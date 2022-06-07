Richest neighborhoods in Kansas City--do you live here?

The current metro area population of Kansas City in 2022 is 1,711,000, a 0.77% increase from 2021.

Kansas City is predominately made up of blue-collar workers with 35.99% of people working in blue-collar occupations, while the average in America is just 27.7%.

We found the wealthiest neighborhoods in Kansas City. Check out the list below.

#1-Piper

Owning a home in Piper will cost you around $374,932, which is more expensive than 87.1% of the neighborhoods in Kansas and 61.7% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Rent is high in this neighborhood with an average cost of $1,910 a month. This monthly rate is higher than 92.6% of the neighborhoods in Kansas.

Most neighborhoods have a mix of wealthy and poor residents. In Piper, Kansas City residents are upper-middle income, making it an above-average income neighborhood. In fact, this neighborhood has a higher income than 81.2% of the neighborhoods in America.

#2-I-435 West

Relatively affordable compared to much of the U.S. $356,503, which is more expensive than 84.7% of the neighborhoods in Kansas and 58.9% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Rent is pricey estimated at $2,478 a month. Making the rental cost in this neighborhood is higher than 98.3% of the neighborhoods in Kansas.

Interestingly enough, the I-435 West neighborhood has a greater proportion of government workers living in it than 96.8% of the neighborhoods in America.

#3-Maywood

Coming in as the third richest neighborhood in Kansas city is Maywood. The median home price here is $284,045, which is more expensive than 78.6% of the neighborhoods in Kansas and 49.4% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price in Maywood is currently $1,930. The neighborhood is fairly eclectic with 3.5% of this neighborhood's residents having Scots-Irish ancestry and 0.8% having Croatian ancestry.

#4-I 435 Southwest

Given its name, I 435 Southwest, it's no surprise that this residential neighborhood is located right next to the 435 freeway. Homes here range in price with an estimated median home price of $269,146, which is more expensive than 74.8% of the neighborhoods in Kansas and 46.3% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

In fact, a 3-bedroom home on 36 acres in this area located at 2400 N 131st Street, Kansas City, KS 66109 is currently listed for $1,200,000. You can view the home listing here.

#5-Rosedale

Last but not least is the community of Rosedale. The average home price in Rosedale is $217,455, which is more expensive than 62.8% of the neighborhoods in Kansas and 35.9% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Rosedale residents can expect an average monthly rental price of $1,708, which is higher than 87.7% of the neighborhoods in Kansas.

Something to note about this neighborhood is that walking to and from work is the chosen way to commute for 21.5% of residents here. This is a higher proportion of walking commuters than what is found in 97.9% of communities!

Kansas City residents, what are your thoughts about this list? Do you own real estate here or would you purchase a home here? Let us know in the comments!