Richest neighborhoods in Austin--would you buy a home here?

Some of Austin's wealthiest neighborhoods boast access to incredible restaurants, stately homes, and amazing shopping

Given Austin's atmosphere of fun, it's no wonder people want to live here.

If you're thinking of moving here one day, we found Austin's wealthiest neighborhoods. Let's take a look.

#1-Barton Creek

Arguably the most desirable area of Austin and the number one most expensive place to live in this big city is Barton Creek. This stunning area has a median home price of $2,124,607 and is home to some of Austin's wealthiest residents.

Real estate in this area is more expensive than 99.9% of neighborhoods in Texas, and the median average monthly rental cost of $2,237.

Zillow lists a current home for sale in Barton Creek for $6,840,000. A home like this will get you 9,579 square feet but it will cost you around $42,607 a month in mortgage fees. You can view the listing here.

#2-Rockcliff Estates

Coming in the second spot on our list of wealthiest neighborhoods in Austin is Rockcliff Estates.

More expensive than 92.2% of the country, the real estate cost is the price is $2,003,917.

Home and apartment vacancy rates are 9.5% in Rockcliff Estates. This rate is lower than 43.5% of the neighborhoods in the nation.

Unsurprisingly, only 2.8% of America's neighborhoods are wealthier than the Rockcliff Estates neighborhood.

#3-Old Enfield

The third wealthiest area of Austin on our list is the Old Enfield area. This magnificent neighborhood has a median home price of $1,700,672. The exclusivity of this area is not cheap and it's more expensive than 99.6% of the neighborhoods in Texas and 98.2% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.

Where this is wealth, there's typically a high number of educated people That saying holds true because 81.7% of the adults living in the Old Enfield neighborhood have earned at least a bachelor's degree. This is a higher rate than 98.5% of U.S. neighborhoods.

#4-Summit at West Rim On Mount Larson/Tierra Madrones

Summit at West Rim On Mount Larson/Tierra Madrones is not only the fourth wealthiest place on our list but it's also situated right next to the Wild Basin Nature Reserve.

This neighborhood's median real estate price sits around $1,683,692 and has a median monthly rental price of $3,602. This residential area also boasts a high marriage right. In fact, 71.0% of its residents are married, which is a higher percentage than is found in 98.2% of the neighborhoods in America.

#5-Tarrytown

The 5th wealthiest spot in Austin on our list is Rancho Santa Fe. The average home price is around $1,654,860. The average rental cost in this neighborhood is higher than 95.9% of the neighborhoods in Texas coming in at $2,882.

Tarrytown homes boast tennis courses, sprawling swimming pools, and lavish design. It's no wonder it's on this list.

One thing is for certain, in order to live in some of the wealthiest locations in Austin, Texas, it costs.

Austin residents, do you live in any of these neighborhoods? Do you feel this list is an accurate representation of your city? Let us know in the comments!