Miami, FL

Richest neighborhoods in Miami--would you buy a home here?

Channelocity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h7QKV_0g4viTma00
(rabbit75_fot/Adobe Stock Images)

In 2022, the population in Miami is recorded to be 2,758,636. The entire state of Florida has 21,976,313 persons.

The percent in population change from 2010 to 2022 was a 10.50% increase.

There's no doubt that Miami is a huge city and a hot vacation destination spot. We found the most expensive neighborhoods in Miami. Check out the list below.

#1-Morningside / Upper Eastside

The richest neighborhood in Miami is Morningside / Upper Eastside. The average home price here is $1,956,329, which is more expensive than 98.3% of the neighborhoods in Florida and 97.3% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Rent is equally as expensive averaging $2,465 a month which is higher than 76.0% of the neighborhoods in Florida.

Interestingly enough, 21.9% of this neighborhood's residents have South American ancestry and 2.7% have Lebanese ancestry.

#2-SouthwestCoconut Grove

Number two on our list is SouthwestCoconut Grove. The cost to own a home here is around $1,837,528, which is more expensive than 99.3% of the neighborhoods in Florida and 98.9% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Rent is estimated at $3,102, which is higher than 92.2% of the neighborhoods in Florida.

One thing is for certain, and that's that people who live here are wealthy, In fact, according to NeighborhoodScout's research, the SouthwestCoconut Grove neighborhood is wealthier than 99.6% of the neighborhoods in the United States.

#3-Fair Isle

The average home price in Fair Isle is $1,766,042, which is more expensive than 99.1% of the neighborhoods in Florida and 98.6% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The median monthly rental price is estimated to be $3,192, which is higher than 93.1% of the neighborhoods in Florida.

There are more executive professionals in fair Isle than in 96.6% of the neighborhoods in America. In fact, 70.5% of the employed people here make a living as an executive, a manager, or in other professional roles.

#4-Northeast Coconut Grove

Number four on our list is Northeast Coconut Grove. The median home price here is $1,378,686, which is more expensive than 98.5% of the neighborhoods in Florida and 97.6% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price is $2,927, which is higher than 89.9% of the neighborhoods in Florida.

The current real estate vacancy rate here is 31.5%. This is higher than the rate of vacancies in 94.8% of all U.S. neighborhoods. This can mean a few things. Sometimes properties are vacant because they are used solely for vacation homes, or they are new construction and not yet occupied.

#5-Sunset Acre Estates

The median home price in Sunset Acre Estates is $1,355,865, which is more expensive than 98.4% of the neighborhoods in Florida and 97.4% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Sunset Acre Estates is currently $2,272, which is higher than 68.3% of the neighborhoods in Florida.

Most residents here identify as having Cuban ancestry. In fact, a total of 31.1% of residents identify as Cuban.

Miami residents, what do you think of this list? Would you purchase a home here? Do you think these areas are too expensive?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

News stories, relationship articles, scientific discoveries and more.

Virginia Beach, VA
4567 followers

More from Channelocity

Lexington, KY

Most expensive Lexington, KY neighborhoods--do you live here?

(jackienix/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Lexington-Fayette in 2022 is 341,000, a 1.19% increase from 2021. "Lexington is named one of the top college towns in the U.S. by Livability. Lexington was given its name after settlers heard of the colonists' victory in the Battles of Lexington and Concord. Lexington would be the first of many U.S. cities to be named after the Massachusetts town."

Read full story
Texas State

Texas will extend extra food stamp benefits through June 2022

(littlewolf1989/Adobe Stock Images) In an announcement on June 1, 2022, Texas Governor Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) stated that $317.9 million would be doled out to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients this month.

Read full story
Corpus Christi, TX

Most expensive Corpus Christi neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Corpus Christi in 2022 is 350,000, a 0.57% increase from 2021. Corpus Christi Bay has 192 square miles of shoreline in Texas. Interestingly enough, Whataburger was founded in Corpus Christi and spread across Texas like wildfire. The original two-story location is still open today, serving juicy burgers at 121 Shoreline Blvd. in downtown Corpus Christi.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Texas border illegal immigration at a 22-year high--are you concerned?

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection/WikiCommons) In March of this year, the United States Border Patrol reported a record number of illegal migrants entering the country. U.S. Border Patrol reported 221,303 migrants along the southwest border in the Texas area in March of 2022.

Read full story
20 comments
Honolulu, HI

Wealthiest neighborhoods in Honolulu--would you buy a home here?

(Jason Jacobs from Honolulu, USA/WikiCommons) The current metro area population of Honolulu in 2022 is 905,000, a 0.78% increase from 2021. Honolulu is not just a vacation hotspot in the beautiful islands of Hawaii.

Read full story
3 comments
Henderson, NV

Most expensive Henderson, NV neighborhoods--do you live here?

(Kit Leong/Adobe Stock Images) Henderson is a large city located in the state of Nevada. The population in 2022 is estimated to be 324,343, making it the second-largest city in Nevada, after Las Vegas. The city of Henderson is in Clark County, in the Mojave Desert, and part of the Las Vegas Valley.

Read full story
1 comments
New Orleans, LA

Wealthiest neighborhoods in New Orleans--would you buy a home here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) New Orleans, Louisiana is a city that is rich in history. The current metro area population of New Orleans in 2022 is 1,005,000, a 0.7% increase from 2021.

Read full story
21 comments
Bakersfield, CA

Richest neighborhoods in Bakersfield--would you buy a home here?

(Matt Gush/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Bakersfield in 2022 is 718,000, a 1.84% increase from 2021. Bakersfield is a very large city located in the heart of California and the ninth-largest community in California.

Read full story
14 comments
Aurora, CO

Most expensive Aurora, CO neighborhoods--do you live here?

(Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images) Aurora is a beautiful city in Colorado. Aurora's population in 2022 is estimated to be 400,669 and is the third-largest city in Colorado, and the fifty-second most populous city in the United States.

Read full story
5 comments
Tampa, FL

Most expensive Tampa neighborhoods--would you live here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Tampa in 2022 is 2,945,000, a 1.17% increase from 2021. This beautiful vacation spot is almost home to some of the most expensive neighborhoods in Florida. Interestingly enough, Tampa has more people living here who work in computers and math than 95% of the places in the US.

Read full story
6 comments
Kansas City, KS

Richest neighborhoods in Kansas City--do you live here?

(rudi1976/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Kansas City in 2022 is 1,711,000, a 0.77% increase from 2021. Kansas City is predominately made up of blue-collar workers with 35.99% of people working in blue-collar occupations, while the average in America is just 27.7%.

Read full story
4 comments
Dallas, TX

Best Places to Eat in Dallas, Texas

Dallas, TX is one of the largest metropolitan cities and the second largest state in the United States. It is also one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country as well. With millions of visitors coming to this major city, it is not surprising that there are many hundreds of restaurants to choose from.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy