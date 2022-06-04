Richest neighborhoods in Oklahoma City--would you purchase real estate here?

Oklahoma city has around 681,054 people and 220 neighborhoods, Oklahoma City is the largest community in Oklahoma.

This big city has some of the priciest neighborhoods in Oklahoma, but relative to the U.S., they're still considered on the low side.

Oklahoma City has a healthy mix of white and blue-collar professionals. Residents who live here work in the office and administrative support (12.40%), sales jobs (10.48%), and management occupations (9.29%).

We were able to locate the wealthiest neighborhoods in this city, and the results may surprise you.

#1-Heritage Hills

The multi-block neighborhood of Heritage Hills is the richest neighborhood in Oklahoma City. The median home price is $713,052, which is more expensive than 97.7% of the neighborhoods in Oklahoma and 84.7% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Most of the homes here were built no later than 1939. Heritage Hills has a greater concentration of historic residences than 99.6% of all neighborhoods in America. In this regard, this neighborhood truly stands out as special.

#2-Apple Valley

The second wealthiest place to live in this city is Apple Valley where median home prices are $701,880, which is more expensive than 97.7% of the neighborhoods in Oklahoma and 82.6% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Rental prices are just as expensive in this residential neighborhood. The average monthly rental price is $1,690. The average rental cost in this neighborhood is higher than 83.0% of the neighborhoods in Oklahoma.

And if you're looking for the land of happily ever after, this may be the place for you. In fact, 76.2% of its residents are married, which is a higher percentage than is found in 99.5% of the neighborhoods in America.

#3-NW 178th St & N Macarthur Blvd

The number three spot on our list is NW 178th St & N Macarthur Blvd. The median home price in this area will cost you $645,659, which is more expensive than 99.1% of the neighborhoods in Oklahoma and 84.6% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

This neighborhood in particular is different than most other places on the map. That's because it has more large 4, 5, or additional bedroom homes and real estate than 98.0% of the neighborhoods in America.

#4-Val Verde

Val Verde lands on the number four spot on our list. This quaint neighborhood is built around Martin Park Nature Center. And the median home price is $569,227, which is more expensive than 96.3% of the neighborhoods in Oklahoma and 77.4% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Home vacancies in Val Verde are 4.4%, which is lower than one will find in 73.2% of American neighborhoods. This means that the real estate market is competitive and limited.

#5-Gaillardia

Gaillardia is the fifth neighborhood on our list. The median home price is $568,862, which is more expensive than 96.7% of the neighborhoods in Oklahoma and 73.6% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

The average monthly rental cost is estimated to be $1,491, which is higher than 86.2% of the neighborhoods in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma City residents, do you agree with this list? Would you ever purchase a home here? Let us know in the comments!