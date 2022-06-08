Potomac, MD

Richest neighborhoods in Potomac-would you buy a home here?

Channelocity


(jonbilous/Adobe Stock Images)

In 2020 the population of Potomac was clocked at 45,940.

The average household income in Potomac is $254,008 with a poverty rate of 3.44%. The median rental costs in recent years come to $1,990 per month, and the median house value is $893,800. The median age in Potomac is 47.4 years, 45.7 years for males, and 49 years for females.

We found the wealthiest neighborhoods in Potomac. Check out the list below.

#1-Mcauley Park / Bradley Farms

The median real estate price in Mcauley Park / Bradley Farms currently is $1,666,595, which is more expensive than 99.6% of the neighborhoods in Maryland and 98.5% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Rent is a lot more affordable than owning a home here. The average monthly rent will cost you around $1,942 a month which is actually lower in price than 50.7% of Maryland neighborhoods.\

A 16,557 square foot home on Inglewood Ct in Potomac is listed at a staggering $13,950,000. You can view the full listing here. This stately home boasts 6 bedrooms and is situated on 1.94 acres.

#2-Marwood

Number two on our list is the neighborhood of Marwood. In the suburban community, the median home price is $1,577,579, which is more expensive than 99.4% of the neighborhoods in Maryland and 98.2% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Rent is much higher here than in other parts of Potomac averaging $4,468 a month. This rate is higher than 99.1% of the neighborhoods in Maryland.

Property is sparse, and if you want to live in Marwood, it will cost you. The vacancy rate is only 3.2%, which is a lower rate of vacancies than 80.8% of all neighborhoods in the U.S.

#3-Carderock Springs

The third richest neighborhood in Potomac is Carderock Springs. The median home price in Carderock Springs is $1,444,222, which is more expensive than 99.0% of the neighborhoods in Maryland and 97.6% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Carderock Springs is currently $2,260, which is higher than 64.9% of the neighborhoods in Maryland.

People here are considered wealthy. In fact, the Carderock Springs neighborhood is wealthier than 99.8% of the neighborhoods in the United States.

#4-Beallmount / Travilah

The average home in Beallmount / Travilah goes for $1,388,151, which is more expensive than 99.1% of the neighborhoods in Maryland and 97.6% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average monthly rental rate is $3,862, which is higher than 98.4% of the neighborhoods in Maryland.

Amazingly, residents here are employed as executives, managers, and professionals at a rate that is 96.8% higher than in other neighborhoods in America. In fact, 71.1% of the employed people here make a living as an executive, a manager, or other professionals.

#5-Hollinridge

The average home price in Hollinridge is $1,303,435, which is more expensive than 98.6% of the neighborhoods in Maryland and 96.9% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Potomac residents, what do you think of this list? Would you purchase a home in one of these neighborhoods? Let us know in the comments!

