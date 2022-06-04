Alabama law banning transgender care for youth blocked by judge

A law proposed in Alabama would have made it a felony to prescribe puberty blockers and hormones to transgender minors. This law was shot down by a federal judge while upholding certain aspects of the state’s “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act”.

The Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act prohibits gender change therapy for minors and prohibits the withholding of certain related information from parents. This act would make it a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, to prescribe or administer gender-affirming medication to transgender minors to help affirm their new gender identity.

District Judge Liles Burke, a native of Marshall County, Alabama is the justice who blocked the effort to ban allowing gender-affirming puberty blockers and hormones to be given to minors.

In Burke's ruling, he proclaimed that "Alabama had produced no credible evidence to show that transitioning medications are "experimental" while, "the uncontradicted record evidence is that at least twenty-two major medical associations in the United States endorse transitioning medications as well-established, evidence-based treatments for gender dysphoria in minors."

Alabama's ban on gender-affirming surgeries for minors will still be upheld. The ruling also maintains that school nurses, counselors, and educators must make parents aware of if their children speak of transitioning their gender. These school officials must not “encourage or coerce” students to hide information from their parents if they feel their gender is opposite to their biological status.

Alabama Governor Ivey calls the ruling a "temporary legal roadblock”

This ruling stemmed from Republican Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey originally signing this law into action in early April of this year. In a statement, she said, "I believe very strongly that if the Good Lord made you a boy, you are a boy, and if he made you a girl, you are a girl,” and continued to call the final ruling against this law a "temporary legal roadblock."

Alabama was not the first state to take this measure. Arkansas legislators attempted to ban puberty blockers and hormones on minors. They ended up passing this law that would ban doctors from prescribing the drugs, but the courts said it was overly broad and the state's Republican governor, Asa Hutchinson shot it down with a veto.

On April 7 of this year, The American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Alabama, Lambda Legal, Transgender Law Center, and Cooley LLP proposed to fight against the legislation that Ivey attempted to pass. Critics of the move haven't been silent and voiced their opposition. Sruti Swaminathan, staff attorney for Lambda Legal made the following remark about the law:

"If Alabama lawmakers insist on passing this cruel, dangerous, and unconstitutional legislation into law, the state will immediately have a lawsuit to deal with,” said Sruti Swaminathan, staff attorney for Lambda Legal. “The Alabama Legislature and Governor Kay Ivey need to consider the time and resources they will invest, not to mention the stain of discrimination that often means lost opportunity and investment, and ask themselves if targeting the health care of children is truly worth it because we are prepared to make that investment in order to protect transgender youth, their families, and their doctors in Alabama.”

