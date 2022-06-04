Most expensive Detroit neighborhoods--would you live here?

Detroit, Michigan is a city of industry and one of the biggest cities in the country. This city has a population of 639,111 people and 274 neighborhoods, making it the largest community in Michigan.

The per capita income in Detroit in 2018 is $19,569, which is low-income relative to Michigan and the nation. This equates to an annual income of $78,276 for a family of four.

We found the most expensive Detroit neighborhoods, and the results may surprise you.

#1-University West

The wealthiest neighborhood in Detroit is University West is s small neighborhood and Detroit's wealthiest neighborhood.

The median home price is $761,490, which is more expensive than 99.1% of the neighborhoods in Michigan and 88.7% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Relative to most of the country, the average rental cost is low. The median rental price is $1,061, based which is lower than 72.4% of Michigan neighborhoods.

#2-Brush Park

Just a few blocks in size, Brush Park has a median home price of $617,863 which is more expensive than 98.0% of the neighborhoods in Michigan and 83.2% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Rent here is around $1,505, a month which is higher than 74.2% of the neighborhoods in Michigan.

Something of note is that Brush Park has a high percentage of same-sex couples. In fact, Brush Park has a high percentage of same-sex couples than 97.3% of neighborhoods in the U.S.

#3-University South

University South is the third most expensive Detroit neighborhood on our list and is built around the Detroit Masonic Temple. The median home price is $602,031, which is more expensive than 97.7% of the neighborhoods in Michigan and 82.2% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Rent is very affordable here. In fact, the median rental price is $853, which is lower in price than 94.1% of Michigan neighborhoods.

Notably, 97.0% of the real estate in the University South neighborhood is occupied by renters, which is nearly the highest rate of renter occupancy of any neighborhood in America.

#4-University

The University neighborhood has a median home price of $529,872, which is more expensive than 96.1% of the neighborhoods in Michigan and 77.8% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Rent here will cost you around $1,524, which is higher than 75.4% of the neighborhoods in Michigan.

Houses here are typically small. In fact, 98.1% of the real estate here is of this small size. Only a small number of other U.S. neighborhoods share this high of a percentage for small home sizes.

#5-University East

The last community on our list is University East. In order to live here, it will cost you around $529,728, to own a home. This is more expensive than 96.0% of the neighborhoods in Michigan and 77.8% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The per capita income of residents here is lower than that found in 99.9% of the neighborhoods in America.

Detroit residents, what do you think of this list? Would you ever buy a home here, or do you already live here? Let us know in the comments!