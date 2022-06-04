Detroit, MI

Most expensive Detroit neighborhoods--would you live here?

Channelocity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N2eOO_0g0jBFUr00
(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images)

Detroit, Michigan is a city of industry and one of the biggest cities in the country. This city has a population of 639,111 people and 274 neighborhoods, making it the largest community in Michigan.

The per capita income in Detroit in 2018 is $19,569, which is low-income relative to Michigan and the nation. This equates to an annual income of $78,276 for a family of four.

We found the most expensive Detroit neighborhoods, and the results may surprise you.

#1-University West

The wealthiest neighborhood in Detroit is University West is s small neighborhood and Detroit's wealthiest neighborhood.

The median home price is $761,490, which is more expensive than 99.1% of the neighborhoods in Michigan and 88.7% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Relative to most of the country, the average rental cost is low. The median rental price is $1,061, based which is lower than 72.4% of Michigan neighborhoods.

#2-Brush Park

Just a few blocks in size, Brush Park has a median home price of $617,863 which is more expensive than 98.0% of the neighborhoods in Michigan and 83.2% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Rent here is around $1,505, a month which is higher than 74.2% of the neighborhoods in Michigan.

Something of note is that Brush Park has a high percentage of same-sex couples. In fact, Brush Park has a high percentage of same-sex couples than 97.3% of neighborhoods in the U.S.

#3-University South

University South is the third most expensive Detroit neighborhood on our list and is built around the Detroit Masonic Temple. The median home price is $602,031, which is more expensive than 97.7% of the neighborhoods in Michigan and 82.2% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Rent is very affordable here. In fact, the median rental price is $853, which is lower in price than 94.1% of Michigan neighborhoods.

Notably, 97.0% of the real estate in the University South neighborhood is occupied by renters, which is nearly the highest rate of renter occupancy of any neighborhood in America.

#4-University

The University neighborhood has a median home price of $529,872, which is more expensive than 96.1% of the neighborhoods in Michigan and 77.8% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Rent here will cost you around $1,524, which is higher than 75.4% of the neighborhoods in Michigan.

Houses here are typically small. In fact, 98.1% of the real estate here is of this small size. Only a small number of other U.S. neighborhoods share this high of a percentage for small home sizes.

#5-University East

The last community on our list is University East. In order to live here, it will cost you around $529,728, to own a home. This is more expensive than 96.0% of the neighborhoods in Michigan and 77.8% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The per capita income of residents here is lower than that found in 99.9% of the neighborhoods in America.

Detroit residents, what do you think of this list? Would you ever buy a home here, or do you already live here? Let us know in the comments!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 32

Published by

News stories, relationship articles, scientific discoveries and more.

Virginia Beach, VA
4121 followers

More from Channelocity

Potomac, MD

Richest neighborhoods in Potomac-would you buy a home here?

(jonbilous/Adobe Stock Images) In 2020 the population of Potomac was clocked at 45,940. The average household income in Potomac is $254,008 with a poverty rate of 3.44%. The median rental costs in recent years come to $1,990 per month, and the median house value is $893,800. The median age in Potomac is 47.4 years, 45.7 years for males, and 49 years for females.

Read full story
Kansas City, KS

Richest neighborhoods in Kansas City--do you live here?

(rudi1976/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Kansas City in 2022 is 1,711,000, a 0.77% increase from 2021. Kansas City is predominately made up of blue-collar workers with 35.99% of people working in blue-collar occupations, while the average in America is just 27.7%.

Read full story
3 comments
Dallas, TX

Best Places to Eat in Dallas, Texas

Dallas, TX is one of the largest metropolitan cities and the second largest state in the United States. It is also one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country as well. With millions of visitors coming to this major city, it is not surprising that there are many hundreds of restaurants to choose from.

Read full story
Sacramento, CA

Most expensive Sacramento neighborhoods--would you live here?

(andreykr/Adobe Stock Images) Sacramento's population in 2022 is 2,186,000, which is a 1.44% increase from 2021. The per capita income in Sacramento in 2018 was $33,503, which is middle-income relative to California, and upper middle income relative to the rest of the US. This equates to an annual income of $134,012 for a family of four.

Read full story
1 comments
Tucson, AZ

Richest neighborhoods in Tucson--would you buy a home here?

(Christopher Boswell/Adobe Stock Images) Tucson, Arizona offers its residents a beautiful climate, access to fun nightlife, and some of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the state.

