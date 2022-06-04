DeSantis works to ban transgender transition care for Medicaid recipients & minors--do you agree with this move?

In a letter published by NBC News, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a communication to the Florida Board of Medicine. In the message, Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, Ph.D. State Surgeon General pens a stance against transgender transition assistance for youths.

An excerpt from the letter cites different aspects of the argument against offering transitionary medical services to minors such as considering these treatments as experimental or investigational. You can read an excerpt from the letter below and the entire letter here.

Since then, the Agency for Health Care Administration (Agency) has conducted a full review to determine if these treatments are “consistent with generally accepted professional medical standards (GAPMS) and not experimental or investigational.” The Agency’s review included an overview of systematic reviews on puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, surgeries, or a combination of interventions.

While some professional organizations, such as the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Endocrine Society, recommend these treatments for “gender affirming” care, the scientific evidence supporting these complex medical interventions is extraordinarily weak. For instance, the overview conducted by Dr. Brignardello-Peterson and Dr. Wiercioch states that “there is great uncertainty about the effects of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries in young people with gender dysphoria.”

The current standards set by numerous professional organizations appear to follow a preferred political ideology instead of the highest level of generally accepted medical science. Florida must do more to protect children from politics-based medicine. Otherwise, children and adolescents in our state will continue to face a substantial risk of long-term harm."

Furthermore, critics of the move to ban gender-affirming treatment of youth have been vocal about their opposition to the measures taken by DeSantis. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says gender-affirming care is "crucial to the overall health and well-being" of transgender youth.

Additionally, Gary Howell, a psychologist in Tampa, who treats transgender patients, is a vocal opponent of the new developments under the Republican governor. In a statement, he said, "It’s unconstitutional for the government to step in and deprive youth — and especially trans youth — of getting the necessary medical care they need."

It's important to note that this letter was released shortly after another letter was published by the Secretary of the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration in a request that the Division of Florida Medicaid reviews the treatment of gender dysphoria for a coverage determination.

The abstract of the second letter states: "Available medical literature provides insufficient evidence that sex reassignment through medical intervention is a safe and effective treatment for gender dysphoria. Studies presenting the benefits to mental health, including those claiming that the services prevent suicide, are either low or very low quality and rely on unreliable methods such as surveys and retrospective analyses, both of which are cross-sectional and highly biased."

Florida wouldn't be the first state to take a stance against providing gender-affirming services to Medicaid patients. In fact, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas all have banned care for transgender patients using Medicaid.

Florida residents, what do you think? Should transgender youth have access to gender-affirming healthcare? Do Medicaid recipients deserve this healthcare benefit as well? Let us know in the comments!