Austin, TX

Richest neighborhoods in Austin--would you buy a home here?

Channelocity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VCZXP_0fyCPonD00
(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images)

Some of Austin's wealthiest neighborhoods boast access to incredible restaurants, stately homes, and amazing shopping

Given Austin's atmosphere of fun, it's no wonder people want to live here.

If you're thinking of moving here one day, we found Austin's wealthiest neighborhoods. Let's take a look.

#1-Barton Creek

Arguably the most desirable area of Austin and the number one most expensive place to live in this big city is Barton Creek. This stunning area has a median home price of $2,124,607 and is home to some of Austin's wealthiest residents.

Real estate in this area is more expensive than 99.9% of neighborhoods in Texas, and the median average monthly rental cost of $2,237.

Zillow lists a current home for sale in Barton Creek for $6,840,000. A home like this will get you 9,579 square feet but it will cost you around $42,607 a month in mortgage fees. You can view the listing here.

#2-Rockcliff Estates

Coming in the second spot on our list of wealthiest neighborhoods in Austin is Rockcliff Estates.

More expensive than 92.2% of the country, the real estate cost is the price is $2,003,917.

Home and apartment vacancy rates are 9.5% in Rockcliff Estates. This rate is lower than 43.5% of the neighborhoods in the nation.

Unsurprisingly, only 2.8% of America's neighborhoods are wealthier than the Rockcliff Estates neighborhood.

#3-Old Enfield

The third wealthiest area of Austin on our list is the Old Enfield area. This magnificent neighborhood has a median home price of $1,700,672. The exclusivity of this area is not cheap and it's more expensive than 99.6% of the neighborhoods in Texas and 98.2% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Where this is wealth, there's typically a high number of educated people That saying holds true because 81.7% of the adults living in the Old Enfield neighborhood have earned at least a bachelor's degree. This is a higher rate than 98.5% of U.S. neighborhoods.

#4-Summit at West Rim On Mount Larson/Tierra Madrones

Summit at West Rim On Mount Larson/Tierra Madrones is not only the fourth wealthiest place on our list but it's also situated right next to the Wild Basin Nature Reserve.

This neighborhood's median real estate price sits around $1,683,692 and has a median monthly rental price of $3,602. This residential area also boasts a high marriage right. In fact, 71.0% of its residents are married, which is a higher percentage than is found in 98.2% of the neighborhoods in America.

#5-Tarrytown

The 5th wealthiest spot in Austin on our list is Rancho Santa Fe. The average home price is around $1,654,860. The average rental cost in this neighborhood is higher than 95.9% of the neighborhoods in Texas coming in at $2,882.

Tarrytown homes boast tennis courses, sprawling swimming pools, and lavish design. It's no wonder it's on this list.

One thing is for certain, in order to live in some of the wealthiest locations in Austin, Texas, it costs.

Austin residents, do you live in any of these neighborhoods? Do you feel this list is an accurate representation of your city? Let us know in the comments!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

News stories, relationship articles, scientific discoveries and more.

Virginia Beach, VA
3738 followers

More from Channelocity

Tucson, AZ

Richest neighborhoods in Tucson--would you buy a home here?

(Christopher Boswell/Adobe Stock Images) Tucson, Arizona offers its residents a beautiful climate, access to fun nightlife, and some of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the state.

Read full story
1 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Most expensive Albuquerque neighborhoods--is the price worth it?

(photoBeard/Adobe Stock Imgaes) Albuquerque, New Mexico is a big city with around 564,559 people and 167 neighborhoods, making it the largest community in New Mexico. People here are hard workers, with 85.25% of the workforce employed in white-collar jobs, well above the national average.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Texas 'Child Abuse' Inquests of Transgender-Supportive Parents Approved by Supreme Court of Texas

The Texas Supreme Court ruled to reverse an injunction that would mandate investigations by the state of those who sought gender-affirming for transitioning youth. Furthermore, although the Texas Supreme Court found that Texas Governor Abbott did not have the power and authority to order the investigations, it allowed the investigations to move forward by throwing out a lower court ruling.

Read full story
3 comments
Baltimore, MD

Most expensive Baltimore neighborhoods--do you own a home here?

(Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images) Baltimore, Maryland is a city rich in history. "Baltimore was established in 1729 and named for the Irish barony of Baltimore (seat of the Calvert family, proprietors of the colony of Maryland). It was created as a port for shipping tobacco and grain, and soon local waterways were being harnessed for flour milling."