Read full story
11 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Most expensive Albuquerque neighborhoods--is the price worth it?

(photoBeard/Adobe Stock Imgaes) Albuquerque, New Mexico is a big city with around 564,559 people and 167 neighborhoods, making it the largest community in New Mexico. People here are hard workers, with 85.25% of the workforce employed in white-collar jobs, well above the national average.

Read full story
8 comments
Texas State

Texas 'Child Abuse' Inquests of Transgender-Supportive Parents Approved by Supreme Court of Texas

The Texas Supreme Court ruled to reverse an injunction that would mandate investigations by the state of those who sought gender-affirming for transitioning youth. Furthermore, although the Texas Supreme Court found that Texas Governor Abbott did not have the power and authority to order the investigations, it allowed the investigations to move forward by throwing out a lower court ruling.

Read full story
6 comments
Baltimore, MD

Most expensive Baltimore neighborhoods--do you own a home here?

(Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images) Baltimore, Maryland is a city rich in history. "Baltimore was established in 1729 and named for the Irish barony of Baltimore (seat of the Calvert family, proprietors of the colony of Maryland). It was created as a port for shipping tobacco and grain, and soon local waterways were being harnessed for flour milling."

Read full story
7 comments
Louisville, KY

Most expensive Louisville neighborhoods--do you live here?

(4kclips/Adobe Stock Imgaes) Louisville, Kentucky is a major city with 246,161 people in 180 neighborhoods, making it the largest community in Kentucky. Most of the working class in Louisville are occupied in office and administrative support (12.33%), sales jobs (9.55%), and management occupations (8.70%).

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Wealthiest neighborhoods in Portland--do you live here?

(Nicholas Steven/Adobe Stock Images) Portland, Oregon is a beautiful city with even more beautiful scenery. Portland, the biggest city in Oregon has a population of 652,503 people and 188 neighborhoods.

Read full story
11 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Richest neighborhoods in Las Vegas--do you own a home here?

(vichie81/Adobe Stock Images) Viva Las Vegas! Las Vegas is known as a sin city and an adult playground. Home to casinos, an infamous nightlife scene, and entertainment shows. This is a destination hotspot for millions of people. This big city has 641,903 people and 375 constituent neighborhoods, Las Vegas is the largest community in Nevada.

Read full story
8 comments
Oklahoma City, OK

Richest neighborhoods in Oklahoma City--would you purchase real estate here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) Oklahoma city has around 681,054 people and 220 neighborhoods, Oklahoma City is the largest community in Oklahoma. This big city has some of the priciest neighborhoods in Oklahoma, but relative to the U.S., they're still considered on the low side.

Read full story
3 comments
Alabama State

Alabama law banning transgender care for youth blocked by judge

(Pixel-Shot/Adobe Stock Images) A law proposed in Alabama would have made it a felony to prescribe puberty blockers and hormones to transgender minors. This law was shot down by a federal judge while upholding certain aspects of the state’s “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act”.

Read full story
87 comments
Florida State

DeSantis works to ban transgender transition care for Medicaid recipients & minors--do you agree with this move?

(Asier/Adobe Stock Images) In a letter published by NBC News, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a communication to the Florida Board of Medicine. In the message, Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, Ph.D. State Surgeon General pens a stance against transgender transition assistance for youths.

Read full story
2 comments
Nashville, TN

Richest neighborhoods in Nashville--would you buy a home here?

(RL0919/WikiCommons Images) Nashville is a lively city with a population of 689,447 people and around 169 neighborhoods, Nashville is the largest community in Tennessee. It's home to the Grand Ole' Opry and a thriving bar scene. Given everything it has to offer, it's no wonder it has some of the richest neighborhoods in the state.

Read full story
4 comments
El Paso, TX

Richest neighborhoods in El Paso--is the price worth it?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) El Paso, Texas is a flourishing city with 678,815 people and 159 constituent neighborhoods. This city is the sixth-largest community in Texas.

Read full story
8 comments
Boston, MA

Wealthiest neighborhoods in Boston--would you buy a house here?

(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Boston, Massachusetts was home to the very first Dunkin Donuts shop and has the oldest public park in the U.S. is here. Boston is the largest community in Massachusetts and has a population of 675,647 people. Additionally, a large majority of the homes were built during the World War II era, making it one of the older and more historic cities in the country.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy