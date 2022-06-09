Richest neighborhoods in Miami--would you buy a home here?

In 2022, the population in Miami is recorded to be 2,758,636. The entire state of Florida has 21,976,313 persons.

The percent in population change from 2010 to 2022 was a 10.50% increase.

There's no doubt that Miami is a huge city and a hot vacation destination spot. We found the most expensive neighborhoods in Miami. Check out the list below.

#1-Morningside / Upper Eastside

The richest neighborhood in Miami is Morningside / Upper Eastside. The average home price here is $1,956,329, which is more expensive than 98.3% of the neighborhoods in Florida and 97.3% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Rent is equally as expensive averaging $2,465 a month which is higher than 76.0% of the neighborhoods in Florida.

Interestingly enough, 21.9% of this neighborhood's residents have South American ancestry and 2.7% have Lebanese ancestry.

#2-SouthwestCoconut Grove

Number two on our list is SouthwestCoconut Grove. The cost to own a home here is around $1,837,528, which is more expensive than 99.3% of the neighborhoods in Florida and 98.9% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Rent is estimated at $3,102, which is higher than 92.2% of the neighborhoods in Florida.

One thing is for certain, and that's that people who live here are wealthy, In fact, according to NeighborhoodScout's research, the SouthwestCoconut Grove neighborhood is wealthier than 99.6% of the neighborhoods in the United States.

#3-Fair Isle

The average home price in Fair Isle is $1,766,042, which is more expensive than 99.1% of the neighborhoods in Florida and 98.6% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The median monthly rental price is estimated to be $3,192, which is higher than 93.1% of the neighborhoods in Florida.

There are more executive professionals in fair Isle than in 96.6% of the neighborhoods in America. In fact, 70.5% of the employed people here make a living as an executive, a manager, or in other professional roles.

#4-Northeast Coconut Grove

Number four on our list is Northeast Coconut Grove. The median home price here is $1,378,686, which is more expensive than 98.5% of the neighborhoods in Florida and 97.6% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price is $2,927, which is higher than 89.9% of the neighborhoods in Florida.

The current real estate vacancy rate here is 31.5%. This is higher than the rate of vacancies in 94.8% of all U.S. neighborhoods. This can mean a few things. Sometimes properties are vacant because they are used solely for vacation homes, or they are new construction and not yet occupied.

#5-Sunset Acre Estates

The median home price in Sunset Acre Estates is $1,355,865, which is more expensive than 98.4% of the neighborhoods in Florida and 97.4% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Sunset Acre Estates is currently $2,272, which is higher than 68.3% of the neighborhoods in Florida.

Most residents here identify as having Cuban ancestry. In fact, a total of 31.1% of residents identify as Cuban.

Miami residents, what do you think of this list? Would you purchase a home here? Do you think these areas are too expensive?