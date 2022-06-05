Most expensive Louisville neighborhoods--do you live here?

Louisville, Kentucky is a major city with 246,161 people in 180 neighborhoods, making it the largest community in Kentucky.

Most of the working class in Louisville are occupied in office and administrative support (12.33%), sales jobs (9.55%), and management occupations (8.70%).

We found the most expensive neighborhoods in Louisville. Check out the list below.

#1-Cherokee Triangle

This beautiful neighborhood is situated right next to the Cherokee Golf Course. Additionally, this is the most expensive neighborhood in Louisville. The median home price is $723,727, which is more expensive than 99.3% of the neighborhoods in Kentucky and 87.2% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Rental prices around this area are estimated to be $1,401 a month, which is higher than 84.1% of the neighborhoods in Kentucky.

Interestingly enough, there are more Swiss and Czechoslovakian ancestry people living here compared to any neighborhood in America. Around 2.9% of this neighborhood's residents have Swiss ancestry and 1.1% have Czechoslovakian ancestry.

#2-Old Louisville South

The median home cost in Old Louisville South is around $691,631, which is more expensive than 97.3% of the neighborhoods in Kentucky and 82.6% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Rent is estimated to be $1,052, a month currently lower in price than 51.3% of Kentucky neighborhoods.

Old Louisville South is a great residential option for avid cyclists. In fact, 4.3% of commuters here do ride their bikes to and from work on a daily basis. This is a higher amount than we found in 96.8% of the neighborhoods in America.

#3-Beckley

Number three on our list is the neighborhood of Beckley. In fact, the median home price is $649,427, which is more expensive than 98.7% of the neighborhoods in Kentucky and 84.1% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Aside from expensive home prices, rent is fairly high as well. The average monthly rental rate is around $2,096, which is higher than 98.5% of the neighborhoods in Kentucky.

People here are wealthy. This neighborhood has a higher income than 82.3% of the neighborhoods in America.

#4-Boston

The community of Boston has a median home price of $619,690, which is more expensive than 98.8% of the neighborhoods in Kentucky and 83.2% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Rental prices average around $2,075, which is higher than 98.5% of the neighborhoods in Kentucky.

It's difficult to score a home here. The vacancy rate is 1.2%, which is a lower rate of vacancies than 91.7% of all neighborhoods in the U.S. This means that the housing supply in Boston is very tight compared to the demand for property here.

#5-Todds Point

Todds Point is last on our list but still one of the most expensive places to live in Louisville. The median home price is $607,100, which is more expensive than 98.7% of the neighborhoods in Kentucky and 82.5% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average monthly price is $1,659, which is higher than 83.7% of the neighborhoods in Kentucky.

Louisville residents, what do you think of this list? Would you purchase a home in one of these neighborhoods? Let us know in the comments!