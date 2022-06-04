Richest neighborhoods in Las Vegas--do you own a home here?

Viva Las Vegas! Las Vegas is known as a sin city and an adult playground. Home to casinos, an infamous nightlife scene, and entertainment shows.

This is a destination hotspot for millions of people. This big city has 641,903 people and 375 constituent neighborhoods, Las Vegas is the largest community in Nevada.

The people who do work here primarily work in the office and administrative support (12.02%), sales jobs (11.64%), and food service (9.91%).

We found the wealthiest neighborhoods in Las Vegas and the results may surprise you!

#1-The Ridges / Ridgebrook

The Ridges / Ridgebrook is the wealthiest neighborhood in las Vegas. In fact, the median home price is $2,553,566, which is more expensive than 94.9% of the neighborhoods in Nevada and 93.6% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average rental price is $3,502 which is higher than 98.2% of the neighborhoods in Nevada.

If you're a high-roller in Las Vegas and want to be in a community with people of the same stature, this is probably the place for you. The Ridges / Ridgebrook was rated as an executive lifestyle "best choice" neighborhood for Nevada, which rated it as better for executive lifestyles than 99.6% of the neighborhoods in Nevada.

#2-The Strip

The infamous Strip is the second wealthiest neighborhood in Las Vegas. The average home cost here is $2,300,499, which is more expensive than 98.8% of the neighborhoods in Nevada and 98.9% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The median rental price here is $2,272, which is higher than 75.8% of the neighborhoods in Nevada.

Not only is Vegas fun to party at, but it sounds like it's a great place to work from home too! In fact, 20.7% of the residents work from home, avoiding a commute altogether. Although 20.7 may seem like a low number, it's higher than what is found in 97.1% of the neighborhoods in the United States.

#3-Red Rock/Red Rock Country Club

Number three on our list is the Red Rock neighborhood including the Red Rock Country Club. The median home price here is $1,243,459, which is more expensive than 88.4% of the neighborhoods in Nevada and 87.4% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Rental prices are high in this area ranging around $3,403, which is higher than 97.7% of the neighborhoods in Nevada.

#4-Queensridge

The Queensridge community is one of the wealthiest places to live in Vegas. The average home price here is around $1,234,166, which is more expensive than 97.7% of the neighborhoods in Nevada and 95.8% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Around 58.1% of the working population is employed in executive, management, and professional occupations. Other professionals are employed in sales and service jobs, from major sales accounts to working in fast-food restaurants, with 32.2% of the residents employed.

#5-The Canyons

The Canyons is a beautiful part of Las Vegas with a median home cost of $1,129,334, which is more expensive than 97.6% of the neighborhoods in Nevada and 95.5% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Demand for real estate here is high with the average home vacancy rate around real estate 5.7%.

Las Vegas residents, what do you think of this list? Would you ever buy a place here and call it home? Let us know in the comments!