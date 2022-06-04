Wealthiest neighborhoods in Portland--do you live here?

Portland, Oregon is a beautiful city with even more beautiful scenery. Portland, the biggest city in Oregon has a population of 652,503 people and 188 neighborhoods.

Portland is the city for working professionals with 85.21% of the workforce employed in white-collar jobs, well above the national average.

We found the richest suburbs in Portland, check out the list below.

#1-Portland Heights & Southwest Hills

The wealthiest place to live in Oregon is Portland Heights & Southwest Hills. This community's median home price is a staggering $1,431,943, which is more expensive than 99.6% of the neighborhoods in Oregon and 97.9% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Rental prices are equally as high here with the median monthly cost averaging around $2,632, which is higher than 95.2% of the neighborhoods in Oregon.

If you want to find a community of well-educated neighborhoods, this is the spot for you. In fact, 84.8% of the adults living in the Portland Heights / Southwest Hills neighborhood have earned at least a bachelor's degree. This is a higher rate than 99.1% of U.S. neighborhoods.

#2-Sylvan-Highlands

The second richest suburb of Portland is Sylvan-Highlands. This beautiful neighborhood has a median home cost of $1,273,151, which is more expensive than 97.9% of the neighborhoods in Oregon and 96.0% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

If you want to rent and live here it has a high price tag. The average rental cost is $3,346, which is higher than 99.1% of the neighborhoods in Oregon.

Unsurprisingly, people who live here are wealthy. In fact, a mere 1.3% of America's neighborhoods are wealthier than the Sylvan-Highlands neighborhood.

#3-Collins View & Lewis & Clark College

Situated right above Lake Oswego is the Collins View/Lewis & Clark College neighborhood. The average home price is $1,217,004, which is more expensive than 90.6% of the neighborhoods in Oregon and 92.3% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The Collins View / Lewis & Clark College neighborhood is wealthier than 96.6% of the neighborhoods in the United States.

Interestingly enough, 1.1% of this neighborhood's residents have Lithuanian ancestry and 1.6% have Eastern European ancestry.

#4-Forest Park

Number four on our list is Forest Park. The average home cost is $1,160,701, which is more expensive than 99.1% of the neighborhoods in Oregon and 96.4% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The rent here is high. In fact, the median monthly rental cost is around $5,153, which is higher than 99.9% of the neighborhoods in Oregon.

This community is full of wealthy people. In fact, 0.8% of America's neighborhoods are wealthier than the Forest Park neighborhood.

#5-Hillside

Last but not least on our list is Hillside. The average home price is $1,116,051, which is more expensive than 98.7% of the neighborhoods in Oregon and 95.9% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Interestingly enough, 0.8% of its residents five years old and above primarily speak Persian at home. While this may seem like a small percentage, it is higher than 96.9% of the neighborhoods in America.

Portland residents, what do you think of this list? Do you live in one of these neighborhoods? Or would you buy a home here?