Read full story
1 comments
Louisville, KY

Most expensive Louisville neighborhoods--do you live here?

(4kclips/Adobe Stock Imgaes) Louisville, Kentucky is a major city with 246,161 people in 180 neighborhoods, making it the largest community in Kentucky. Most of the working class in Louisville are occupied in office and administrative support (12.33%), sales jobs (9.55%), and management occupations (8.70%).

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Wealthiest neighborhoods in Portland--do you live here?

(Nicholas Steven/Adobe Stock Images) Portland, Oregon is a beautiful city with even more beautiful scenery. Portland, the biggest city in Oregon has a population of 652,503 people and 188 neighborhoods.

Read full story
7 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Richest neighborhoods in Las Vegas--do you own a home here?

(vichie81/Adobe Stock Images) Viva Las Vegas! Las Vegas is known as a sin city and an adult playground. Home to casinos, an infamous nightlife scene, and entertainment shows. This is a destination hotspot for millions of people. This big city has 641,903 people and 375 constituent neighborhoods, Las Vegas is the largest community in Nevada.

Read full story
7 comments
Oklahoma City, OK

Richest neighborhoods in Oklahoma City--would you purchase real estate here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) Oklahoma city has around 681,054 people and 220 neighborhoods, Oklahoma City is the largest community in Oklahoma. This big city has some of the priciest neighborhoods in Oklahoma, but relative to the U.S., they're still considered on the low side.

Read full story
3 comments
Alabama State

Alabama law banning transgender care for youth blocked by judge

(Pixel-Shot/Adobe Stock Images) A law proposed in Alabama would have made it a felony to prescribe puberty blockers and hormones to transgender minors. This law was shot down by a federal judge while upholding certain aspects of the state’s “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act”.

Read full story
83 comments
Florida State

DeSantis works to ban transgender transition care for Medicaid recipients & minors--do you agree with this move?

(Asier/Adobe Stock Images) In a letter published by NBC News, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a communication to the Florida Board of Medicine. In the message, Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, Ph.D. State Surgeon General pens a stance against transgender transition assistance for youths.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Richest neighborhoods in Nashville--would you buy a home here?

(RL0919/WikiCommons Images) Nashville is a lively city with a population of 689,447 people and around 169 neighborhoods, Nashville is the largest community in Tennessee. It's home to the Grand Ole' Opry and a thriving bar scene. Given everything it has to offer, it's no wonder it has some of the richest neighborhoods in the state.

Read full story
4 comments
El Paso, TX

Richest neighborhoods in El Paso--is the price worth it?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) El Paso, Texas is a flourishing city with 678,815 people and 159 constituent neighborhoods. This city is the sixth-largest community in Texas.

Read full story
8 comments
Boston, MA

Wealthiest neighborhoods in Boston--would you buy a house here?

(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Boston, Massachusetts was home to the very first Dunkin Donuts shop and has the oldest public park in the U.S. is here. Boston is the largest community in Massachusetts and has a population of 675,647 people. Additionally, a large majority of the homes were built during the World War II era, making it one of the older and more historic cities in the country.

Read full story
6 comments
Indianapolis, IN

Wealthiest neighborhoods in Indianapolis--do you own a home here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) Indianapolis is not only the capital of Indiana but it has some of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the state. With a population of 887,642 people and 237 constituent neighborhoods, Indianapolis is the largest community in Indiana.

Read full story
4 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Richest neighborhoods in Philadelphia--is the cost worth it?

(Lotfi/Adobe Stock Images) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is known for the liberty bell, its rich history, and the delicious Philly cheesesteak. Yes, the cheesesteak. Given it's one of the largest cities in the state, some of the wealthiest neighborhoods are located here. We compiled a list of the most expensive places to live in Philadelphia and the results may surprise you.

Read full story
12 comments
Columbus, OH

Wealthiest neighborhoods in Columbus--is the price worth it?

(larryknupp/Adobe Stock Images) Columbus, Ohio is one of the largest cities in the state. It's no wonder it has some of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Ohio. We located the wealthiest places to live in Ohio, and the results may surprise you.

Read full story
2 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Richest neighborhoods in Fort Worth--would you live here?

(Barbara/Adobe Stock Images) You know what they say. Everything is bigger in Texas! This city's population is growing substantially with a current people count of 958,692. With a population this big, it's no wonder that some of the wealthiest places to live are in For Worth. We found the richest neighborhoods in this big city, and the results are shocking.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy