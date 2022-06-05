Memphis, TN

Most expensive Memphis neighborhoods--is the price worth it?

Channelocity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fMa6j_0g0mAqke00
(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images)

Memphis, Tennessee has 633,104 people and 202 neighborhoods making it the second-largest city in Tennessee.

Memphis has a lot of wealthy residents and people who are considered poor based on their income. The per capita income in Memphis in 2018 was $26,704, which is upper-middle-income relative to Tennessee, and middle income relative to the rest of the US. This equates to an annual income of $106,816 for a family of four.

We found the wealthiest neighborhoods in Memphis, see if your neighborhood made the list!

#1-River Oaks & Brierwood

The most expensive neighborhood in Memphis is River Oaks / Brierwood. If you want to purchase a home here, it will cost you around $773,592, which is more expensive than 96.7% of the neighborhoods in Tennessee and 86.9% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average monthly rental price is around $1,422 which is higher than 62.7% of the neighborhoods in Tennessee.

Interestingly enough, 71.2% of its residents are married, which is a higher percentage than is found in 98.3% of the neighborhoods in America.

#2-Belle Meade & Village

If you want to own a house in Belle Meade & Village it will cost you around $702,429, which is more expensive than 96.2% of the neighborhoods in Tennessee and 85.7% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Real estate vacancies are low in this neighborhood at 5.5%, which is lower than one will find in 65.9% of American neighborhoods.

Residents who live here are highly educated. In fact, 73.0% of adults here have received at least a 4-year bachelor's degree, compared to the average neighborhood in America, which has 32.9% of the adults with a bachelor's degree.

#3-Chickasaw Gardens & Lundee

Number three on our list is Chickasaw Gardens & Lundee. Real estate in this community has an average price of around $612,916, which is more expensive than 71.7% of the neighborhoods in Tennessee and 65.6% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

If you enjoy the arts, fine dining, and a certain lifestyle, this may be the place for you. More "urban sophisticates" live here than 98.0% of neighborhoods across the U.S.

#4-Red Acres & High Point Terrace

The multi-block neighborhood of Red Acres & High Point Terrace is one of the most expensive neighborhoods in Memphis.

The median home price is $573,740, which is more expensive than 86.4% of the neighborhoods in Tennessee and 71.5% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Rent here runs around $1,353, a month which is actually currently lower in price than 42.6% of Tennessee neighborhoods.

#5-White Station

White Station is the number five spot on our list. The average home price is $538,364, which is more expensive than 93.3% of the neighborhoods in Tennessee and 78.0% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Renting a place in White State is fairly high at an average rate of $1,910 a month, which is higher than 85.1% of the neighborhoods in Tennessee.

Interestingly enough, 1.6% of this neighborhood's residents have Eastern European ancestry.

Memphis residents, what do you think of this list? Would you buy real estate in one of these neighborhoods? Let us know in the comments!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 10

Published by

News stories, relationship articles, scientific discoveries and more.

Virginia Beach, VA
4121 followers

More from Channelocity

Potomac, MD

Richest neighborhoods in Potomac-would you buy a home here?

(jonbilous/Adobe Stock Images) In 2020 the population of Potomac was clocked at 45,940. The average household income in Potomac is $254,008 with a poverty rate of 3.44%. The median rental costs in recent years come to $1,990 per month, and the median house value is $893,800. The median age in Potomac is 47.4 years, 45.7 years for males, and 49 years for females.

Read full story
Kansas City, KS

Richest neighborhoods in Kansas City--do you live here?

(rudi1976/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Kansas City in 2022 is 1,711,000, a 0.77% increase from 2021. Kansas City is predominately made up of blue-collar workers with 35.99% of people working in blue-collar occupations, while the average in America is just 27.7%.

Read full story
3 comments
Dallas, TX

Best Places to Eat in Dallas, Texas

Dallas, TX is one of the largest metropolitan cities and the second largest state in the United States. It is also one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country as well. With millions of visitors coming to this major city, it is not surprising that there are many hundreds of restaurants to choose from.

Read full story
Sacramento, CA

Most expensive Sacramento neighborhoods--would you live here?

(andreykr/Adobe Stock Images) Sacramento's population in 2022 is 2,186,000, which is a 1.44% increase from 2021. The per capita income in Sacramento in 2018 was $33,503, which is middle-income relative to California, and upper middle income relative to the rest of the US. This equates to an annual income of $134,012 for a family of four.

Read full story
1 comments
Tucson, AZ

Richest neighborhoods in Tucson--would you buy a home here?

(Christopher Boswell/Adobe Stock Images) Tucson, Arizona offers its residents a beautiful climate, access to fun nightlife, and some of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the state.

Read full story
11 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Most expensive Albuquerque neighborhoods--is the price worth it?

(photoBeard/Adobe Stock Imgaes) Albuquerque, New Mexico is a big city with around 564,559 people and 167 neighborhoods, making it the largest community in New Mexico. People here are hard workers, with 85.25% of the workforce employed in white-collar jobs, well above the national average.

Read full story
8 comments
Texas State

Texas 'Child Abuse' Inquests of Transgender-Supportive Parents Approved by Supreme Court of Texas

The Texas Supreme Court ruled to reverse an injunction that would mandate investigations by the state of those who sought gender-affirming for transitioning youth. Furthermore, although the Texas Supreme Court found that Texas Governor Abbott did not have the power and authority to order the investigations, it allowed the investigations to move forward by throwing out a lower court ruling.

Read full story
6 comments
Baltimore, MD

Most expensive Baltimore neighborhoods--do you own a home here?

(Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images) Baltimore, Maryland is a city rich in history. "Baltimore was established in 1729 and named for the Irish barony of Baltimore (seat of the Calvert family, proprietors of the colony of Maryland). It was created as a port for shipping tobacco and grain, and soon local waterways were being harnessed for flour milling."

Read full story
7 comments
Louisville, KY

Most expensive Louisville neighborhoods--do you live here?

(4kclips/Adobe Stock Imgaes) Louisville, Kentucky is a major city with 246,161 people in 180 neighborhoods, making it the largest community in Kentucky. Most of the working class in Louisville are occupied in office and administrative support (12.33%), sales jobs (9.55%), and management occupations (8.70%).

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Wealthiest neighborhoods in Portland--do you live here?

(Nicholas Steven/Adobe Stock Images) Portland, Oregon is a beautiful city with even more beautiful scenery. Portland, the biggest city in Oregon has a population of 652,503 people and 188 neighborhoods.

Read full story
11 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Richest neighborhoods in Las Vegas--do you own a home here?

(vichie81/Adobe Stock Images) Viva Las Vegas! Las Vegas is known as a sin city and an adult playground. Home to casinos, an infamous nightlife scene, and entertainment shows. This is a destination hotspot for millions of people. This big city has 641,903 people and 375 constituent neighborhoods, Las Vegas is the largest community in Nevada.

Read full story
8 comments
Oklahoma City, OK

Richest neighborhoods in Oklahoma City--would you purchase real estate here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) Oklahoma city has around 681,054 people and 220 neighborhoods, Oklahoma City is the largest community in Oklahoma. This big city has some of the priciest neighborhoods in Oklahoma, but relative to the U.S., they're still considered on the low side.

Read full story
3 comments
Alabama State

Alabama law banning transgender care for youth blocked by judge

(Pixel-Shot/Adobe Stock Images) A law proposed in Alabama would have made it a felony to prescribe puberty blockers and hormones to transgender minors. This law was shot down by a federal judge while upholding certain aspects of the state’s “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act”.

Read full story
87 comments
Florida State

DeSantis works to ban transgender transition care for Medicaid recipients & minors--do you agree with this move?

(Asier/Adobe Stock Images) In a letter published by NBC News, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a communication to the Florida Board of Medicine. In the message, Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, Ph.D. State Surgeon General pens a stance against transgender transition assistance for youths.

Read full story
2 comments
Nashville, TN

Richest neighborhoods in Nashville--would you buy a home here?

(RL0919/WikiCommons Images) Nashville is a lively city with a population of 689,447 people and around 169 neighborhoods, Nashville is the largest community in Tennessee. It's home to the Grand Ole' Opry and a thriving bar scene. Given everything it has to offer, it's no wonder it has some of the richest neighborhoods in the state.

Read full story
4 comments
El Paso, TX

Richest neighborhoods in El Paso--is the price worth it?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) El Paso, Texas is a flourishing city with 678,815 people and 159 constituent neighborhoods. This city is the sixth-largest community in Texas.

Read full story
8 comments
Boston, MA

Wealthiest neighborhoods in Boston--would you buy a house here?

(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Boston, Massachusetts was home to the very first Dunkin Donuts shop and has the oldest public park in the U.S. is here. Boston is the largest community in Massachusetts and has a population of 675,647 people. Additionally, a large majority of the homes were built during the World War II era, making it one of the older and more historic cities in the country.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy