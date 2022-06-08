Most expensive Raleigh neighborhoods--would you live here?

The current metro area population of Raleigh in 2022 is 1,547,000, a 3.27% increase from 2021.

Raleigh is a city full of history. "Raleigh is the capital of North Carolina and was officially named after the English explorer Sir Walter Raleigh who attempted to establish the first English colony on the shores of the new world in the 1580s."

We found the most expensive neighborhoods in Raleigh. Check out the list below.

#1-Hayes Barton

The most expensive neighborhood in Raleigh is Hayes Barton. The median home price here is $1,086,038, which is more expensive than 99.4% of the neighborhoods in North Carolina and 95.4% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Rent will cost you around $1,779, which is higher than 79.8% of the neighborhoods in North Carolina.

The real estate market is ultra-competitive in Hayes Barton. Real estate vacancies in Hayes Barton are 4.4%, which is lower than one will find in 73.0% of American neighborhoods.

#2-Drewry Hills

Number two on our list is Drewry Hills. The median home price here is $1,023,934, which is more expensive than 98.9% of the neighborhoods in North Carolina and 93.8% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Rent is also expensive here estimated to be around $2,076 a month which makes it higher than 89.9% of the neighborhoods in North Carolina.

Unsurprisingly, 72.4% of the employed people here make a living as an executive, a manager, or other professionals.

#3-Five Points West

The median home price in Five Points West is $967,921, which is more expensive than 99.0% of the neighborhoods in North Carolina and 93.6% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Five Points West is currently $3,847, which is astonishingly 99.8% higher than other neighborhoods in North Carolina.

The residents of Five Points West are highly educated. In fact, 89.4% of the adults living in the Five Points West neighborhood have earned at least a bachelor's degree. This is a higher rate than NeighborhoodScout found in 99.7% of U.S. neighborhoods.

#4-Ridge Rd / Leonard St

The average home price in Ridge Rd / Leonard St will cost you around $910,657, which is more expensive than 98.8% of the neighborhoods in North Carolina and 92.7% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average monthly rental price is around $1,828, which is still higher than 82.1% of the neighborhoods in North Carolina.

Like the other neighborhoods on this list, a lot of the residents here are highly educated. In the Ridge Rd/Leonard St community, 81.8% of the adults have earned at least a bachelor's degree. This is higher than 98.5% of neighborhoods in the country.

#5-Glenwood Village

Last but not least on our list is Glenwood Village. The average home price is $845,985, which is more expensive than 98.4% of the neighborhoods in North Carolina and 91.5% of the neighborhoods in the U.S. The average monthly rate price is around $1,697.

Raleigh residents, what do you think of this list? Would you ever purchase a home here? Let us know in the comments!