $1,307,645, which is more expensive than 87.3% of the neighborhoods in California and 97.2% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental cost is high at $3,112, which is higher than 68.4% of the neighborhoods in California.

Long Beach residents, would you live in one of these neighborhoods? Do you think the price is worth it? Let us know in the comments!

