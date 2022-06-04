Richest neighborhoods in Nashville--would you buy a home here?

Nashville is a lively city with a population of 689,447 people and around 169 neighborhoods, Nashville is the largest community in Tennessee.

It's home to the Grand Ole' Opry and a thriving bar scene. Given everything it has to offer, it's no wonder it has some of the richest neighborhoods in the state.

We compiled a list of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Nashville and you may find the results surprising.

#1-Belle Meade Links

The median home price is staggering. It costs around $1,761,748 to own a home here. The average rental price in Belle Meade Links is currently $2,345, which is higher than 93% of areas in Tennessee.

The real estate market is tight in Belle Meade Links. Real estate vacancies is are only at 4.6% which is lower than 71.9% of neighborhoods in the state.

As is expected with a neighborhood that boasts these types of prices, only 0.8% of America's neighborhoods are wealthier than the Belle Meade Links neighborhood. Real estate here is exceedingly well-maintained, and similarly, tends to maintain its value over time.

#2-Cherokee Park

Cherokee Park is another wealthy suburb of Nashville with a median home price of $1,034,465, which is more expensive than 99.1% of the neighborhoods in Tennessee and 94.6% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

This quaint residential area is built around Cherokee Park. In this neighborhood, 68.7% of the working population is employed in executive, management, and professional occupations.

Residents have access to highly rated schools like Eakin Elementary School and Sylvan Park Elementary School.

Cherokee Park is home to 56.9% women and 43.1% men.

#3-Robin Hill Rd/W Meade Dr

Situated right next to the Hillwood Country Club is the Robin Hill Rd and W Meade Dr neighborhood. The median real estate price is $981,295, which is more expensive than 98.8% of the neighborhoods in Tennessee and 93.9% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Unsurprisingly, the population of people here is wealthier than 98.6% of the U.S.

Additionally, 75.4% of the adults living in the Robin Hill Rd / W Meade Dr neighborhood have earned at least a bachelor's degree. This is a higher rate than NeighborhoodScout found in 96.6% of U.S. neighborhoods.

#4-Woodmont Estates

The number four spot on our list belongs to Woodmont Estates. The median home price here is $978,817, which is more expensive than 98.8% of the neighborhoods in Tennessee and 93.7% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Woodmont Estates is considered extremely peaceful and quiet making it more retiree-friendly than 95.9% of neighborhoods in Tennessee.

If it's too expensive for your to own a home here, you may be better off trying to rent. The median rental cost is around $2,456 a month.

#5-Green Hills/Lipscomb University

Last but not least on our list is the Green Hills/Lipscomb University area. The median home cost here is $907,092.

This is a suburban neighborhood with an average monthly rental price of $2,430 which is higher than 93.9% of the neighborhoods in Tennessee.

Nashville residents, what do you think of this list? Would you buy real estate in one of these neighborhoods? Let us know in the comments!